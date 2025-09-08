Advertisement
Aaron Finch To Glenn Maxwell: 10 Highest Individual Scores In T20 Internationals, Is Any Indian Star On The List? Check Pics

T20 International (T20I) cricket has always been a format known for fireworks, and over the years, several batters have redefined the limits of big hitting. From Aaron Finch’s world-record knock to Abhishek Sharma’s recent brilliance for India, the list of highest individual scores continues to grow with extraordinary innings across the globe.

Updated:Sep 08, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
Aaron Finch - 172 vs Zimbabwe (2018)

Finch broke his own record with this knock, guiding Australia to a huge win. Still the highest individual score in T20Is.

Hazratullah Zazai - 162 vs Ireland (2019)*

The Afghan left-hander smashed a record 16 sixes, powering Afghanistan to 278/3 one of the highest team totals in T20Is.

Aaron Finch - 156 vs England (2013)

Finch announced himself with this explosive knock, setting the then-world record for highest T20I score.

Glenn Maxwell - 145 vs Sri Lanka (2016)*

Maxwell, opening the innings for Australia, smashed Sri Lanka all over the park in one of his career-best T20 knocks.

Sahil Chauhan - 144 vs Cyprus (2024)

Estonia’s Chauhan blasted the fastest 100 in T20Is (27 balls) during this knock, rewriting record books.

Finn Allen -137 vs Pakistan (2024)

New Zealand’s hard-hitting opener destroyed Pakistan’s bowling with 16 sixes, equalling the record for most sixes in a T20I innings.

Kushal Malla - 137 vs Mongolia (2023)

Nepal’s Malla hammered the fastest-ever T20I century (34 balls), propelling Nepal to a world-record team score of 314/3.

Michael Levitt - 135 vs Namibia (2024)

Netherlands batter Levitt made a name for himself with this remarkable innings, cementing his place in Dutch cricket.

Abhishek Sharma -135 vs England (2025)

India’s young opener lit up Wankhede with a sensational knock, taking apart England’s bowling and proving his T20I pedigree.

Max O’Dowd - 133 vs Malaysia (2021)*

The Netherlands opener anchored the innings beautifully, proving his consistency as one of associate cricket’s most reliable batters.

