Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2914111https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/abdul-razzaq-marries-aunt-s-daughter-10-years-younger-fulfills-mother-s-dying-wish-know-all-about-ayesha-in-pics-2914111
NewsPhotosAbdul Razzaq Marries Aunt’s Daughter 10 Years Younger – Fulfills Mother’s Dying Wish - Know All About Ayesha - In Pics
photoDetails

Abdul Razzaq Marries Aunt’s Daughter 10 Years Younger – Fulfills Mother’s Dying Wish - Know All About Ayesha - In Pics

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq revealed in a TV interview that he married his aunt’s daughter, Ayesha, to fulfill his late mother’s last wish. The couple, who share a 10-year age gap, admitted their relationship began through a family arrangement rather than romance. Ayesha once addressed Razzaq as “bhai,” highlighting the unusual start to their marriage. A resurfaced clip of Razzaq saying “she was very young” sparked online outrage, with critics accusing him of promoting child marriage. The controversy, paired with past inappropriate remarks about Aishwarya Rai, led to public backlash and Razzaq’s removal from Pakistan’s cricket selection panel.

Updated:Jun 11, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Abdul Razzaq Married His Aunt’s Daughter to Fulfill His Late Mother’s Wish

1/19
1. Abdul Razzaq Married His Aunt’s Daughter to Fulfill His Late Mother’s Wish

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq tied the knot with his cousin Ayesha to honor his dying mother’s last request—a deeply emotional gesture that won hearts across the nation.

Follow Us

2. Their Age Gap Sparks Debate: Wife Is 10 Years Younger

2/19
2. Their Age Gap Sparks Debate: Wife Is 10 Years Younger

Razzaq and Ayesha admitted to a nearly 10-year age difference at the time of their marriage, fueling online controversy and trending discussions about relationships with large age gaps.

Follow Us

3. She Once Called Him ‘Bhai’—Now She’s His Wife

3/19
3. She Once Called Him ‘Bhai’—Now She’s His Wife

In a moment that shocked many viewers, Ayesha revealed she once addressed Razzaq as "Razzaq Bhai," showcasing just how unexpected their relationship journey really was.

Follow Us

4. The Marriage Wasn’t Love at First Sight—It Was a Family Decision

4/19
4. The Marriage Wasn’t Love at First Sight—It Was a Family Decision

Their union wasn't born out of a modern romance but from a traditional, family-driven arrangement, reflecting South Asia’s deeply rooted cultural practices.

Follow Us

5. TV Interview Unveiled Hidden Details of Their Relationship

5/19
5. TV Interview Unveiled Hidden Details of Their Relationship

The couple appeared on Pakistani television and openly discussed their unique story—triggering mixed reactions and making headlines across South Asia for weeks.

Follow Us

6. Viral Clip Sparks Child Marriage Controversy Online

6/19
6. Viral Clip Sparks Child Marriage Controversy Online

Razzaq’s comment “Yeh bohot choti thi” (She was very young) during a 2023 show resurfaced, igniting criticism and pushing conversations about child marriage into the spotlight.

Follow Us

7. Ayesha Was Still Studying When She Got Married

7/19
7. Ayesha Was Still Studying When She Got Married

The cricketer admitted that Ayesha was in school when they got married, which added to the backlash and led to trending hashtags calling out age-inappropriate relationships.

Follow Us

8. Razzaq Once Dominated Glenn McGrath—Now He’s Dominating Headlines

8/19
8. Razzaq Once Dominated Glenn McGrath—Now He’s Dominating Headlines

Known for hitting five consecutive boundaries against Glenn McGrath in 2000, Razzaq’s past heroics have been eclipsed by his personal life drama in today’s news cycle.

Follow Us

9. His Selector Role Ended Amidst Mounting Criticism

9/19
9. His Selector Role Ended Amidst Mounting Criticism

Following the backlash, Razzaq was removed as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team, raising questions about accountability and public image in professional sports.

 

Follow Us

10. Public Outcry Over Aishwarya Rai Remark Adds Fuel to Fire

10/19
10. Public Outcry Over Aishwarya Rai Remark Adds Fuel to Fire

Already under fire, Razzaq worsened his public standing by making a disrespectful comment about Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan—further denting his credibility and sparking Indo-Pak outrage.

Follow Us

11/19
Follow Us

12/19
Follow Us

13/19
Follow Us

14/19
Follow Us

15/19
Follow Us

16/19
Follow Us

17/19
Follow Us

18/19
Follow Us

19/19
Follow Us
Abdul RazzaqAbdul Razzaq marriage controversyAbdul Razzaq wife AyeshaPakistani cricketer cousin marriageAbdul Razzaq Ayesha age differenceAbdul Razzaq viral interviewAbdul Razzaq child marriage commentAbdul Razzaq family lifewho is Abdul Razzaq’s wifeAbdul Razzaq fulfills mother’s wishAbdul Razzaq 10-year age gapAbdul Razzaq controversial statementAbdul Razzaq removed as selectorAbdul Razzaq bhai remarkAbdul Razzaq and Ayesha love storyPakistani cricket news 2025Abdul Razzaq TV interviewAbdul Razzaq trending videoAbdul Razzaq backlash onlineAbdul Razzaq and Ayesha relationshipAbdul Razzaq marriage age differenceAbdul Razzaq personal lifeAbdul Razzaq latest controversyAbdul Razzaq cultural marriage normsAbdul Razzaq and Ayesha cousin marriageAbdul Razzaq wedding storyPakistani cricketers’ personal lifeAbdul Razzaq scandalAbdul Razzaq Aishwarya Rai commentAbdul Razzaq social media outrageAbdul Razzaq cricket and controversy
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
WTC final
Australia's Playing XI For WTC Final Against South Africa: Marnus Labuschagne As Opener, Steve Smith At No. 4, Travis Head To Bat At...
camera icon11
title
MS Dhoni
11 Indians Who Are Part Of ICC Hall Of Fame: MS Dhoni Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev; Check Legendary List
camera icon6
title
Mosquito
Meet This Blood Sucking Insect, Exists In The World Since Jurassic Period; Can Claim Human Lives With...
camera icon10
title
World's Oldest Dinosaur
Meet World's Oldest Dinosaur: Unearthed In Brazil, Way Older Than Humans Evolution, Reveals Existence Of Life On Earth .... Million Years Ago
camera icon8
title
kabul water crisis
World's First City Without Water Is... It's Not In India, Pakistan But In....; Report Says...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK