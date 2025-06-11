Abdul Razzaq Marries Aunt’s Daughter 10 Years Younger – Fulfills Mother’s Dying Wish - Know All About Ayesha - In Pics
Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq revealed in a TV interview that he married his aunt’s daughter, Ayesha, to fulfill his late mother’s last wish. The couple, who share a 10-year age gap, admitted their relationship began through a family arrangement rather than romance. Ayesha once addressed Razzaq as “bhai,” highlighting the unusual start to their marriage. A resurfaced clip of Razzaq saying “she was very young” sparked online outrage, with critics accusing him of promoting child marriage. The controversy, paired with past inappropriate remarks about Aishwarya Rai, led to public backlash and Razzaq’s removal from Pakistan’s cricket selection panel.
1. Abdul Razzaq Married His Aunt’s Daughter to Fulfill His Late Mother’s Wish
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq tied the knot with his cousin Ayesha to honor his dying mother’s last request—a deeply emotional gesture that won hearts across the nation.
2. Their Age Gap Sparks Debate: Wife Is 10 Years Younger
Razzaq and Ayesha admitted to a nearly 10-year age difference at the time of their marriage, fueling online controversy and trending discussions about relationships with large age gaps.
3. She Once Called Him ‘Bhai’—Now She’s His Wife
In a moment that shocked many viewers, Ayesha revealed she once addressed Razzaq as "Razzaq Bhai," showcasing just how unexpected their relationship journey really was.
4. The Marriage Wasn’t Love at First Sight—It Was a Family Decision
Their union wasn't born out of a modern romance but from a traditional, family-driven arrangement, reflecting South Asia’s deeply rooted cultural practices.
5. TV Interview Unveiled Hidden Details of Their Relationship
The couple appeared on Pakistani television and openly discussed their unique story—triggering mixed reactions and making headlines across South Asia for weeks.
6. Viral Clip Sparks Child Marriage Controversy Online
Razzaq’s comment “Yeh bohot choti thi” (She was very young) during a 2023 show resurfaced, igniting criticism and pushing conversations about child marriage into the spotlight.
7. Ayesha Was Still Studying When She Got Married
The cricketer admitted that Ayesha was in school when they got married, which added to the backlash and led to trending hashtags calling out age-inappropriate relationships.
8. Razzaq Once Dominated Glenn McGrath—Now He’s Dominating Headlines
Known for hitting five consecutive boundaries against Glenn McGrath in 2000, Razzaq’s past heroics have been eclipsed by his personal life drama in today’s news cycle.
9. His Selector Role Ended Amidst Mounting Criticism
Following the backlash, Razzaq was removed as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team, raising questions about accountability and public image in professional sports.
10. Public Outcry Over Aishwarya Rai Remark Adds Fuel to Fire
Already under fire, Razzaq worsened his public standing by making a disrespectful comment about Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan—further denting his credibility and sparking Indo-Pak outrage.
