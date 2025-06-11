Abdul Razzaq Marries Aunt’s Daughter 10 Years Younger – Fulfills Mother’s Dying Wish - Know All About Ayesha - In Pics

photoDetails

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq revealed in a TV interview that he married his aunt’s daughter, Ayesha, to fulfill his late mother’s last wish. The couple, who share a 10-year age gap, admitted their relationship began through a family arrangement rather than romance. Ayesha once addressed Razzaq as “bhai,” highlighting the unusual start to their marriage. A resurfaced clip of Razzaq saying “she was very young” sparked online outrage, with critics accusing him of promoting child marriage. The controversy, paired with past inappropriate remarks about Aishwarya Rai, led to public backlash and Razzaq’s removal from Pakistan’s cricket selection panel.