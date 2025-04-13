Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2885469https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/abhishek-sharma-enters-record-book-tops-list-of-highest-individual-score-by-indian-in-ipl-in-pics-2885469
NewsPhotosAbhishek Sharma Enters Record Book, Tops List Of Highest Individual Score By Indian In IPL - In Pics
photoDetails

Abhishek Sharma Enters Record Book, Tops List Of Highest Individual Score By Indian In IPL - In Pics

Abhishek Sharma etched his name in IPL history with a sensational 141-run knock-off just 55 balls in IPL 2025, becoming the highest individual scorer among Indian players. Opening for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he smashed the fastest century by an Indian in IPL—reaching the landmark in just 40 balls. His innings was a perfect blend of timing, power, and fearless intent, featuring a flurry of sixes that left fans and bowlers stunned. This record-breaking performance not only announced his arrival as a top-tier T20 batter but also ignited fresh excitement around the new generation of Indian cricket stars in the IPL.

 

Updated:Apr 13, 2025, 08:15 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Abhishek Sharma’s 141: Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL 2025

1/11
1. Abhishek Sharma’s 141: Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL 2025

Abhishek Sharma stunned fans with a 40-ball century, scoring 141 in just 55 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad—now the highest individual IPL score by an Indian. A new star has arrived.

Follow Us

2. KL Rahul’s 132: Captain Cool’s Masterclass vs RCB (2020)*

2/11
2. KL Rahul’s 132: Captain Cool’s Masterclass vs RCB (2020)*

KL Rahul played a sensational unbeaten knock of 132 off 69 balls, showcasing flawless timing and intent—one of the top individual scores by an Indian in IPL history.

Follow Us

3. Shubman Gill’s 129: Class and Composure in IPL 2023 Qualifier

3/11
3. Shubman Gill’s 129: Class and Composure in IPL 2023 Qualifier

Gill’s 129 off 60 deliveries against Mumbai Indians cemented his status as a future great. He timed everything to perfection in a high-stakes knockout clash.

Follow Us

4. Rishabh Pant’s 128: Daredevil Destruction vs SRH (2018)*

4/11
4. Rishabh Pant’s 128: Daredevil Destruction vs SRH (2018)*

Pant’s breathtaking 128* off 63 balls included 15 fours and 7 sixes, proving why he’s among the most dangerous middle-order batters in T20s.

Follow Us

5. Murali Vijay’s 127: Chennai’s Run Machine (2010)

5/11
5. Murali Vijay’s 127: Chennai’s Run Machine (2010)

Vijay’s unforgettable 127 against Rajasthan Royals remains a classic IPL knock, where he hit 11 sixes and tore apart the bowling attack at Chepauk.

Follow Us

6. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 124: Young Gun Blasts MI at Wankhede (2023)

6/11
6. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 124: Young Gun Blasts MI at Wankhede (2023)

Jaiswal’s fearless 124 off 62 balls against Mumbai showcased a new-gen Indian opener’s dominance in high-pressure chases.

Follow Us

7. Virender Sehwag’s 122: Vintage Viru vs CSK in IPL 2014 Qualifier

7/11
7. Virender Sehwag’s 122: Vintage Viru vs CSK in IPL 2014 Qualifier

Sehwag rolled back the years with an explosive 122 (off 58 balls) for Kings XI Punjab, lighting up the Wankhede in a high-voltage qualifier.

Follow Us

8. Sanju Samson’s 119: Captain’s Knock in Vain (2021)

8/11
8. Sanju Samson’s 119: Captain’s Knock in Vain (2021)

Samson smashed 119 off 63 balls vs Punjab Kings, nearly pulling off a historic chase. His knock combined style, strength, and strategic brilliance.

Follow Us

9. Mayank Agarwal’s 106: Underrated Gem in IPL 2020

9/11
9. Mayank Agarwal’s 106: Underrated Gem in IPL 2020

Mayank's 106-run knock was one of the most elegant centuries of IPL 2020. Despite the loss, his timing and footwork stood out in a thriller vs RR.

 

Follow Us

10. Manish Pandey’s 114: Trailblazing Ton in IPL 2009*

10/11
10. Manish Pandey’s 114: Trailblazing Ton in IPL 2009*

Manish Pandey became the first Indian to score an IPL century, with an unbeaten 114 off 73 balls for RCB, setting the bar for Indian batters early on.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Abhishek SharmaIPL 2025Abhishek Sharma IPL 2025 centuryAbhishek Sharma 141 runs highlightshighest individual score by Indian in IPLfastest IPL century by IndianAbhishek Sharma vs SRH 2025IPL 2025 record-breaking inningsAbhishek Sharma T20 recordsIPL 2025 highest score Indian playerSunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek SharmaIPL fastest Indian centurionsAbhishek Sharma IPL stats 2025IPL 2025 most sixes in an inningsIPL rising star Abhishek SharmaIPL Indian batsman highest scoreAbhishek Sharma cricket profilewho is Abhishek Sharma IPLAbhishek Sharma century videoAbhishek Sharma IPL strike rateAbhishek Sharma batting styleIPL 2025 power hittersIPL 2025 highlights todaylatest IPL records 2025young Indian cricketers IPL 2025top IPL knocks 2025IPL 2025 fantasy picks Abhishek SharmaIPL 2025 best batting performancesAbhishek Sharma viral inningsIPL 2025 player of the match SRHAbhishek Sharma sixes countIPL 2025 trending moments.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
RCB vs RR
RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 powerplay sixes
From Ajinkya Rahane To Yashasvi Jaiswal: Top 10 Players To Hit More Sixes Than Entire CSK In Powerplay In IPL 2025 - In Pics
camera icon7
title
healthy cooking
7 Healthier Alternatives to Your Usual Cooking Oil
camera icon7
title
7 Best Horror Movies
From Chhorii 2 To Pizza: 7 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Binge This Weekend
camera icon10
title
Top 10 Richest Women In The World
Top 10 Richest Women In The World In 2025; Only One Indian Billionaire Grab Spot In Forbes List
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK