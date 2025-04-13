Abhishek Sharma Enters Record Book, Tops List Of Highest Individual Score By Indian In IPL - In Pics

photoDetails

Abhishek Sharma etched his name in IPL history with a sensational 141-run knock-off just 55 balls in IPL 2025, becoming the highest individual scorer among Indian players. Opening for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he smashed the fastest century by an Indian in IPL—reaching the landmark in just 40 balls. His innings was a perfect blend of timing, power, and fearless intent, featuring a flurry of sixes that left fans and bowlers stunned. This record-breaking performance not only announced his arrival as a top-tier T20 batter but also ignited fresh excitement around the new generation of Indian cricket stars in the IPL.