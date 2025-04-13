Abhishek Sharma Enters Record Book, Tops List Of Highest Individual Score By Indian In IPL - In Pics
Abhishek Sharma etched his name in IPL history with a sensational 141-run knock-off just 55 balls in IPL 2025, becoming the highest individual scorer among Indian players. Opening for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he smashed the fastest century by an Indian in IPL—reaching the landmark in just 40 balls. His innings was a perfect blend of timing, power, and fearless intent, featuring a flurry of sixes that left fans and bowlers stunned. This record-breaking performance not only announced his arrival as a top-tier T20 batter but also ignited fresh excitement around the new generation of Indian cricket stars in the IPL.
1. Abhishek Sharma’s 141: Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL 2025
Abhishek Sharma stunned fans with a 40-ball century, scoring 141 in just 55 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad—now the highest individual IPL score by an Indian. A new star has arrived.
2. KL Rahul’s 132: Captain Cool’s Masterclass vs RCB (2020)*
KL Rahul played a sensational unbeaten knock of 132 off 69 balls, showcasing flawless timing and intent—one of the top individual scores by an Indian in IPL history.
3. Shubman Gill’s 129: Class and Composure in IPL 2023 Qualifier
Gill’s 129 off 60 deliveries against Mumbai Indians cemented his status as a future great. He timed everything to perfection in a high-stakes knockout clash.
4. Rishabh Pant’s 128: Daredevil Destruction vs SRH (2018)*
Pant’s breathtaking 128* off 63 balls included 15 fours and 7 sixes, proving why he’s among the most dangerous middle-order batters in T20s.
5. Murali Vijay’s 127: Chennai’s Run Machine (2010)
Vijay’s unforgettable 127 against Rajasthan Royals remains a classic IPL knock, where he hit 11 sixes and tore apart the bowling attack at Chepauk.
6. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 124: Young Gun Blasts MI at Wankhede (2023)
Jaiswal’s fearless 124 off 62 balls against Mumbai showcased a new-gen Indian opener’s dominance in high-pressure chases.
7. Virender Sehwag’s 122: Vintage Viru vs CSK in IPL 2014 Qualifier
Sehwag rolled back the years with an explosive 122 (off 58 balls) for Kings XI Punjab, lighting up the Wankhede in a high-voltage qualifier.
8. Sanju Samson’s 119: Captain’s Knock in Vain (2021)
Samson smashed 119 off 63 balls vs Punjab Kings, nearly pulling off a historic chase. His knock combined style, strength, and strategic brilliance.
9. Mayank Agarwal’s 106: Underrated Gem in IPL 2020
Mayank's 106-run knock was one of the most elegant centuries of IPL 2020. Despite the loss, his timing and footwork stood out in a thriller vs RR.
10. Manish Pandey’s 114: Trailblazing Ton in IPL 2009*
Manish Pandey became the first Indian to score an IPL century, with an unbeaten 114 off 73 balls for RCB, setting the bar for Indian batters early on.
