Abhishek Sharma Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is India’s T20I Sensation? Check IPL Salary, BCCI Contract, Endorsements And More

Abhishek Sharma, India’s explosive left-handed batter, celebrates his 25th birthday on September 4, 2025. Currently ranked No. 1 in ICC T20I batting, his net worth is estimated at Rs 12-15 crore. Here's a breakdown of his net worth in 2025. 

Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Happy Birthday Abhishek Sharma

Happy Birthday Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, India’s rising cricket star, was born on September 4, 2000, in Amritsar, Punjab. In 2025, he celebrates his 25th birthday as one of India’s most exciting young batters.

 

Meteoric Rise in Cricket

Meteoric Rise in Cricket

From a U-19 World Cup winner to India’s top T20I opener, Abhishek has carved a reputation for explosive batting. His fearless stroke play has already earned him global recognition.

 

Net Worth 2025

Net Worth 2025

Abhishek Sharma’s net worth is estimated at Rs 12-15 crore in 2025. His income sources include IPL contracts, BCCI salary, and brand endorsements.

 

IPL Earnings

IPL Earnings

At the IPL 2025 auction, Abhishek was bought for a massive Rs 14 crore, making him one of the most expensive Indian uncapped players. This forms the biggest share of his wealth.

 

BCCI Contract

BCCI Contract

Abhishek holds a Grade C central contract with the BCCI. This adds about Rs 1 crore per year to his income, along with match fees across formats.

 

Brand Endorsements

Brand Endorsements

Sharma endorses sports brands like Sareen Sports (SS). He earns around Rs 6-8 lakh annually from sponsorships and endorsements.

 

Lifestyle & Assets

Lifestyle & Assets

The young cricketer lives a comfortable lifestyle in Amritsar. He owns a BMW 320d and a lavish home, reflecting his growing success.

 

Cricket Achievements

Cricket Achievements

Abhishek has already scored multiple T20I centuries, including record-breaking knocks against Zimbabwe and England. He is currently ranked No. 1 in ICC T20I batting rankings.

 

Future Potential

Future Potential

With his aggressive batting and all-round skills, Abhishek is seen as a future star in ODIs and Tests too. His brand value is expected to rise sharply in the coming years.

 

Birthday Wishes

Birthday Wishes

As Abhishek Sharma turns 25, fans celebrate not just his talent but also his inspiring journey. From Punjab’s cricket fields to becoming India’s T20I mainstay, his story has just begun.

All Images:- X, BCCI, Instagram - Abhishek Sharma

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK