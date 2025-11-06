Abhishek Sharma Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is World's No.1 T20I Batter? Check IPL Salary, BCCI Contract, Endorsements And More
Abhishek Sharma, India’s explosive left-handed batter, currently ranked No. 1 in ICC T20I batting, has an estimated net worth of Rs 12-15 crore. Here's a breakdown of his net worth in 2025.
Abhishek Sharma is one of India’s most promising young cricketers, known for his explosive batting in the IPL. By 2025, his rising fame and performance have significantly boosted his earnings and popularity in Indian cricket.
Estimated Net Worth
As of 2025, Abhishek Sharma’s estimated net worth is between Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore. His consistent IPL performances and growing brand value have made him one of the youngest millionaires in Indian cricket.
IPL Earnings
A major portion of Abhishek’s income comes from the Indian Premier League. He was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2025 season, a significant jump from his earlier contracts.
BCCI Central Contract
Apart from IPL, Abhishek also earns from his BCCI central contract (Grade C). This adds around Rs 1 crore per year to his income, along with match fees and bonuses for international appearances.
Brand Endorsements
With growing fame, Abhishek has started endorsing several brands. His endorsement earnings are estimated at Rs6-8 lakh annually, which are expected to rise as his fan following increases.
Lifestyle and Assets
Abhishek Sharma leads a modest yet stylish lifestyle. He owns a luxurious house in Punjab and several high-end cars. His social media posts often reflect his passion for fashion and fitness.
Luxury Car Collection
Abhishek owns cars like Mercedes-Benz and Audi, which together are worth several crores. These vehicles symbolise his success and love for luxury at a young age.
Investments and Future Planning
Reports suggest that Abhishek has invested wisely in real estate and mutual funds. His disciplined financial habits and family guidance have helped him secure long-term wealth stability.
Career Growth Impact
His performance in IPL 2025 and Asia Cup 2025, including quick-fire innings and match-winning knocks, has boosted his market value. Many analysts believe his net worth could double in the next three years if he maintains this form.
Financial Success
At just 25, Abhishek Sharma has achieved financial success that reflects both his talent and hard work. With his rising fame, strong IPL career, and smart investments, his future looks exceptionally bright in Indian cricket.
