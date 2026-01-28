Advertisement
Abhishek Sharma Net Worth 2026: How Team India's no.1 T20 batsman build Rs 12,000,000 fortune

Abhishek Sharma’s net worth in 2025 is estimated between ₹12 crore and ₹15 crore, driven by a ₹14 crore IPL salary, BCCI central contract, match fees, endorsements, and asset investments. At 25, Sharma has already secured elite financial footing through consistent T20 performances and franchise trust. His controlled lifestyle spending, early real estate investments, and rising international profile position him for rapid wealth expansion. With future IPL cycles, ICC tournaments, and premium brand deals ahead, Abhishek Sharma’s net worth is projected to grow significantly, making him one of Indian cricket’s most valuable young assets.

Updated:Jan 28, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
1. Abhishek Sharma Net Worth in 2026

1. Abhishek Sharma Net Worth in 2026

Abhishek Sharma has an estimated net worth of ₹12–15 crore in 2026, placing him among the most financially successful Indian cricketers under the age of 26. Photo Credit - X

2. IPL Retention That Changed His Financial Trajectory

2. IPL Retention That Changed His Financial Trajectory

Sunrisers Hyderabad retaining Abhishek Sharma for ₹14 crore ahead of IPL 2025 became the single biggest driver of his wealth, instantly doubling his annual earnings compared to previous seasons. Photo Credit - X

3. IPL Salary Growth Reflects Market Trust

3. IPL Salary Growth Reflects Market Trust

From earning ₹55 lakh between 2018 and 2021 to ₹6.5 crore from 2022–2024, and now ₹14 crore, Sharma’s IPL pay scale mirrors his rise as a dependable T20 match-winner. Photo Credit - X

4. BCCI Central Contract Adds Income Stability

4. BCCI Central Contract Adds Income Stability

His Grade C BCCI contract, worth ₹1 crore annually, provides guaranteed income beyond IPL, along with match fees that strengthen his overall financial base. Photo Credit - X

5. Match Fees Boost Annual Earnings

5. Match Fees Boost Annual Earnings

In addition to retainers, Abhishek earns ₹3 lakh per T20I and ₹6 lakh per ODI, making international appearances a meaningful contributor to his yearly income. Photo Credit - X

6. Endorsements Still in Early Growth Phase

6. Endorsements Still in Early Growth Phase

Despite his on-field success, Abhishek currently earns only ₹6–8 lakh annually from endorsements, suggesting strong future upside as his international profile expands. Photo Credit - X

7. Sareen Sports Partnership Builds Brand Credibility

7. Sareen Sports Partnership Builds Brand Credibility

His association with Sareen Sports (SS) reflects a credibility-first endorsement strategy, often preferred by young cricketers focused on long-term brand value rather than quick payouts. Photo Credit - X

8. Real Estate Anchors His Asset Portfolio

8. Real Estate Anchors His Asset Portfolio

Abhishek owns a lavish bungalow in Amritsar and maintains a base in Chandigarh, indicating early investment in real estate, a key pillar of long-term wealth creation. Photo Credit - X

9. Luxury Spending Remains Controlled

9. Luxury Spending Remains Controlled

His known vehicle ownership, including a BMW 320d, aligns with peer lifestyle standards and suggests financial discipline rather than excessive spending early in his career. Photo Credit - X

10. Net Worth Poised for Sharp Rise Post-2025

10. Net Worth Poised for Sharp Rise Post-2025

With age, form, IPL demand, and ICC exposure on his side, Abhishek Sharma’s net worth is expected to rise significantly over the next three years, especially through endorsements and future IPL auctions. Photo Credit - X

