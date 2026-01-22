Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3009344https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/abhishek-sharma-s-rumored-girlfriend-laila-faisal-commands-attention-with-fashion-influence-and-mystery-3009344
NewsPhotosAbhishek Sharma’s rumoured girlfriend Laila Faisal commands attention with fashion, influence and mystery
photoDetails

Abhishek Sharma’s rumoured girlfriend Laila Faisal commands attention with fashion, influence and mystery

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma continues to dominate headlines after playing a match-winning knock for Team India in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I, underlining his growing stature in international cricket. Currently the ICC No. 1 ranked T20I batsman, Abhishek has emerged as a central pillar of India’s white-ball plans and is widely seen as instrumental to the team’s ambitions heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Alongside his on-field rise, attention has also turned to his personal life, with fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal drawing interest after being spotted at key family and cricketing events.

Updated:Jan 22, 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Follow Us

1. London-educated entrepreneur with global exposure

1/11
1. London-educated entrepreneur with global exposure

Laila Faisal holds a psychology honours degree from King’s College London and advanced fashion branding education, shaping her global outlook and credibility within India’s luxury fashion ecosystem. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Co-founder of luxury label LRF Designs

2/11
2. Co-founder of luxury label LRF Designs

She co-founded LRF Designs with her mother Roohi Faisal, positioning the brand around Indian textiles, Kashmiri influences, and modern silhouettes that appeal to India’s premium fashion buyers. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Rumours linked to Abhishek Sharma’s England century

3/11
3. Rumours linked to Abhishek Sharma’s England century

Speculation surged after Laila publicly praised Abhishek Sharma’s 135-run T20I knock against England, triggering spikes in “Abhishek Sharma girlfriend” and lifestyle crossover searches. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Regular presence at matches with family proximity

4/11
4. Regular presence at matches with family proximity

Laila has been spotted cheering at IPL and India matches alongside Abhishek’s sister Komal, signalling inner-circle familiarity that typically fuels sustained celebrity relationship speculation. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Ludhiana wedding appearances changed the narrative

5/11
5. Ludhiana wedding appearances changed the narrative

Her attendance at Komal Sharma’s Ludhiana wedding shifted rumours from online chatter to mainstream coverage, especially after viral dance videos dominated sports and lifestyle feeds. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Strong Kashmiri heritage and Delhi roots

6/11
6. Strong Kashmiri heritage and Delhi roots

Hailing from a prominent Kashmiri Muslim family in Delhi, Laila blends heritage influence with modern entrepreneurship, a factor often highlighted in Indian celebrity profiling. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Internships with global and Indian designers

7/11
7. Internships with global and Indian designers

Her training under Malan Breton and Rocky Star adds professional depth, separating her identity from being labelled only a cricketer’s rumoured partner. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Instagram privacy fuelled speculation further

8/11
8. Instagram privacy fuelled speculation further

After dating rumours peaked, Laila switched her Instagram to private, a move that historically amplifies curiosity and search demand in Indian celebrity culture. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Represents new-age Indian women in business

9/11
9. Represents new-age Indian women in business

She reflects a growing trend of educated, independent women balancing creativity and commerce, resonating with audiences beyond cricket fandom. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Searches show long-term visibility potential

10/11
10. Searches show long-term visibility potential

With sustained spikes in fashion brand queries and Abhishek Sharma relationship searches, Laila Faisal is transitioning from rumour figure to recognisable public personality. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Abhishek Sharma girlfriendLaila Faisal biographyAbhishek Sharma relationship newsLaila Faisal fashion brandLRF Designs founderAbhishek Sharma sister weddingAsia Cup 2025 starIndian cricketer dating rumoursLaila Faisal educationAbhishek Sharma personal lifeLaila Faisal instagramcricket pop culture IndiaAbhishek Sharma England 135Yuvraj Singh wedding danceIndian cricketers lifestyleLaila Faisal Kashmiri familyfashion entrepreneur IndiaAbhishek Sharma news todaycelebrity girlfriends Indiacricket fashion crossoverwho is Laila FaisalAbhishek Sharma dating explainedIndian opener girlfriendluxury fashion India founderssports lifestyle trendsAbhishek Sharma Asia Cup formLaila Faisal London educationcricket celebrity newsIndian sports influencersAbhishek Sharma trending
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Powerful Armies
World's Most Powerful Armies Ranked By Soldiers, Tanks, Nukes And Artillery
camera icon6
title
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham vs Family: Meet His Wife Nicola Peltz - Inside Startling Allegations & Controversies
camera icon11
title
ODI Cricket
Most ODI Runs At Each Batting Position: Sachin Tendulkar At Top, Virat Kohli Rules No.3, Ms Dhoni At... - Check
camera icon9
title
Border 2
Border 2: Sunny Deol vs Diljit Dosanjh — Who is richer and who is the highest-paid star of the film?
camera icon10
title
solar radiation storm
What Is A Solar Radiation Storm And Why Are Satellites And Flights On Alert? NOAA Explains The Latest Space Weather Threat