Abhishek Sharma’s rumoured girlfriend Laila Faisal commands attention with fashion, influence and mystery
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma continues to dominate headlines after playing a match-winning knock for Team India in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I, underlining his growing stature in international cricket. Currently the ICC No. 1 ranked T20I batsman, Abhishek has emerged as a central pillar of India’s white-ball plans and is widely seen as instrumental to the team’s ambitions heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Alongside his on-field rise, attention has also turned to his personal life, with fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal drawing interest after being spotted at key family and cricketing events.
1. London-educated entrepreneur with global exposure
Laila Faisal holds a psychology honours degree from King’s College London and advanced fashion branding education, shaping her global outlook and credibility within India’s luxury fashion ecosystem. Photo Credit - X
2. Co-founder of luxury label LRF Designs
She co-founded LRF Designs with her mother Roohi Faisal, positioning the brand around Indian textiles, Kashmiri influences, and modern silhouettes that appeal to India’s premium fashion buyers. Photo Credit - X
3. Rumours linked to Abhishek Sharma’s England century
Speculation surged after Laila publicly praised Abhishek Sharma’s 135-run T20I knock against England, triggering spikes in “Abhishek Sharma girlfriend” and lifestyle crossover searches. Photo Credit - X
4. Regular presence at matches with family proximity
Laila has been spotted cheering at IPL and India matches alongside Abhishek’s sister Komal, signalling inner-circle familiarity that typically fuels sustained celebrity relationship speculation. Photo Credit - X
5. Ludhiana wedding appearances changed the narrative
Her attendance at Komal Sharma’s Ludhiana wedding shifted rumours from online chatter to mainstream coverage, especially after viral dance videos dominated sports and lifestyle feeds. Photo Credit - X
6. Strong Kashmiri heritage and Delhi roots
Hailing from a prominent Kashmiri Muslim family in Delhi, Laila blends heritage influence with modern entrepreneurship, a factor often highlighted in Indian celebrity profiling. Photo Credit - X
7. Internships with global and Indian designers
Her training under Malan Breton and Rocky Star adds professional depth, separating her identity from being labelled only a cricketer’s rumoured partner. Photo Credit - X
8. Instagram privacy fuelled speculation further
After dating rumours peaked, Laila switched her Instagram to private, a move that historically amplifies curiosity and search demand in Indian celebrity culture. Photo Credit - X
9. Represents new-age Indian women in business
She reflects a growing trend of educated, independent women balancing creativity and commerce, resonating with audiences beyond cricket fandom. Photo Credit - X
10. Searches show long-term visibility potential
With sustained spikes in fashion brand queries and Abhishek Sharma relationship searches, Laila Faisal is transitioning from rumour figure to recognisable public personality. Photo Credit - X
