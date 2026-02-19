Abhishek Sharma to Ajit Agarkar: Most consecutive ducks by Indian cricketers list
India’s unwanted batting records returned to the spotlight during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after Abhishek Sharma registered three consecutive ducks, matching the worst T20I streak by an Indian. Historically, the most consecutive ducks by an Indian cricketer remains Ajit Agarkar’s five-Test-match streak against Australia in 1999–2000. While such sequences are rare, they highlight pressure phases, technical struggles, and team transitions rather than defining a player’s career. Below is a verified look at India’s longest streaks of consecutive ducks across formats and eras.
1. Ajit Agarkar — 5 consecutive ducks (Tests, 1999–2000)
Agarkar’s five-Test duck sequence against Australia remains the longest by an Indian in any format. Four were golden ducks, reflecting sustained pressure against elite pace attacks and a prolonged slump that became a statistical anomaly.
2. Pankaj Roy — 4 consecutive ducks (Tests, 1952)
India opener Pankaj Roy endured four successive Test ducks during the 1952 England tour, illustrating the technical challenges subcontinent batters faced in seaming English conditions and the steep adaptation curve for overseas Test cricket.
3. Ramakant Desai — 4 consecutive ducks (Tests, 1959–60)
Fast bowler Ramakant Desai registered four straight Test ducks during the 1959–60 period, underscoring the tailenders’ vulnerability against high-quality pace bowling and the limited batting depth India possessed in that era.
4. Jasprit Bumrah — 4 consecutive ducks (Tests, 2025)
Bumrah’s sequence of four Test ducks in 2025 highlighted India’s lower-order fragility during a transition phase, reinforcing debates around tail-end resistance and the importance of runs beyond the top six.
5. Abhishek Sharma — 3 consecutive ducks (T20Is, 2026)
Abhishek Sharma’s three ducks during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 equalled India’s worst T20I streak, intensifying scrutiny on aggressive powerplay batting risks and the fine margin between attacking intent and early dismissals in global tournaments.
6. Suryakumar Yadav — 3 consecutive ducks (ODIs, 2023)
Suryakumar Yadav’s three-duck run against Australia in 2023 surprised fans due to his elite white-ball reputation, demonstrating how unfamiliar roles and high pace attacks can disrupt even the most innovative stroke-makers.
7. Sachin Tendulkar — 3 consecutive ducks (ODIs, 1994)
Tendulkar’s rare streak of three ODI ducks in 1994 came during a transitional phase before he evolved into a dominant opener, reminding fans that even legends experience lean patches early in their careers.
8. Anil Kumble — 3 consecutive ducks (ODIs, 1996)
Kumble’s three ODI ducks reflected the limited batting expectations from specialist bowlers during the 1990s, when lineup depth was less robust and strike rotation from lower-order players was rarely prioritized.
9. Zaheer Khan — 3 consecutive ducks (ODIs, 2003–04)
Zaheer Khan’s sequence came during a phase when India’s lower order frequently collapsed under pressure, highlighting the tactical importance of late-order partnerships in tight ODI contests.
10. Ishant Sharma — 3 consecutive ducks (ODIs, 2010–11)
Ishant Sharma’s three-duck streak illustrated persistent tail-end vulnerabilities during overseas tours, reinforcing how batting depth influences match outcomes in low-scoring conditions.
