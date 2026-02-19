Abhishek Sharma to Ajit Agarkar: Most consecutive ducks by Indian cricketers list

photoDetails

India’s unwanted batting records returned to the spotlight during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after Abhishek Sharma registered three consecutive ducks, matching the worst T20I streak by an Indian. Historically, the most consecutive ducks by an Indian cricketer remains Ajit Agarkar’s five-Test-match streak against Australia in 1999–2000. While such sequences are rare, they highlight pressure phases, technical struggles, and team transitions rather than defining a player’s career. Below is a verified look at India’s longest streaks of consecutive ducks across formats and eras.