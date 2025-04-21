Advertisement
Abhishek Sharma To Nitish Kumar Reddy: 6 Indian Players To Earn BCCI Central Contract For The First Time

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced its Annual Player Contracts for the 2025, and the fresh list marks a major milestone for six young Indian players. These rising stars have earned their maiden BCCI central contracts, a significant recognition of their performances. Scroll down to check the list. 
Updated:Apr 21, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
BCCI Central Contracts

BCCI Central Contracts

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially revealed the Annual Player Contracts for the 2024–25 season (October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025). This year’s list brings a mix of expected retentions, surprise promotions, and some notable omissions.

Stability At The Top: Grade A+ Unchanged

Stability At The Top: Grade A+ Unchanged

The prestigious Grade A+ category, which guarantees the highest annual retainership, remains unchanged. The elite group includes: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja. These players continue to be the pillars of Indian cricket across formats.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

The swashbuckling left-hander from Punjab has been a standout performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in recent IPL seasons. He scored a commanding hundred against England in T20s, and the BCCI is interested in grooming him for India's future white-ball setup.

Akash Deep

Akash Deep

The right-arm pacer from Bengal made his Test debut in 2024 and impressed with his sharp movement and control. With India always on the lookout for fast bowling depth, Akash Deep’s central contract reflects BCCI’s intention to invest in young pacers beyond the frontline names.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana

A fast-rising talent from Delhi, Harshit Rana impressed as a tearaway pacer for KKR in the IPL. His pace, aggression, and ability to bowl at the death make him a potential future T20 specialist for India. The central contract reflects BCCI’s acknowledgment of his growing stature.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Another SRH revelation, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s emergence as a powerful batting all-rounder has caught the selectors’ eyes. He scored an impressive century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the BCCI rewarded him with a central contract.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan

After years of piling up runs in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan finally broke into India’s Test side in 2024. His long-awaited central contract is a validation of his perseverance and prolific first-class form. The Mumbaikar’s aggressive batting style and hunger for big scores make him a long-term prospect in red-ball cricket.

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy

Known for his mystery spin and IPL exploits with Kolkata Knight Riders, Varun Chakaravarthy’s consistent performances have finally earned him a central contract. He was also one of the top performers in India’s triumph at the Champions Trophy 2025.

BCCI Contracts 2025Indian cricketAkashdeepNitish Kumar ReddyIshan KishanSarfaraz KhanAbhishek SharmaVarun Chakaravarthycentral contractsGrade A+Grade BGrade CFirst Time BCCI Contract
