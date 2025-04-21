Abhishek Sharma To Nitish Kumar Reddy: 6 Indian Players To Earn BCCI Central Contract For The First Time
BCCI Central Contracts
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially revealed the Annual Player Contracts for the 2024–25 season (October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025). This year’s list brings a mix of expected retentions, surprise promotions, and some notable omissions.
Stability At The Top: Grade A+ Unchanged
The prestigious Grade A+ category, which guarantees the highest annual retainership, remains unchanged. The elite group includes: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja. These players continue to be the pillars of Indian cricket across formats.
Abhishek Sharma
The swashbuckling left-hander from Punjab has been a standout performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in recent IPL seasons. He scored a commanding hundred against England in T20s, and the BCCI is interested in grooming him for India's future white-ball setup.
Akash Deep
The right-arm pacer from Bengal made his Test debut in 2024 and impressed with his sharp movement and control. With India always on the lookout for fast bowling depth, Akash Deep’s central contract reflects BCCI’s intention to invest in young pacers beyond the frontline names.
Harshit Rana
A fast-rising talent from Delhi, Harshit Rana impressed as a tearaway pacer for KKR in the IPL. His pace, aggression, and ability to bowl at the death make him a potential future T20 specialist for India. The central contract reflects BCCI’s acknowledgment of his growing stature.
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Another SRH revelation, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s emergence as a powerful batting all-rounder has caught the selectors’ eyes. He scored an impressive century in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the BCCI rewarded him with a central contract.
Sarfaraz Khan
After years of piling up runs in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan finally broke into India’s Test side in 2024. His long-awaited central contract is a validation of his perseverance and prolific first-class form. The Mumbaikar’s aggressive batting style and hunger for big scores make him a long-term prospect in red-ball cricket.
Varun Chakaravarthy
Known for his mystery spin and IPL exploits with Kolkata Knight Riders, Varun Chakaravarthy’s consistent performances have finally earned him a central contract. He was also one of the top performers in India’s triumph at the Champions Trophy 2025.
