Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head To Open; THIS Player Comes In As Impact Player: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a terrific IPL 2024 campaign as they finished as runners-up. They lost the final match to Kolkata Knight Riders. Take a look at SRH’s predictedpPlaying XI for IPL 2025.
Abhishek Sharma
India’s explosive batter Abhishek Sharma has been constantly making headlines with his extraordinary batting in the shortest format of the game. Even in the IPL, Abhishek scored 484 runs at a strike rate of over 200 last year for SRH. The star batter will open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025.
Travis Head
Australia’s star batter Travis Head was the highest run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, scoring 567 runs in 15 matches with four fifties and a century. He will be seen starting the proceedings for SRH in the IPL 2025.
Ishan Kishan
After not getting retained by the Mumbai Indians, young batter Ishan Kishan will look to score big for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025. As of now, the left-hand batter has made 2,644 runs in 105 matches, including 16 fifties, at a strike rate of 135.
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy became an overnight star after he smashed a century for India in the Test series against Australia. Reddy also had a terrific IPL 2024 for SRH, making 303 runs in 15 games. He will be one of the key members of the SRH in the IPL 2025.
Heinrich Klaasen
South African batter Heinrich Klaasen is currently one of the most lethal batters in the T20I format. As of now, the right-hand batter has played 35 IPL matches where he amassed 993 runs, with six fifties and a century, at a brilliant strike rate of 170.
Abhinav Manohar
Abhinav Manohar has a staggering strike rate of over 130 in the IPL. Manohar who is a middle order batter has the ability to make some quick runs and he will look to do the same for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025.
Wiaan Mulder
Wiaan Mulder joined the SRH team in place of injured Brydon Carse and is set to make his IPL debut. As of now, Mulder has played 11 international T20 matches, scoring 105 runs and picking up eight wickets.
Pat Cummins
Australian skipper Pat Cummins guided SRH to the IPL 2024 final and will be leading the side again in the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league. As of now, Cummins has played 58 matches, scoring 515 runs with the help of three fifties. With the ball, he has scalped 63 wickets in the IPL.
Harshal Patel
Harshal Patel who is the two time Purple Cap winner has the ability to take wickets at any junctures of the game. As of now, he has taken part in 105 matches where he picked up 135 wickets.
Mohammed Shami
India’s star pacer Mohammed Shami is set to play for SRH in the IPL 2025. As of now, he has played 77 IPL matches and has taken 79 wickets. He will be assisting Pat Cummins in the pace bowling line-up of SRH in the IPL 2025.
Rahul Chahar
Star wrist spinner Rahul Chahar has been one of the consistent performers in the IPL. He has scalped 75 wickets in 78 matches so far. Chahar will play a crucial role for SRH in the spin bowling department in IPL 2025.
SRH Impact Player, IPL 2025
After plying his trade for CSK, Simarjeet Singh is set to play for SRH in the IPL 2025. As of now, the right-arm pacer has played 10 IPL matches and has taken nine wickets. He can come in as an impact player for SRH in the IPL 2025.
SRH Squad Composition, IPL 2025
Batters: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma
Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen,
All-rounders: Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder
Fast bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Simarjeet Singh
Spinners: Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa
