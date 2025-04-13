Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2885484https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/abhishek-sharmas-141-to-mohammed-shami-leaking-75-runs-top-10-records-broken-in-srh-vs-pbks-game-in-ipl-2025-in-pics-2885484
NewsPhotosAbhishek Sharma's 141 To Mohammed Shami Leaking 75 Runs: Top 10 Records Broken In SRH vs PBKS Game In IPL 2025 - In Pics
photoDetails

Abhishek Sharma's 141 To Mohammed Shami Leaking 75 Runs: Top 10 Records Broken In SRH vs PBKS Game In IPL 2025 - In Pics

In a high-octane IPL 2025 clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 246 against Punjab Kings, marking the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma stole the show with a blistering 141 off 55 balls — the highest score by an Indian in IPL — smashing 10 sixes and reaching his century in just 40 balls. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami conceded 75 runs, becoming the second-most expensive bowler in IPL history. Several team and individual records were broken, including most sixes by an SRH batter and multiple bowlers conceding 40+ runs, making it one of the most memorable games of the season.

Updated:Apr 13, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Abhishek Sharma Sets IPL Record for Highest Score by an Indian Batter

1/10
1. Abhishek Sharma Sets IPL Record for Highest Score by an Indian Batter

Abhishek Sharma's fiery 141 off 55 balls is now the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, surpassing KL Rahul’s 132* in 2020. A true masterclass in T20 batting.

Follow Us

2. Second-Highest Successful Chase in IPL History by SRH

2/10
2. Second-Highest Successful Chase in IPL History by SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 246, recording the second-highest successful run chase in IPL, just behind PBKS’ 262 vs KKR in 2024. A new benchmark for IPL thrillers.

Follow Us

3. Third-Highest Score in IPL History Overall

3/10
3. Third-Highest Score in IPL History Overall

Abhishek now joins an elite club, with only Chris Gayle (175)* and Brendon McCullum (158)* having scored more in a single IPL innings. He’s officially a league of his own.

Follow Us

4. Most Sixes in an IPL Innings by an SRH Batter

4/10
4. Most Sixes in an IPL Innings by an SRH Batter

With 10 towering sixes, Abhishek shattered the SRH record, going past the previous best of 8. He’s redefined power hitting in orange.

Follow Us

5. Joint-Second Most Boundaries in an IPL Innings

5/10
5. Joint-Second Most Boundaries in an IPL Innings

Abhishek’s 24 boundaries tied him with Yashasvi Jaiswal and just behind Chris Gayle’s 30. He racked up 116 of his 141 runs via boundaries alone.

Follow Us

6. Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL 2025

6/10
6. Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL 2025

Taking just 40 balls to reach his hundred, Abhishek now owns the third-fastest IPL ton by an Indian, and sixth overall. Efficiency meets aggression.

Follow Us

7. Most T20 Hundreds in 40 Balls or Fewer

7/10
7. Most T20 Hundreds in 40 Balls or Fewer

Abhishek became the first batter in T20 history to score three centuries in 40 or fewer balls, outpacing David Miller and Dasun Shanaka. A short-format legend in the making.

Follow Us

8. SRH’s Joint-Longest Winning Streak Against a Single Opponent

8/10
8. SRH’s Joint-Longest Winning Streak Against a Single Opponent

With 8 consecutive wins at home against PBKS, SRH now shares the record with CSK’s 8 straight home wins vs RCB. Hyderabad remains a fortress.

Follow Us

9. Mohammed Shami Concedes Second-Most Runs in IPL History

9/10
9. Mohammed Shami Concedes Second-Most Runs in IPL History

In a night to forget, Shami gave away 75 runs in 4 overs, recording the second-most expensive spell in IPL history after Jofra Archer’s 76 earlier this season.

Follow Us

10. Five SRH Bowlers Concede 40+ Runs – A Rare Feat

10/10
10. Five SRH Bowlers Concede 40+ Runs – A Rare Feat

All five bowlers used by SRH conceded over 40 runs, making it only the second time in IPL history this has happened. An indication of the batting carnage on both sides.

Follow Us
IPL 2025SRH vs PBKSAbhishek SharmaIPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS highlightsAbhishek Sharma 141 IPLhighest run chase IPL historySRH record chase 2025Abhishek Sharma fastest century IPLSRH vs PBKS match reportIPL 2025 match 2nd innings chaseSunrisers Hyderabad batting recordPunjab Kings vs SRH 2025IPL 2025 Abhishek Sharma statsmost sixes by SRH playerMohammed Shami most expensive spellIPL highest individual Indian scoreAbhishek Sharma sixes recordIPL 2025 full match summarySRH vs PBKS player of the matchIPL 2025 big scoresfastest hundreds in IPL historyIPL 2025 shocking momentsAbhishek Sharma vs Punjab KingsSRH top chases in IPLIPL match with most sixesIPL 2025 thrilling finishesIPL 2025 new recordshighest team scores IPL 2025trending IPL performanceswho scored fastest century IPL 2025IPL 2025 SRH team performanceAbhishek Sharma IPL career-bestSRH vs PBKS Full Scorecard
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
RCB vs RR
RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 powerplay sixes
From Ajinkya Rahane To Yashasvi Jaiswal: Top 10 Players To Hit More Sixes Than Entire CSK In Powerplay In IPL 2025 - In Pics
camera icon7
title
healthy cooking
7 Healthier Alternatives to Your Usual Cooking Oil
camera icon7
title
7 Best Horror Movies
From Chhorii 2 To Pizza: 7 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Binge This Weekend
camera icon10
title
Top 10 Richest Women In The World
Top 10 Richest Women In The World In 2025; Only One Indian Billionaire Grab Spot In Forbes List
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK