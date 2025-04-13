photoDetails

In a high-octane IPL 2025 clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 246 against Punjab Kings, marking the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma stole the show with a blistering 141 off 55 balls — the highest score by an Indian in IPL — smashing 10 sixes and reaching his century in just 40 balls. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami conceded 75 runs, becoming the second-most expensive bowler in IPL history. Several team and individual records were broken, including most sixes by an SRH batter and multiple bowlers conceding 40+ runs, making it one of the most memorable games of the season.