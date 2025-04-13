Abhishek Sharma's 141 To Mohammed Shami Leaking 75 Runs: Top 10 Records Broken In SRH vs PBKS Game In IPL 2025 - In Pics
In a high-octane IPL 2025 clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 246 against Punjab Kings, marking the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma stole the show with a blistering 141 off 55 balls — the highest score by an Indian in IPL — smashing 10 sixes and reaching his century in just 40 balls. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami conceded 75 runs, becoming the second-most expensive bowler in IPL history. Several team and individual records were broken, including most sixes by an SRH batter and multiple bowlers conceding 40+ runs, making it one of the most memorable games of the season.
1. Abhishek Sharma Sets IPL Record for Highest Score by an Indian Batter
Abhishek Sharma's fiery 141 off 55 balls is now the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history, surpassing KL Rahul’s 132* in 2020. A true masterclass in T20 batting.
2. Second-Highest Successful Chase in IPL History by SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 246, recording the second-highest successful run chase in IPL, just behind PBKS’ 262 vs KKR in 2024. A new benchmark for IPL thrillers.
3. Third-Highest Score in IPL History Overall
Abhishek now joins an elite club, with only Chris Gayle (175)* and Brendon McCullum (158)* having scored more in a single IPL innings. He’s officially a league of his own.
4. Most Sixes in an IPL Innings by an SRH Batter
With 10 towering sixes, Abhishek shattered the SRH record, going past the previous best of 8. He’s redefined power hitting in orange.
5. Joint-Second Most Boundaries in an IPL Innings
Abhishek’s 24 boundaries tied him with Yashasvi Jaiswal and just behind Chris Gayle’s 30. He racked up 116 of his 141 runs via boundaries alone.
6. Fastest Century by an Indian in IPL 2025
Taking just 40 balls to reach his hundred, Abhishek now owns the third-fastest IPL ton by an Indian, and sixth overall. Efficiency meets aggression.
7. Most T20 Hundreds in 40 Balls or Fewer
Abhishek became the first batter in T20 history to score three centuries in 40 or fewer balls, outpacing David Miller and Dasun Shanaka. A short-format legend in the making.
8. SRH’s Joint-Longest Winning Streak Against a Single Opponent
With 8 consecutive wins at home against PBKS, SRH now shares the record with CSK’s 8 straight home wins vs RCB. Hyderabad remains a fortress.
9. Mohammed Shami Concedes Second-Most Runs in IPL History
In a night to forget, Shami gave away 75 runs in 4 overs, recording the second-most expensive spell in IPL history after Jofra Archer’s 76 earlier this season.
10. Five SRH Bowlers Concede 40+ Runs – A Rare Feat
All five bowlers used by SRH conceded over 40 runs, making it only the second time in IPL history this has happened. An indication of the batting carnage on both sides.
