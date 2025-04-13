photoDetails

Abhishek Sharma, one of IPL 2025’s breakout stars, is making waves not just for his cricket but also for his rumoured relationship with fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal. Laila, a London-educated designer and founder of a luxury fashion brand, has a growing social media presence and has been seen with Abhishek at multiple events. The buzz intensified after she shared a proud Instagram story following Abhishek’s explosive 141-run innings against Punjab Kings — one of the best knocks of the tournament. While their relationship remains unconfirmed, Laila’s style, success, and public admiration for Abhishek have fueled ongoing speculation.