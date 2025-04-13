Advertisement
Abhishek Sharma's Rumoured Girlfriend: All About SRH's Destructive All-Rounder's Love Life With Laila Faisal - In Pics

Abhishek Sharma, one of IPL 2025’s breakout stars, is making waves not just for his cricket but also for his rumoured relationship with fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal. Laila, a London-educated designer and founder of a luxury fashion brand, has a growing social media presence and has been seen with Abhishek at multiple events. The buzz intensified after she shared a proud Instagram story following Abhishek’s explosive 141-run innings against Punjab Kings — one of the best knocks of the tournament. While their relationship remains unconfirmed, Laila’s style, success, and public admiration for Abhishek have fueled ongoing speculation.

Updated:Apr 13, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
1. Laila Faisal – Fashion Mogul

1. Laila Faisal – Fashion Mogul

Laila Faisal is the founder of the luxury fashion brand, Laila Roohi Faisal Designs. Known for her innovative designs, she’s become a prominent name in the fashion industry.

2. A Social Media Star

2. A Social Media Star

With a growing following of over 28,000 on Instagram, Laila has established herself as a well-known figure in the social media space, frequently sharing fashion tips and lifestyle content.

3. Elite Educational Background

3. Elite Educational Background

Laila completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, before pursuing higher education at King’s College, London. She then specialized in fashion design and styling at the University of the Arts, London.

4. Rumored Relationship with Abhishek Sharma

4. Rumored Relationship with Abhishek Sharma

Laila Faisal and Abhishek Sharma have been spotted together at multiple events, sparking rumors of their relationship. A viral picture of the two added fuel to the speculation.

5. Business Savvy Entrepreneur

5. Business Savvy Entrepreneur

Beyond fashion, Laila is an entrepreneur who has successfully built her brand from the ground up. Her keen business sense sets her apart in the highly competitive fashion world.

6. Fashion Icon in the Making

6. Fashion Icon in the Making

With her impeccable styling, Laila’s fashion sense is admired by many. Her work reflects a blend of modern trends with classic elegance, gaining her recognition in both national and international fashion circles.

7. Frequent Appearances with Abhishek Sharma

7. Frequent Appearances with Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek and Laila have been seen socializing together at numerous gatherings, including high-profile events in New Delhi. Their public appearances have contributed to the growing speculation about their relationship.

8. Influence in Luxury Fashion

8. Influence in Luxury Fashion

As a luxury fashion entrepreneur, Laila is shaping the future of women’s fashion with her unique designs. Her brand has attracted a clientele that appreciates high-quality, stylish clothing.

9. Strong Social Media Presence

9. Strong Social Media Presence

Laila frequently engages her followers with posts on luxury fashion, lifestyle tips, and entrepreneurial advice, making her a key influencer in the online fashion world.

10. Abhishek Sharma’s Supporter

10. Abhishek Sharma’s Supporter

Laila publicly expressed her admiration for Abhishek’s cricketing skills, especially after his stunning century in IPL 2025, where she posted an Instagram story expressing pride in his achievements.

