Aditi Budhathoki, cricket presenter who went viral after Suresh Raina interview, trends again with latest look

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Aditi Budhathoki’s viral black dress look has emerged as a major fashion trend in 2026, driven by minimal styling, strong social media engagement, and growing cross-border popularity. The Nepali actress and model continues to dominate search trends with her effortless glam, timeless fashion choices, and confident presence. Her recent photos highlight the rising demand for simple yet impactful outfits, making her a key influencer in modern fashion conversations. With past viral moments, including her WCL 2025 interview, Aditi’s digital footprint is expanding rapidly, positioning her as a leading fashion and lifestyle personality in India and beyond.