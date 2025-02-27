Afghanistan Qualification Scenario For Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinals: Here's What Rashid Khan's Team Need To Qualify - In Pics
As the Champions Trophy 2025 enters its decisive phase, Group B is set for a thrilling finish with South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan all fighting for two semifinal spots. With England already eliminated, the final two group-stage matches will determine which teams progress. Each possible result carries significant implications, making every run and wicket crucial. Here’s a breakdown of the key takeaways from this gripping qualification battle.
1. South Africa in Pole Position to Finish on Top
With three points and a net run rate (NRR) of 2.14, South Africa are favorites to top Group B. A win against England will confirm their semifinal spot without any reliance on other results.
2. Australia’s Fate Lies in Their Hands
Currently at three points, Australia need a win over Afghanistan to qualify outright. A loss, however, will put their chances in jeopardy, leaving them dependent on the England-South Africa result.
3. Afghanistan’s Must-Win Scenario
Afghanistan have two points and must beat Australia to qualify. Any other result will see them eliminated, making their upcoming clash a virtual knockout game.
4. If Australia and South Africa Win, They’re Through
In this scenario, both teams will finish with five points each. South Africa will likely top the group due to their superior NRR, unless Australia pull off a massive victory.
5. If Australia and England Win, South Africa Still Progresses
Australia would top the group with five points, and South Africa will qualify in second place with three points, thanks to their strong NRR advantage.
6. If Afghanistan and South Africa Win, Australia Are Out
This scenario would see South Africa finishing first with five points, while Afghanistan (four points) take the second semifinal spot, knocking Australia out of the tournament.
7. If Afghanistan and England Win, NRR Comes Into Play
Afghanistan would top the group with four points. The second semifinal spot will be decided by NRR between Australia and South Africa, with the latter currently holding a major advantage.
8. Weather Could Play a Role
Lahore’s forecast hints at possible showers on matchday. If Australia vs Afghanistan is washed out, Australia will automatically qualify with four points, leaving South Africa and Afghanistan in a potential NRR battle.
9. England’s Exit Opens the Door for a Historic Qualification
Afghanistan’s victory over England has already shaken up the group, giving them a real chance to secure a historic semifinal spot with a win over Australia.
10. Net Run Rate Could Decide the Finalists
With tight competition, NRR could be the ultimate decider. If teams are tied on points, South Africa’s current NRR cushion gives them a massive edge over Australia and Afghanistan.
