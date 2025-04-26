Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891364https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/after-7-defeats-can-chennai-super-kings-csk-pull-off-a-miracle-ipl-2025-qualification-explained-2891364
NewsPhotosAfter 7 Defeats, Can Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Pull Off A Miracle? IPL 2025 Qualification Explained
photoDetails

After 7 Defeats, Can Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Pull Off A Miracle? IPL 2025 Qualification Explained

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most decorated teams in IPL history, have struggled throughout the 2025 season. After suffering their 7th defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, they now sit at the bottom of the table. CSK are on the verge of elimination, but there’s still a faint glimmer of hope. Here's a breakdown of what needs to happen for a miraculous turnaround.

 

Updated:Apr 26, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Chennai Super Kings at 10th Position

1/8
Chennai Super Kings at 10th Position

Chennai Super Kings currently find themselves at the bottom (10th) of the IPL 2025 points table. They’ve played 9 matches, won only 2, and lost 7. This leaves them with 4 points and a highly unfavorable Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.302. With just five matches left in the league stage, CSK are in a must-win situation. Any further slip-up could officially knock them out of the playoff race.

 

Follow Us

CSK’s Remaining Matches

2/8
CSK’s Remaining Matches

The road ahead is packed with tough opponents. Here’s CSK’s remaining fixture list:

April 30: vs Punjab Kings (Home)

May 3: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away)

May 7: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Away)

May 12: vs Rajasthan Royals (Home)

May 18: vs Gujarat Titans (Away)

 

Follow Us

CSK Need to Win All Remaining Matches

3/8
CSK Need to Win All Remaining Matches

The only way CSK can keep their playoff hopes alive is by winning all five of their remaining matches. That would take them to 14 points, which might still not be enough to guarantee qualification. The chances of qualifying even after that are slim, primarily due to their dismal NRR. However, mathematically, they would still be in contention.

 

Follow Us

CSK Need to Depend on Other Results

4/8
CSK Need to Depend on Other Results

Even with 14 points, CSK would likely find themselves in a multi-team tie scenario, especially considering how tight the mid-table battle is this season. Their only chance would be if they can dramatically improve their NRR and other mid-table teams like the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants fail to win more than two of their remaining games. CSK must not only focus on winning, but winning by big margins.

 

Follow Us

Challenges for CSK Ahead

5/8
Challenges for CSK Ahead

CSK’s remaining schedule is far from easy. They are set to face in-form sides like Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are all competing for the playoffs themselves. These teams have shown consistent performance this season. To defeat them, CSK must deliver clinical performances, correct their bowling inconsistencies, and ensure their batting lineup steps up under pressure.

 

Follow Us

Another Loss Will End Their Campaign

6/8
Another Loss Will End Their Campaign

Simply put, another defeat will eliminate CSK from the playoffs race. While there have been seasons where teams qualified with 12 points, that seems highly unlikely this year, given the overall balance and intensity of the competition. Only 5 wins out of 5 will keep them alive, and even then, other results will need to go their way. Every game from now on is a must-win, high-margin encounter.

 

Follow Us

Focus Areas for CSK

7/8
Focus Areas for CSK

To make it to the playoffs, CSK needs to:

Improve their death bowling and fielding under pressure

Rely on experienced players like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to lead with performance

Capitalize on home advantage at Chepauk

Maintain team balance and adaptability against stronger opposition

Follow Us

Conclusion – CSK’s Path to the Playoffs

8/8
Conclusion – CSK’s Path to the Playoffs

The situation is critical. For CSK to qualify: Win all 5 remaining matches (14 points), Drastically improve NRR,  Rely on multiple other results to go in their favor

 

Follow Us
Chennai Super Kings 2025CSK playoff scenarioCSK remaining matches IPL 2025IPL 2025 CSK qualificationIPL 2025 CSK points tableCSK Net Run Rate 2025CSK do or die matchesCSK fixtures 2025IPL playoffs qualification CSKCSK latest news IPL 2025CSK vs SRHChennaiMS DhoniRavindra JadejaBrevis
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Air Cooler Tips
6 Easy Tips To Make Your Air Cooler Perform Better
camera icon8
title
MS Dhoni
Indian Cricketers To Play 400 Or More T20 Matches: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And...; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Hotness Alert! 7 Bold Beachwears Looks To Steal From Janhvi Kapoor
camera icon8
title
Pope Francis Net Worth
How Much Did Pope Francis Earn? His Net Worth Will Surprise You, And It Will Be Inherited By…
camera icon13
title
indian state according to your zodiac
Indian State You Are According To Your Zodiac- Check Your State Vibe
NEWS ON ONE CLICK