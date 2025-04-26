After 7 Defeats, Can Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Pull Off A Miracle? IPL 2025 Qualification Explained
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most decorated teams in IPL history, have struggled throughout the 2025 season. After suffering their 7th defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, they now sit at the bottom of the table. CSK are on the verge of elimination, but there’s still a faint glimmer of hope. Here's a breakdown of what needs to happen for a miraculous turnaround.
Chennai Super Kings at 10th Position
Chennai Super Kings currently find themselves at the bottom (10th) of the IPL 2025 points table. They’ve played 9 matches, won only 2, and lost 7. This leaves them with 4 points and a highly unfavorable Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.302. With just five matches left in the league stage, CSK are in a must-win situation. Any further slip-up could officially knock them out of the playoff race.
CSK’s Remaining Matches
The road ahead is packed with tough opponents. Here’s CSK’s remaining fixture list:
April 30: vs Punjab Kings (Home)
May 3: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away)
May 7: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Away)
May 12: vs Rajasthan Royals (Home)
May 18: vs Gujarat Titans (Away)
CSK Need to Win All Remaining Matches
The only way CSK can keep their playoff hopes alive is by winning all five of their remaining matches. That would take them to 14 points, which might still not be enough to guarantee qualification. The chances of qualifying even after that are slim, primarily due to their dismal NRR. However, mathematically, they would still be in contention.
CSK Need to Depend on Other Results
Even with 14 points, CSK would likely find themselves in a multi-team tie scenario, especially considering how tight the mid-table battle is this season. Their only chance would be if they can dramatically improve their NRR and other mid-table teams like the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants fail to win more than two of their remaining games. CSK must not only focus on winning, but winning by big margins.
Challenges for CSK Ahead
CSK’s remaining schedule is far from easy. They are set to face in-form sides like Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are all competing for the playoffs themselves. These teams have shown consistent performance this season. To defeat them, CSK must deliver clinical performances, correct their bowling inconsistencies, and ensure their batting lineup steps up under pressure.
Another Loss Will End Their Campaign
Simply put, another defeat will eliminate CSK from the playoffs race. While there have been seasons where teams qualified with 12 points, that seems highly unlikely this year, given the overall balance and intensity of the competition. Only 5 wins out of 5 will keep them alive, and even then, other results will need to go their way. Every game from now on is a must-win, high-margin encounter.
Focus Areas for CSK
To make it to the playoffs, CSK needs to:
Improve their death bowling and fielding under pressure
Rely on experienced players like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to lead with performance
Capitalize on home advantage at Chepauk
Maintain team balance and adaptability against stronger opposition
Conclusion – CSK’s Path to the Playoffs
The situation is critical. For CSK to qualify: Win all 5 remaining matches (14 points), Drastically improve NRR, Rely on multiple other results to go in their favor
Trending Photos