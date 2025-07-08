After Scoring 367, Wiaan Mulder’s Beautiful Wife Justine Goes Viral – Here’s All You Need to Know About Her
Wiaan Mulder is trending after smashing a historic 367 in a Test match against Zimbabwe*, marking the highest individual overseas Test score by a South African cricketer. His selfless decision to declare the innings instead of chasing Brian Lara’s world record of 400 runs won fans’ admiration worldwide. The South African all-rounder, now captain, displayed exceptional leadership and humility, prioritizing team success over personal milestones. Mulder also gained attention for singing “Zombie” by The Cranberries to stay focused during his innings. His record-breaking performance, emotional maturity, and sportsmanship have made him a viral sensation in the cricket world.
Historic Triple-Century
Mulder smashed an unbeaten 367 against Zimbabwe—his first Test century as captain—marking the highest individual score by a South African in Tests and the fifth-highest overall
Selfless Declaration
He consciously chose not to chase Brian Lara’s 400‑run record, declaring at 367 to prioritize team strategy—earning widespread admiration for his humility and leadership
Praise from Media & Fans
News outlets praised his team-first declaration as “selfless,” “incredibly sporting,” and a testament to his maturity.
A Captain Who Listens
He revealed that coach Shukri Conrad advised him: “Let the legends keep the really big scores,” reinforcing the team culture that steered his decision
Unique Batting Ritual
Fans also loved his quirky method of staying focused—singing “Zombie” by The Cranberries throughout his marathon innings
Who Is Wiaan Mulder’s Wife?
Justine Paige Mulder (née Webber) is the stunning wife of South African cricketer Wiaan Mulder, known for her elegance, intellect, and quiet strength off the pitch.
When Did Wiaan and Justine Tie the Knot?
The couple got married in a dreamy ceremony on October 11, 2022, after dating for over six years, as revealed through Wiaan’s Instagram.
Their Love Story Began in 2016
Wiaan and Justine started dating in September 2016, forming a strong bond even before his international cricket career took off.
A Relationship Kept Away from Limelight
Despite being a public figure, Wiaan kept his relationship private, only sharing personal milestones like their wedding through heartfelt Instagram posts.
Viral Wedding Photos Melted Fans' Hearts
Wiaan’s wedding post captioned “To a life filled with love, happiness and memories—with my wife” gained massive traction among cricket fans.
She’s a Qualified Mental Health Professional
Justine is a Registered Counsellor with a practice named JW Counselling, offering online therapy and emotional support services.
Her Educational Journey Is Impressive
She graduated with a BA from the University of Pretoria (2019) and later studied at the South African College of Applied Psychology in 2021.
Empowering Mental Health Awareness
Through her platform, Justine promotes emotional well-being, making her a strong advocate for mental health in South Africa.
Not a Doctor, But a Certified Counsellor
Despite some reports calling her a "doctor," Justine is professionally certified in psychology—not medicine—clarifying online misinformation.
Balances Career and Cricket Life Gracefully
She actively supports Wiaan during tours and matches while managing her counselling practice—an inspiring example of career balance.
Private Yet Popular on Instagram
Her Instagram handle @justine_mulder_ boasts over 1,700 followers, despite being private—proof of growing fan interest.
Also Active on Facebook and LinkedIn
She uses her maiden name Justine Webber on LinkedIn and Facebook, showcasing her professional side and academic achievements.
Minimal Public Appearances
Justine prefers a low-key lifestyle, rarely appearing in public or media events, but her rare appearances always spark attention.
