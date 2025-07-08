After Scoring 367, Wiaan Mulder’s Beautiful Wife Justine Goes Viral – Here’s All You Need to Know About Her

photoDetails

Wiaan Mulder is trending after smashing a historic 367 in a Test match against Zimbabwe*, marking the highest individual overseas Test score by a South African cricketer. His selfless decision to declare the innings instead of chasing Brian Lara’s world record of 400 runs won fans’ admiration worldwide. The South African all-rounder, now captain, displayed exceptional leadership and humility, prioritizing team success over personal milestones. Mulder also gained attention for singing “Zombie” by The Cranberries to stay focused during his innings. His record-breaking performance, emotional maturity, and sportsmanship have made him a viral sensation in the cricket world.