Aiden Markram’s 8 Test Centuries At 8 Different Grounds: From Bloemfontein To Lord’s - Check All Venues
Across eight centuries at eight venues, ranging from domestic strongholds to fast-paced overseas tracks, Markram has consistently delivered under pressure. Whether rebuilding from collapses or anchoring chases in championship deciders, his centuries showcase adaptability, technical maturity, and mental resilience at the highest level.
At Bloemfontein vs Bangladesh – 143 (Oct 6, 2017)
Markram’s maiden Test century came at the Mangaung Oval against Bangladesh, where he stroked a fluent 143 off 186 balls. His authoritative knock helped set the tone for South Africa’s dominance, anchoring the innings with crisp drives and solid temperament.
At Port Elizabeth vs Zimbabwe – 125 (Dec 26, 2017)
In the first Day‑Night Test in Port Elizabeth, Markram added 125 runs in a strategic second‑innings stand with AB de Villiers, steering South Africa to 251/4 at stumps. His partnership demonstrated composure under lights and stitched a commanding platform for a win.
At Durban vs Australia – 143 (Mar 1, 2018)
Facing Australia at Kingsmead, Markram produced a majestic 143 in a counterattacking display. With 17 fours and a six, he tormented the bowlers, underlining his class in subcontinental conditions overseas .
At Johannesburg vs Australia – 152 (Mar 30, 2018)
In a historic innings at the Wanderers, he smashed 152 off 216 balls, building a dominant opening stand with de Villiers. His century laid the foundations for a Test win and showed his ability to excel in hostile fast-bowler conditions.
At Rawalpindi vs Pakistan – 108 (Feb 4, 2021)
In tough Asian conditions, Markram crafted 108 in Rawalpindi, a gritty, measured century that anchored South Africa’s innings on a slow, turning pitch.
At Centurion vs West Indies – 115 (Feb 28, 2023)
At SuperSport Park, Markram’s 115 off 174 balls rescued South Africa from a fragile start. His partnership with AB de Villiers stabilized the innings and shifted momentum in a low-scoring contest.
At Cape Town vs India – 106 (Jan 3, 2024)
In one of his most celebrated knocks, he scored 106 off 103 balls at Newlands under immense pressure, South Africa recovered from 55 all‑out. The aggressive counter-attacking ton ranked among the toughest Test innings of recent years.
At Lord's vs Australia – 102* (Jun 13, 2025)
In the high‑pressure context of the WTC Final at Lord’s, Markram delivered his eighth Test century, an unbeaten 102*. His knock, part of a match‑turning 143‑run stand with Bavuma, brings South Africa to the brink of ICC title glory.
