Ajinkya Rahane To Gautam Gambhir: Full List Of KKR Captains In IPL History

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for IPL 2025. Venkatesh Iyer has been named vice-captain of the side.

Several big names have captained KKR over the years as the franchise have won three IPL titles. Here's a list of captains, who have led KKR in the IPL history: