Ajinkya Rahane To Gautam Gambhir: Full List Of KKR Captains In IPL History
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for IPL 2025. Venkatesh Iyer has been named vice-captain of the side.
Several big names have captained KKR over the years as the franchise have won three IPL titles. Here's a list of captains, who have led KKR in the IPL history:
1. Sourav Ganguly (2008 and 2010)
Sourav Ganguly was the first captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL in 2008. KKR struggled to perform in Ganguly's captaincy in the early years of IPL. Ganguly led KKR in 27 matches across the 2008 and 2010 editions as the team registered 13 wins and 14 defeats.
2. Brendon McCullum (2009)
Brendon McCullum led KKR in the 2009 edition of IPL. Under McCullum's captaincy, KKR registered just 3 wins in 13 matches.
3. Jacques Kallis (2011)
Jacques Kallis led KKR in just two matches in 2011, winning one and losing one before Gautam Gambhir took over.
4. Gautam Gambhir (2011-2017)
Gautam Gambhir had been KKR's most successful captain, leading them to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. Under Gambhir's captaincy, KKR registered 61 wins in 122 matches and lost 51 games. Gambhir later served as the mentor of KKR as they won their third IPL title in 2024.
5. Dinesh Karthik (2018-2020)
Dinesh Karthik led KKR for three IPL seasons before stepping down midway through the 2020 edition. Under Karthik's captaincy, KKR registered 19 wins in 37 matches.
6. Eoin Morgan (2020-2021)
Eoin Morgan replaced Dinesh Karthik as KKR captain and he guided the side to the 2021 final. Under Morgan's captaincy, KKR registered 11 wins in 24 matches.
7. Shreyas Iyer (2022 & 2024)
Shreyas Iyer led KKR to their third IPL title in 2024. Under Iyer's captaincy, KKR registered 17 wins in 29 matches. He was released by the franchise ahead of the 2025 season.
8. Nitish Rana (2023)
Nitish Rana stepped in as KKR captain in Shreyas Iyer's absence during the 2023 season. Under Rana's captaincy, KKR registered six wins in 14 matches.
9. Ajinkya Rahane (2025)
Ajinkya Rahane will become the ninth captain to lead KKR in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Rahane, who was bought for Rs 1.5 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, has played for KKR in the past.
Trending Photos