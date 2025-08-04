All Major Records Broken By Mohammed Siraj During IND vs ENG Test Series: Wickets, Overs And More - Check In Pics
Mohammed Siraj was a standout performer with the ball in the India vs England Test series of 2025, which ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. During the whole 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, his fiery bowling and relentless spirit impressed cricket fans across the globe.
Lion-hearted Siraj, who claimed a sensational five-wicket haul (5/104) in the fifth Test and helped India beat England by 6 runs at the Oval, achieved significant records and milestones during the series.
Here's list of major records broken or achieved by Siraj during the IND vs ENG series:
Most Wickets For Mohammed Siraj In A Test Series
Mohammed Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, claiming 23 wickets across the five Tests. This is the highest wicket tally (23) in a Test series for Siraj in his career. (Pic credit: BCCI)
India in England Test Series 2025 - 23 Wickets India in Australia Test Series 2024/25 - 20 Wickets Pataudi Trophy 2021(Ind in Eng) - 18 Wickets Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21 - 13 Wickets India in South Africa Test Series 2023/24 - 9 Wickets
Most Wickets For India In A Test Series In England
Mohammed Siraj equalled Jasprit Bumrah for the record of taking most wickets (23) for India in a Test series. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Most 4 Or More Wickets In An Innings For India In England
Mohammed Siraj now has taken 4 or more wickets in an Innings for India in England for the 7th time, elevating his reputation as a formidable pacer in English conditions. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Mohammed Siraj - 7 Jasprit Bumrah - 5 Ishant Sharma - 4 Kapil Dev - 3 Mohammed Shami - 3
Most Overs For Siraj In A Test Series
During the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Mohammed Siraj bowled 185.3 overs, which is most by him in a Test series in his career. This remarkable workload highlighted Siraj's endurance and importance in India’s bowling attack. (Pic credit: BCCI)
1,000 Balls Bowled In IND vs ENG 2025 Series
Mohammed Siraj also became one of the few bowlers to deliver over 1,000 balls in a Test series. He bowled a total of 1113 deliveries during the 2025 India vs England Test series. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Second Most Wickets For India In England
Mohammed Siraj has now taken second most wickets for India in a Test series in England. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Jasprit Bumrah - 51 Wickets Ishant Sharma - 51 Wickets Mohammed Siraj - 46 Wickets Kapil Dev - 43 Wickets Mohammed Shami - 38 Wickets
Most Wickets For India In England In Won Matches
Mohammed Siraj has now taken most wickets for India in England in the matches, which the team has won. (Pic credit: BCCI)
Mohammed Siraj - 25 Wickets (21.2 Avg) Ishant Sharma - 16 Wickets (19.9 Avg) Jasprit Bumrah - 14 Wickets (14.4 Avg) Anil Kumble - 13 Wickets (22.7 Avg) Akash deep -12 Wickets (29.3 Avg)
Trending Photos