All Major Records Broken By Mohammed Siraj During IND vs ENG Test Series: Wickets, Overs And More - Check In Pics
photoDetails

All Major Records Broken By Mohammed Siraj During IND vs ENG Test Series: Wickets, Overs And More - Check In Pics

Mohammed Siraj was a standout performer with the ball in the India vs England Test series of 2025, which ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. During the whole 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, his fiery bowling and relentless spirit impressed cricket fans across the globe.

Lion-hearted Siraj, who claimed a sensational five-wicket haul (5/104) in the fifth Test and helped India beat England by 6 runs at the Oval, achieved significant records and milestones during the series.

Here's list of major records broken or achieved by Siraj during the IND vs ENG series:

Updated:Aug 04, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
Most Wickets For Mohammed Siraj In A Test Series

1/7
Most Wickets For Mohammed Siraj In A Test Series

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, claiming 23 wickets across the five Tests. This is the highest wicket tally (23) in a Test series for Siraj in his career. (Pic credit: BCCI)

India in England Test Series 2025 - 23 Wickets India in Australia Test Series 2024/25 - 20 Wickets Pataudi Trophy 2021(Ind in Eng) - 18 Wickets Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21 - 13 Wickets India in South Africa Test Series 2023/24 - 9 Wickets

Most Wickets For India In A Test Series In England

2/7
Most Wickets For India In A Test Series In England

Mohammed Siraj equalled Jasprit Bumrah for the record of taking most wickets (23) for India in a Test series. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

Most 4 Or More Wickets In An Innings For India In England

3/7
Most 4 Or More Wickets In An Innings For India In England

Mohammed Siraj now has taken 4 or more wickets in an Innings for India in England for the 7th time, elevating his reputation as a formidable pacer in English conditions. (Pic credit: BCCI)

Mohammed Siraj - 7 Jasprit Bumrah - 5 Ishant Sharma - 4 Kapil Dev - 3 Mohammed Shami - 3

Most Overs For Siraj In A Test Series

4/7
Most Overs For Siraj In A Test Series

During the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Mohammed Siraj bowled 185.3 overs, which is most by him in a Test series in his career. This remarkable workload highlighted Siraj's endurance and importance in India’s bowling attack. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

1,000 Balls Bowled In IND vs ENG 2025 Series

5/7
1,000 Balls Bowled In IND vs ENG 2025 Series

Mohammed Siraj also became one of the few bowlers to deliver over 1,000 balls in a Test series. He bowled a total of 1113 deliveries during the 2025 India vs England Test series. (Pic credit: BCCI)

 

Second Most Wickets For India In England

6/7
Second Most Wickets For India In England

Mohammed Siraj has now taken second most wickets for India in a Test series in England. (Pic credit: BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah - 51 Wickets Ishant Sharma - 51 Wickets Mohammed Siraj - 46 Wickets Kapil Dev - 43 Wickets Mohammed Shami - 38 Wickets

Most Wickets For India In England In Won Matches

7/7
Most Wickets For India In England In Won Matches

Mohammed Siraj has now taken most wickets for India in England in the matches, which the team has won. (Pic credit: BCCI)

Mohammed Siraj - 25 Wickets (21.2 Avg) Ishant Sharma - 16 Wickets (19.9 Avg) Jasprit Bumrah - 14 Wickets (14.4 Avg) Anil Kumble - 13 Wickets (22.7 Avg) Akash deep -12 Wickets (29.3 Avg)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK