All Major Records Broken By Mohammed Siraj During IND vs ENG Test Series: Wickets, Overs And More - Check In Pics

Mohammed Siraj was a standout performer with the ball in the India vs England Test series of 2025, which ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. During the whole 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, his fiery bowling and relentless spirit impressed cricket fans across the globe.

Lion-hearted Siraj, who claimed a sensational five-wicket haul (5/104) in the fifth Test and helped India beat England by 6 runs at the Oval, achieved significant records and milestones during the series.

Here's list of major records broken or achieved by Siraj during the IND vs ENG series: