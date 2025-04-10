Advertisement
Ambati Rayudu’s Wife Chennupalli Vidya: All About CSK Legend's Love Life - In Pics

Ambati Rayudu’s wife, Chennupalli Vidya, has been a key figure in his personal and professional journey. The couple met during college in Hyderabad and married in 2009. Despite staying away from the public eye, Vidya has always been Rayudu’s strongest supporter—traveling with him for matches, standing by his decisions, and managing family life. A homemaker and mother of two daughters, she is known for her private nature and strong family values. Her educational background and enduring presence behind the scenes make her an integral part of Rayudu’s story, highlighting the importance of a solid support system in a cricketer’s life.

Updated:Apr 10, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
1. Their Love Story Began in College

Chennupalli Vidya and Ambati Rayudu first met during their college days in Hyderabad. What started as friendship blossomed into a strong relationship, culminating in marriage in 2009.

2. She’s Been Married to Rayudu for Over 15 Years

Vidya and Rayudu tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2009. Their marriage has stood the test of time, with over 15 years of shared memories and unwavering support.

3. A Private Personality with a Public Impact

Although married to a public figure, Vidya maintains a low profile. Her private Instagram account reflects her desire to stay grounded and family-focused despite the fame.

4. A Strong Academic Background

Vidya is an alumnus of St. Ann’s High School and Bhavan’s Vivekananda College. Her well-rounded education reflects her intellect and balanced life approach.

5. A Full-Time Homemaker and Travel Companion

Vidya chose to be a homemaker, dedicating her time to supporting her husband and raising their children. She often travels with Rayudu during tournaments and leagues.

6. Proud Mother of Two Daughters

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Viviya, in July 2020 and their second in May 2023. Rayudu often shares adorable moments with his daughters on social media.

7. A Constant Presence at Matches

Vidya has often been spotted cheering from the stands during Rayudu’s matches in the IPL and international games, highlighting her unwavering support for his cricketing career.

8. Her Support Shaped Major Career Decisions

Vidya was instrumental in supporting Rayudu’s choices around retirement, comebacks, and franchise switches. Her influence has been a guiding light throughout his career transitions.

9. Close Family Ties Beyond Cricket

Vidya shares a strong bond with her family, especially her brother Sunayan Chennupalli. Her balanced personal life reflects the strength of her family-oriented values.

10. A True Partner Behind the Scenes

Whether it’s handling the home front, raising kids, or offering moral support, Vidya has been Rayudu’s anchor off the field, playing a crucial role in his life story.

