Ambati Rayudu’s wife, Chennupalli Vidya, has been a key figure in his personal and professional journey. The couple met during college in Hyderabad and married in 2009. Despite staying away from the public eye, Vidya has always been Rayudu’s strongest supporter—traveling with him for matches, standing by his decisions, and managing family life. A homemaker and mother of two daughters, she is known for her private nature and strong family values. Her educational background and enduring presence behind the scenes make her an integral part of Rayudu’s story, highlighting the importance of a solid support system in a cricketer’s life.