Andre Russell Announces Retirement: Meet Jassym Lora – Model, Influencer, And Cricket's Most Glamorous WAG

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has announced his retirement from international cricket, with the first two T20Is against Australia at Sabina Park marking his farewell. A two-time T20 World Cup champion, Russell played 84 T20Is, scoring 1,078 runs and taking 61 wickets. Known for his explosive batting and match-winning performances, his absence marks the end of an era. Off the field, his wife Jassym Lora, a Miami-born model and influencer, continues to captivate fans with her glamorous presence and independent career. As Russell bows out, fans celebrate both his cricketing legacy and the power couple’s inspiring journey.

Updated:Jul 17, 2025, 07:53 AM IST
1. Andre Russell Bids Farewell to International Cricket: A Legendary T20 Career Ends

1. Andre Russell Bids Farewell to International Cricket: A Legendary T20 Career Ends

Russell retires after 84 T20Is with 1,078 runs and 61 wickets, cementing his legacy as one of West Indies’ most explosive T20 all-rounders.

2. Russell's Final Bow: Two Matches at Sabina Park Mark the End of an Era

2. Russell’s Final Bow: Two Matches at Sabina Park Mark the End of an Era

His farewell games vs Australia in Jamaica will be his last for West Indies—closing the curtain where it all began.

3. Two-Time T20 World Cup Champion Andre Russell Says Goodbye

3. Two-Time T20 World Cup Champion Andre Russell Says Goodbye

Russell was instrumental in West Indies’ 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup victories, a rare feat in cricket history.

4. Andre Russell's T20I Stats Prove Why He's One of the Greatest Finishers

4. Andre Russell's T20I Stats Prove Why He’s One of the Greatest Finishers

A strike rate of 163.08 and fearless batting style made him one of the most dangerous lower-order hitters in global T20s.

5. Retirement Just Months Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026: What It Means for WI

5. Retirement Just Months Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026: What It Means for WI

Russell’s exit creates a power-hitting void ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

6. Not Just a Cricketer: Russell's Global T20 Franchise Career in Numbers

6. Not Just a Cricketer: Russell’s Global T20 Franchise Career in Numbers

With 9,316 runs and 485 wickets in 561 T20 matches, Russell’s franchise career redefined what it means to be a T20 superstar.

7. From ODIs to Major League Cricket: Russell's Versatility Across Formats

7. From ODIs to Major League Cricket: Russell’s Versatility Across Formats

He dominated ODIs with 1,034 runs and 70 wickets; in MLC 2025, he delivered with bat and ball despite LAKR’s struggles.

8. Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell Retire: Changing of the Guard in Caribbean Cricket

8. Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell Retire: Changing of the Guard in Caribbean Cricket

West Indies cricket faces a generational shift with back-to-back retirements of T20 icons Russell and Pooran.

9. "I Want to Inspire the Next Generation": Russell's Emotional Farewell Statement

9. “I Want to Inspire the Next Generation”: Russell’s Emotional Farewell Statement

Russell aims to leave more than stats—he wants to inspire young Caribbean cricketers to dream big in maroon.

10. Meet Jassym Lora: The Woman Behind Andre Russell's Success

10. Meet Jassym Lora: The Woman Behind Andre Russell’s Success

Miami-born model and digital entrepreneur, Jassym Lora is Russell’s wife and a star in her own right.

11. Jassym Lora: From Fashion Model to Cricket WAG Sensation

11. Jassym Lora: From Fashion Model to Cricket WAG Sensation

With 364k+ Instagram followers, she influences fans with fashion, fitness, and lifestyle content beyond the cricket field.

12. Jassym and Andre: From Engagement in 2014 to a Glamorous Cricket Couple

12. Jassym and Andre: From Engagement in 2014 to a Glamorous Cricket Couple

They got engaged before Russell’s IPL rise and married in 2016, maintaining a private yet admired relationship.

13. Family First: Russell and Jassym's Daughter Amaiah Was Born in 2020

13. Family First: Russell and Jassym’s Daughter Amaiah Was Born in 2020

The birth of Amaiah added a new chapter to their journey, and she’s now a frequent feature on their social posts.

14. Jassym Lora is a Star at IPL Matches, Especially Cheering for KKR

14. Jassym Lora is a Star at IPL Matches, Especially Cheering for KKR

Her stylish appearances at Eden Gardens during IPL matches make her a fan-favorite in the WAG circle.

15. She's Not Just a Pretty Face: Jassym Runs Her Own Digital Brand

15. She’s Not Just a Pretty Face: Jassym Runs Her Own Digital Brand

Jassym influences thousands daily with her fitness routines, travel vlogs, and personal brand built independently.

16. From Miami to Kingston: The Couple's Lavish Caribbean Lifestyle

16. From Miami to Kingston: The Couple’s Lavish Caribbean Lifestyle

Their home in Kingston blends tropical luxury and modern elegance—often showcased in her lifestyle updates.

17. Dream Team: Russell Credits Jassym as His "Biggest Support System"

17. Dream Team: Russell Credits Jassym as His “Biggest Support System”

Russell publicly acknowledges her unwavering support and emotional strength during his highs and lows.

18. Red Carpets to Cricket Stadiums: Jassym Lora Slays Both Worlds

18. Red Carpets to Cricket Stadiums: Jassym Lora Slays Both Worlds

Be it a fashion gala or T20 stadium, Jassym turns heads with her sartorial elegance and on-camera charisma.

19. Their Travel Diaries Are #Goals: Maldives, Dubai, Miami & More

19. Their Travel Diaries Are #Goals: Maldives, Dubai, Miami & More

Jassym and Russell explore the world in style, sharing romantic and luxurious vacation glimpses with fans.

20. As Russell Retires, Jassym Continues to Win Hearts Online

20. As Russell Retires, Jassym Continues to Win Hearts Online

While Dre Russ leaves the pitch, Jassym’s social media presence and personal brand continue to grow globally.

