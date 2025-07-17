Andre Russell Announces Retirement: Meet Jassym Lora – Model, Influencer, And Cricket’s Most Glamorous WAG

photoDetails

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has announced his retirement from international cricket, with the first two T20Is against Australia at Sabina Park marking his farewell. A two-time T20 World Cup champion, Russell played 84 T20Is, scoring 1,078 runs and taking 61 wickets. Known for his explosive batting and match-winning performances, his absence marks the end of an era. Off the field, his wife Jassym Lora, a Miami-born model and influencer, continues to captivate fans with her glamorous presence and independent career. As Russell bows out, fans celebrate both his cricketing legacy and the power couple’s inspiring journey.