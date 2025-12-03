Advertisement
NewsPhotosAndre Russell To Shane Watson: Inside KKR’s Power-Packed Coaching Staff For IPL 2026
Andre Russell To Shane Watson: Inside KKR’s Power-Packed Coaching Staff For IPL 2026

Ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders have completely revamped their backroom staff, unveiling a high-profile lineup filled with former international stars and T20 icons. The shake-up comes after a disappointing 2025 season, reflecting the franchise’s desire to bounce back.

Updated:Dec 03, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
Head Coach: Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar takes charge as KKR’s head coach for IPL 2026. Having worked closely with players over recent seasons, he now leads strategy, team structure, and performance direction with a fresh vision for success.

Mentor: Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo stays on as team mentor, using his vast T20 expertise to guide players through pressure situations. His influence is expected to improve game awareness and help shape KKR’s winning mentality. 

Assistant Coach: Shane Watson

Shane Watson brings global T20 intelligence and leadership experience to support tactical planning. His role focuses on enhancing batting clarity, reading match moments, and boosting player confidence.

Bowling Coach: Tim Southee

Tim Southee steps in to sharpen KKR’s bowling unit. With strong international credentials, he aims to improve pace execution, new-ball effectiveness and death-overs control across the squad.

Power Coach: Andre Russell

Andre Russell transitions into coaching with a focus on power-hitting and finishing roles. His aggressive mindset and match-winning attitude will help groom hitters to dominate in high-pressure overs.

Strategy Evolution

KKR’s coaching approach now combines seasoned leaders with modern T20 thinking. The staff’s diverse strengths are geared toward tactical flexibility and developing match-specific plans.

Trophy Ambitions

After a challenging 2025, KKR are determined to bounce back. With a star-studded coaching staff and renewed mindset, the franchise enters IPL 2026 aiming to be serious contenders for the title. 

