Andre Russell’s wife, Jassym Lora, is a Miami-born model, fashion influencer, and entrepreneur who has carved her own identity beyond being a cricket WAG. With over 364k Instagram followers, she shares fitness content, lifestyle tips, and travel moments, inspiring fans worldwide. She met Russell years ago, got engaged in 2014, and married in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Amaiah, in 2020. Jassym frequently supports Russell during IPL matches, especially for KKR. Known for her glamorous style and independent career, she remains a fan-favorite presence at cricket events, blending elegance, influence, and charisma on and off the field.