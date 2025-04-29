Advertisement
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Andre Russell: All About KKR All-Rounder's Love Story With Model Jassym Lora - In Pics
Happy Birthday Andre Russell: All About KKR All-Rounder's Love Story With Model Jassym Lora - In Pics

Andre Russell’s wife, Jassym Lora, is a Miami-born model, fashion influencer, and entrepreneur who has carved her own identity beyond being a cricket WAG. With over 364k Instagram followers, she shares fitness content, lifestyle tips, and travel moments, inspiring fans worldwide. She met Russell years ago, got engaged in 2014, and married in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Amaiah, in 2020. Jassym frequently supports Russell during IPL matches, especially for KKR. Known for her glamorous style and independent career, she remains a fan-favorite presence at cricket events, blending elegance, influence, and charisma on and off the field.

Updated:Apr 29, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Jassym Lora is a Miami-born model and fashion influencer

Jassym Lora is a Miami-born model and fashion influencer

Born in Florida, Jassym carved a niche in the fashion world, collaborating with top brands and rocking bold photoshoots.

She always dreamed of becoming a Victoria’s Secret model

She always dreamed of becoming a Victoria’s Secret model

Jassym had big modeling aspirations from a young age and pursued them relentlessly before becoming a cricket WAG.

She boasts over 364k followers on Instagram

She boasts over 364k followers on Instagram

With lifestyle posts, fitness tips, and travel diaries, Jassym’s social media game is on point.

Her fitness content inspires thousands daily

Her fitness content inspires thousands daily

Jassym shares high-energy workouts, healthy routines, and real results, inspiring fans to stay fit.

She’s a full-time entrepreneur and influencer

She’s a full-time entrepreneur and influencer

More than a cricketer's wife, she’s a digital businesswoman with her own identity and brand.

Andre Russell and Jassym met years ago, off-field sparks flew

Andre Russell and Jassym met years ago, off-field sparks flew

Their first meeting remains private, but it was clear they clicked instantly.

Russell proposed to Jassym in 2014

Russell proposed to Jassym in 2014

The power couple got engaged before Russell's IPL stardom peaked.

The couple married in July 2016 in an intimate ceremony

The couple married in July 2016 in an intimate ceremony

Unlike flashy celeb weddings, theirs was private but elegant.

Their relationship sets major couple goals on social media

Their relationship sets major couple goals on social media

Candid reels, vacation photos, and family moments—fans love their bond.

Jassym embraced cricket after meeting Russell

Jassym embraced cricket after meeting Russell

From no background in cricket to knowing every KKR stat—she’s all in.

They welcomed daughter Amaiah in 2020

They welcomed daughter Amaiah in 2020

The couple’s daughter brought a new dimension to their relationship.

Jassym shares glimpses of family life on Instagram

Jassym shares glimpses of family life on Instagram

From birthday celebrations to everyday parenting—fans get the inside view.

They live in a lavish home in Kingston, Jamaica

They live in a lavish home in Kingston, Jamaica

The couple’s home reflects a perfect mix of luxury and Caribbean charm.

She frequently joins Russell for KKR matches

She frequently joins Russell for KKR matches

Jassym is a regular fixture at IPL venues, cheering from the stands.

Their travel diaries feature exotic locations worldwide

Their travel diaries feature exotic locations worldwide

Whether it's Maldives, Miami, or Dubai—they travel in style.

Jassym is known as one of the most glamorous WAGs in cricket

Jassym is known as one of the most glamorous WAGs in cricket

Her style evolution is admired across the cricketing world.

She attends red carpets and cricket events with Russell

She attends red carpets and cricket events with Russell

From sports awards to fashion nights, they slay together.

Jassym manages her modeling career independently

Jassym manages her modeling career independently

She didn’t let marriage slow her down—still active in the modeling world.

Russell often credits her as his biggest support system

Russell often credits her as his biggest support system

In interviews, he praises her emotional strength and grounding presence.

Her presence adds star power to IPL 2025 off-field moments

Her presence adds star power to IPL 2025 off-field moments

While Dre Russ owns the pitch, Jassym owns the limelight in the stands.

