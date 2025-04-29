Happy Birthday Andre Russell: All About KKR All-Rounder's Love Story With Model Jassym Lora - In Pics
Andre Russell’s wife, Jassym Lora, is a Miami-born model, fashion influencer, and entrepreneur who has carved her own identity beyond being a cricket WAG. With over 364k Instagram followers, she shares fitness content, lifestyle tips, and travel moments, inspiring fans worldwide. She met Russell years ago, got engaged in 2014, and married in 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Amaiah, in 2020. Jassym frequently supports Russell during IPL matches, especially for KKR. Known for her glamorous style and independent career, she remains a fan-favorite presence at cricket events, blending elegance, influence, and charisma on and off the field.
Jassym Lora is a Miami-born model and fashion influencer
Born in Florida, Jassym carved a niche in the fashion world, collaborating with top brands and rocking bold photoshoots.
She always dreamed of becoming a Victoria’s Secret model
Jassym had big modeling aspirations from a young age and pursued them relentlessly before becoming a cricket WAG.
She boasts over 364k followers on Instagram
With lifestyle posts, fitness tips, and travel diaries, Jassym’s social media game is on point.
Her fitness content inspires thousands daily
Jassym shares high-energy workouts, healthy routines, and real results, inspiring fans to stay fit.
She’s a full-time entrepreneur and influencer
More than a cricketer's wife, she’s a digital businesswoman with her own identity and brand.
Andre Russell and Jassym met years ago, off-field sparks flew
Their first meeting remains private, but it was clear they clicked instantly.
Russell proposed to Jassym in 2014
The power couple got engaged before Russell's IPL stardom peaked.
The couple married in July 2016 in an intimate ceremony
Unlike flashy celeb weddings, theirs was private but elegant.
Their relationship sets major couple goals on social media
Candid reels, vacation photos, and family moments—fans love their bond.
Jassym embraced cricket after meeting Russell
From no background in cricket to knowing every KKR stat—she’s all in.
They welcomed daughter Amaiah in 2020
The couple’s daughter brought a new dimension to their relationship.
Jassym shares glimpses of family life on Instagram
From birthday celebrations to everyday parenting—fans get the inside view.
They live in a lavish home in Kingston, Jamaica
The couple’s home reflects a perfect mix of luxury and Caribbean charm.
She frequently joins Russell for KKR matches
Jassym is a regular fixture at IPL venues, cheering from the stands.
Their travel diaries feature exotic locations worldwide
Whether it's Maldives, Miami, or Dubai—they travel in style.
Jassym is known as one of the most glamorous WAGs in cricket
Her style evolution is admired across the cricketing world.
She attends red carpets and cricket events with Russell
From sports awards to fashion nights, they slay together.
Jassym manages her modeling career independently
She didn’t let marriage slow her down—still active in the modeling world.
Russell often credits her as his biggest support system
In interviews, he praises her emotional strength and grounding presence.
Her presence adds star power to IPL 2025 off-field moments
While Dre Russ owns the pitch, Jassym owns the limelight in the stands.
Trending Photos