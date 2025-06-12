Anil Kumble’s Love Story: How India’s Spin Legend Married Chethana Ramatheertha And Fought For Her Daughter’s Custody - In Pics

NewsPhotosAnil Kumble’s Love Story: How India’s Spin Legend Married Chethana Ramatheertha And Fought For Her Daughter’s Custody - In Pics
Anil Kumble, India’s legendary spinner, has a love story as gripping as his cricketing career. He fell in love with Chethana Ramatheertha, a married woman facing a troubled marriage. Their friendship deepened, and Kumble stood by her during her divorce and a tough custody battle for her daughter, Aaruni. After her divorce in 1998, Kumble proposed, and they married in 1999. He later adopted Aaruni, and the couple had two more children, Svasti and Mayas. Despite public criticism, Kumble prioritized love and family, showing resilience, loyalty, and emotional strength that extended far beyond the cricket field.
