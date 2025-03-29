Anil Kumble To Sohail Tanvir: 9 Best Bowling Figures In IPL History - Check In Pics

2 / 9

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sohail Tanvir was the first bowler to take a six-wicket haul in IPL history. During the inaugural season in 2008, Tanvir’s spell of 6/14 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Jaipur set the benchmark for bowling excellence. His left-arm pace and accuracy were too much for CSK’s batters to handle.