Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2879266https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/anil-kumble-to-sohail-tanvir-9-best-bowling-figures-in-ipl-history-check-in-pics-2879266
NewsPhotosAnil Kumble To Sohail Tanvir: 9 Best Bowling Figures In IPL History - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Anil Kumble To Sohail Tanvir: 9 Best Bowling Figures In IPL History - Check In Pics

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some phenomenal bowling performances over the years. While batters often dominate the headlines, there have been instances where bowlers have single-handedly turned matches with their exceptional spells. Here’s a look at the best bowling figures in IPL history.

Updated:Mar 29, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Alzarri Joseph (6/12 vs SRH, 2019)

1/9
Alzarri Joseph (6/12 vs SRH, 2019)

West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph holds the record for the best bowling figures in IPL history. Playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6, 2019, Joseph produced a stunning spell of 6 wickets for just 12 runs in 3.4 overs, including a maiden over. His fiery spell dismantled SRH’s batting lineup in Hyderabad and remains unmatched in IPL history.

Follow Us

Sohail Tanvir (6/14 vs CSK, 2008)

2/9
Sohail Tanvir (6/14 vs CSK, 2008)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sohail Tanvir was the first bowler to take a six-wicket haul in IPL history. During the inaugural season in 2008, Tanvir’s spell of 6/14 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Jaipur set the benchmark for bowling excellence. His left-arm pace and accuracy were too much for CSK’s batters to handle.

Follow Us

Adam Zampa (6/19 vs SRH, 2016)

3/9
Adam Zampa (6/19 vs SRH, 2016)

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2016 season while playing for Rising Pune Supergiant. On May 10, in Visakhapatnam, Zampa’s magical spell of 6 wickets for just 19 runs proved that spinners could also produce match-winning performances in the IPL.

Follow Us

Akash Madhwal (5/5 vs LSG, 2023)

4/9
Akash Madhwal (5/5 vs LSG, 2023)

Mumbai Indians’ Akash Madhwal produced a dream spell against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 playoffs. On May 24 in Chennai, he registered figures of 5/5 in just 3.3 overs, showcasing exceptional control and execution under pressure.

Follow Us

Anil Kumble (5/5 vs RR, 2009)

5/9
Anil Kumble (5/5 vs RR, 2009)

Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble delivered one of the most economical five-wicket hauls in IPL history. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Cape Town during the 2009 season, Kumble bowled a stunning spell of 5 wickets for just 5 runs in 3.1 overs, including a maiden over. His performance remains one of the finest in IPL history.

Follow Us

Jasprit Bumrah (5/10 vs KKR, 2022)

6/9
Jasprit Bumrah (5/10 vs KKR, 2022)

Mumbai Indians’ pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered a breathtaking spell against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2022 season. On May 9 at DY Patil Stadium, Bumrah’s figures of 5/10 in 4 overs, including a maiden over, were a masterclass in pace bowling.

Follow Us

Mohit Sharma (5/10 vs MI, 2023)

7/9
Mohit Sharma (5/10 vs MI, 2023)

Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma produced a memorable spell against Mumbai Indians in the 2023 IPL season. On May 26 in Ahmedabad, he recorded figures of 5/10 in just 2.2 overs, making it one of the most impactful spells in IPL playoffs history.

Follow Us

Ishant Sharma (5/12 vs Kochi Tuskers, 2011)

8/9
Ishant Sharma (5/12 vs Kochi Tuskers, 2011)

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma stunned Kochi Tuskers Kerala while playing for Deccan Chargers in the 2011 season. On April 27 in Kochi, his figures of 5/12 in 3 overs helped his team register a convincing victory.

Follow Us

Lasith Malinga (5/13 vs Delhi Daredevils, 2011)

9/9
Lasith Malinga (5/13 vs Delhi Daredevils, 2011)

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga showcased his death-bowling brilliance against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2011. On April 10 in Delhi, Malinga’s fiery spell of 5/13 in 3.4 overs, including a maiden over, left the opposition batters helpless.

Follow Us
IPL 2025Best Bowling FiguresIndian Premier LeagueIPLLasith MalingaSohail TanvirJasprit BumrahAlzari JosephMICSKRCBRRKKRLSGGTPBKSSRH
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Vijay Varma
Happy Birthday Vijay Varma – The Fashion Icon Who Redefined Style With Every Bold Look
camera icon7
title
IPL
Shreyas Iyer To Ishan Kishan: 7 Players Who Have A Point To Prove In IPL 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Surya Grahan 2025
Solar Eclipse 2025: 5 Most Affected Zodiac Signs During Surya Grahan 2025 On March 29
camera icon11
title
CSK
From Shane Watson To Josh Hazlewood: Players Who Have Played For Both CSK and RCB - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
Eid 2025 Outfits
Eid 2025: 7+ Best Festive Look Served By B-Town Divas
NEWS ON ONE CLICK