Anil Kumble To Sohail Tanvir: 9 Best Bowling Figures In IPL History - Check In Pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some phenomenal bowling performances over the years. While batters often dominate the headlines, there have been instances where bowlers have single-handedly turned matches with their exceptional spells. Here’s a look at the best bowling figures in IPL history.
Alzarri Joseph (6/12 vs SRH, 2019)
West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph holds the record for the best bowling figures in IPL history. Playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6, 2019, Joseph produced a stunning spell of 6 wickets for just 12 runs in 3.4 overs, including a maiden over. His fiery spell dismantled SRH’s batting lineup in Hyderabad and remains unmatched in IPL history.
Sohail Tanvir (6/14 vs CSK, 2008)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sohail Tanvir was the first bowler to take a six-wicket haul in IPL history. During the inaugural season in 2008, Tanvir’s spell of 6/14 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Jaipur set the benchmark for bowling excellence. His left-arm pace and accuracy were too much for CSK’s batters to handle.
Adam Zampa (6/19 vs SRH, 2016)
Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2016 season while playing for Rising Pune Supergiant. On May 10, in Visakhapatnam, Zampa’s magical spell of 6 wickets for just 19 runs proved that spinners could also produce match-winning performances in the IPL.
Akash Madhwal (5/5 vs LSG, 2023)
Mumbai Indians’ Akash Madhwal produced a dream spell against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 playoffs. On May 24 in Chennai, he registered figures of 5/5 in just 3.3 overs, showcasing exceptional control and execution under pressure.
Anil Kumble (5/5 vs RR, 2009)
Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble delivered one of the most economical five-wicket hauls in IPL history. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Cape Town during the 2009 season, Kumble bowled a stunning spell of 5 wickets for just 5 runs in 3.1 overs, including a maiden over. His performance remains one of the finest in IPL history.
Jasprit Bumrah (5/10 vs KKR, 2022)
Mumbai Indians’ pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered a breathtaking spell against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2022 season. On May 9 at DY Patil Stadium, Bumrah’s figures of 5/10 in 4 overs, including a maiden over, were a masterclass in pace bowling.
Mohit Sharma (5/10 vs MI, 2023)
Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma produced a memorable spell against Mumbai Indians in the 2023 IPL season. On May 26 in Ahmedabad, he recorded figures of 5/10 in just 2.2 overs, making it one of the most impactful spells in IPL playoffs history.
Ishant Sharma (5/12 vs Kochi Tuskers, 2011)
Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma stunned Kochi Tuskers Kerala while playing for Deccan Chargers in the 2011 season. On April 27 in Kochi, his figures of 5/12 in 3 overs helped his team register a convincing victory.
Lasith Malinga (5/13 vs Delhi Daredevils, 2011)
Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga showcased his death-bowling brilliance against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2011. On April 10 in Delhi, Malinga’s fiery spell of 5/13 in 3.4 overs, including a maiden over, left the opposition batters helpless.
