NewsPhotosAnother match-fixing scandal in Pakistan cricket? Deliberate slowdown to knock Scotland out sparks controversy
Another match-fixing scandal in Pakistan cricket? Deliberate slowdown to knock Scotland out sparks controversy

Pakistan Under-19’s controlled run chase against Zimbabwe at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 has triggered intense debate after Scotland were eliminated on net run rate. While Pakistan won comfortably, their deliberate slowdown raised questions about exploiting tournament rules, sporting ethics, and whether the ICC needs structural reform. Pakistan chased 129 in 26.2 overs in Harare, but the real story unfolded between overs 16 and 25. During that phase, Pakistan scored just 27 runs in 10 overs despite being well ahead of the required rate. The timing directly affected which team qualified alongside them, turning a routine group match into a global talking point.

Updated:Jan 23, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
What Exactly Happened in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe U19?

What Exactly Happened in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe U19?
Pakistan bowled Zimbabwe out for 128 and began their chase aggressively. 84 runs came in the first 14 overs Only 27 runs were scored between overs 16 and 25 50 dot balls and an 89-ball boundary drought followed Two sixes abruptly ended the chase

The result ensured Zimbabwe finished ahead of Scotland on net run rate, shaping Pakistan’s Super Six prospects.

Why Did Pakistan Slow the Chase? Explained

Why Did Pakistan Slow the Chase? Explained

The answer lies in the Under-19 World Cup Super Six format. Only results against other qualified teams are carried forward into the Super Six stage. Pakistan’s win margin against Zimbabwe was significantly better than their win over Scotland. If Zimbabwe qualified, Pakistan carried a stronger net run rate forward. If Scotland qualified, Pakistan’s numbers worsened. That math dictated the tempo. This structure turned overs and margins into strategic levers, not just wickets and runs.

Is This Against the Rules?

Is This Against the Rules?

There is no explicit violation unless intent to manipulate outcomes can be proven. The ICC Code of Conduct allows scrutiny if a team is seen deliberately manipulating match situations for inappropriate strategic gain. However, proving intent beyond tactical awareness is extremely difficult. Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower described the approach as “cunning but justifiable”, reflecting a long-standing grey area in limited-overs cricket.

Why Fans Are Calling It Unfair

Why Fans Are Calling It Unfair

Critics argue Scotland had no agency in the situation.

They had completed their fixtures They could not respond or adjust Their qualification depended on another team’s chase speed

This fuels the perception that the system, not Pakistan alone, failed competitive fairness. As reported earlier, similar net run rate controversies have surfaced in past ICC events, but rarely with this level of visible intent.

Deliberate slowdown

Deliberate slowdown

Pakistan U19’s deliberate slowdown against Zimbabwe highlights how net run rate rules can override competitive instinct, turning group-stage chases into calculated exercises rather than pure contests. Photo Credit - X

Super Six format

Super Six format

The Super Six format incentivises teams to control margins, not just results, creating scenarios where slowing down becomes strategically smarter than finishing quickly. Photo Credit - X

Why This Matters for ICC Events

Why This Matters for ICC Events

Scotland’s elimination despite completing their matches exposes how teams can be knocked out without playing, undermining perceptions of fairness in youth tournaments. Photo Credit - X

What laws says

What laws says

Pakistan did not breach written laws, but the optics of intentional slowdown risk damaging trust in age-group cricket integrity. Photo Credit - X

Explained: Ethics vs Rules

Explained: Ethics vs Rules

Tactical exploitation of competition rules has historical precedent, but modern broadcast scrutiny magnifies intent and public backlash. Photo Credit - X

ICC Code of Conduct

ICC Code of Conduct

The ICC Code of Conduct allows investigation for manipulation, yet proving intent beyond tactical awareness remains a near-impossible threshold. Photo Credit - X

What This Means Going Forward

What This Means Going Forward

This incident strengthens calls for format reform, including carrying all group results forward or capping slowdown incentives.  Photo Credit - X

Imapct on youth

Imapct on youth

Youth tournaments are particularly vulnerable because players are still learning competitive ethics alongside tactical awareness. Photo Credit - X

Bigger Picture Impact

Bigger Picture Impact

Pakistan’s approach may be legally sound but risks long-term reputational damage amid heightened scrutiny of subcontinental cricket tactics. Photo Credit - X

Net run rate controversies

Net run rate controversies

Unless formats change, similar net run rate controversies will continue to surface, shifting focus from performances to calculations. Photo Credit - X

