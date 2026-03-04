Arjun Tendulkar net worth in 2026: Inside his Rs 22,00,00,000 crore wealth, IPL salary and luxury lifestyle
Arjun Tendulkar’s net worth in 2026 is estimated between ₹20 crore and ₹22 crore, driven primarily by IPL contracts, domestic cricket earnings and brand endorsements. The left-arm pacer recently moved from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants with a ₹30 lakh IPL salary for the 2026 season. Since making his IPL debut in 2021, he has earned around ₹1.7 crore from the league. Apart from cricket income, Arjun also benefits from endorsement deals worth up to ₹1 crore annually. He resides in the Tendulkar family’s iconic ₹100 crore Bandra mansion and has access to an elite luxury car collection.
1. Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth Estimated at ₹20–22 Crore in 2026
Arjun Tendulkar’s estimated net worth stands between ₹20 crore and ₹22 crore in early 2026. His wealth mainly comes from IPL contracts, domestic cricket income, and brand partnerships as he continues building his professional cricket career.
Photo Credit - X
2. IPL Contracts Remain His Biggest Income Source
The Indian Premier League remains Arjun Tendulkar’s most significant earning platform. Since entering the IPL in 2021, he has earned approximately ₹1.7 crore from contracts, with the 2026 season salary set at ₹30 lakh.
Photo Credit - X
3. Lucknow Super Giants Trade Boosted His 2026 Visibility
Ahead of the 2026 IPL season, Arjun Tendulkar was traded from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants while retaining his ₹30 lakh contract value, a move that significantly boosted his exposure and career opportunities.
Photo Credit - X
4. Domestic Cricket With Goa Adds Steady Annual Income
Apart from IPL earnings, Arjun Tendulkar represents Goa in domestic cricket competitions. His domestic contracts are estimated to generate around ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh annually depending on match appearances and bonuses.
Photo Credit - X
5. Brand Deals Contribute Up To ₹1 Crore Annually
Arjun Tendulkar has gradually entered the endorsement market. Industry estimates suggest his brand partnerships and promotional collaborations generate roughly ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore annually as his public profile continues to rise.
Photo Credit - X
6. Growing Public Profile Boosts Commercial Value
With increasing media attention around his cricket career and high-profile wedding in 2026, Arjun Tendulkar’s endorsement potential is expected to grow further, especially with lifestyle, sportswear and youth-focused brands.
Photo Credit - X
7. Lives In Tendulkar Family’s ₹100 Crore Mumbai Mansion
Arjun Tendulkar resides in the iconic Tendulkar family home in Bandra, Mumbai. The luxurious property spans roughly 6,000 square feet and is estimated to be worth around ₹100 crore.
Photo Credit - X
8. Access To A Multi-Crore Luxury Car Collection
The Tendulkar family garage features some of the world’s most expensive cars, including a Range Rover SV, Lamborghini Urus S, Porsche 911 Turbo S, BMW i8 and Ferrari 360 Modena.
Photo Credit - X
9. Combined Tendulkar Family Wealth Exceeds ₹1,400 Crore
When combined with Sachin Tendulkar’s estimated wealth of over ₹1,415 crore, the Tendulkar family’s overall financial portfolio crosses ₹1,437 crore, making them one of the most financially influential cricket families in India.
Photo Credit - X
10. Net Worth Expected To Grow With IPL Career Progression
If Arjun Tendulkar secures a regular IPL spot or central domestic contracts, his net worth could grow rapidly over the next five years through match fees, endorsements and league opportunities worldwide.
Photo Credit - X
Trending Photos