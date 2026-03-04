Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3023537https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/arjun-tendulkar-net-worth-in-2026-inside-his-rs-220000000-crore-wealth-ipl-salary-and-luxury-lifestyle-3023537
NewsPhotosArjun Tendulkar net worth in 2026: Inside his Rs 22,00,00,000 crore wealth, IPL salary and luxury lifestyle
photoDetails

Arjun Tendulkar net worth in 2026: Inside his Rs 22,00,00,000 crore wealth, IPL salary and luxury lifestyle

Arjun Tendulkar’s net worth in 2026 is estimated between ₹20 crore and ₹22 crore, driven primarily by IPL contracts, domestic cricket earnings and brand endorsements. The left-arm pacer recently moved from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants with a ₹30 lakh IPL salary for the 2026 season. Since making his IPL debut in 2021, he has earned around ₹1.7 crore from the league. Apart from cricket income, Arjun also benefits from endorsement deals worth up to ₹1 crore annually. He resides in the Tendulkar family’s iconic ₹100 crore Bandra mansion and has access to an elite luxury car collection.

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth Estimated at ₹20–22 Crore in 2026

1/11
1. Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth Estimated at ₹20–22 Crore in 2026

Arjun Tendulkar’s estimated net worth stands between ₹20 crore and ₹22 crore in early 2026. His wealth mainly comes from IPL contracts, domestic cricket income, and brand partnerships as he continues building his professional cricket career.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. IPL Contracts Remain His Biggest Income Source

2/11
2. IPL Contracts Remain His Biggest Income Source

The Indian Premier League remains Arjun Tendulkar’s most significant earning platform. Since entering the IPL in 2021, he has earned approximately ₹1.7 crore from contracts, with the 2026 season salary set at ₹30 lakh.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Lucknow Super Giants Trade Boosted His 2026 Visibility

3/11
3. Lucknow Super Giants Trade Boosted His 2026 Visibility

Ahead of the 2026 IPL season, Arjun Tendulkar was traded from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants while retaining his ₹30 lakh contract value, a move that significantly boosted his exposure and career opportunities.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Domestic Cricket With Goa Adds Steady Annual Income

4/11
4. Domestic Cricket With Goa Adds Steady Annual Income

Apart from IPL earnings, Arjun Tendulkar represents Goa in domestic cricket competitions. His domestic contracts are estimated to generate around ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh annually depending on match appearances and bonuses.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Brand Deals Contribute Up To ₹1 Crore Annually

5/11
5. Brand Deals Contribute Up To ₹1 Crore Annually

Arjun Tendulkar has gradually entered the endorsement market. Industry estimates suggest his brand partnerships and promotional collaborations generate roughly ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore annually as his public profile continues to rise.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Growing Public Profile Boosts Commercial Value

6/11
6. Growing Public Profile Boosts Commercial Value

With increasing media attention around his cricket career and high-profile wedding in 2026, Arjun Tendulkar’s endorsement potential is expected to grow further, especially with lifestyle, sportswear and youth-focused brands.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Lives In Tendulkar Family’s ₹100 Crore Mumbai Mansion

7/11
7. Lives In Tendulkar Family’s ₹100 Crore Mumbai Mansion

Arjun Tendulkar resides in the iconic Tendulkar family home in Bandra, Mumbai. The luxurious property spans roughly 6,000 square feet and is estimated to be worth around ₹100 crore.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Access To A Multi-Crore Luxury Car Collection

8/11
8. Access To A Multi-Crore Luxury Car Collection

The Tendulkar family garage features some of the world’s most expensive cars, including a Range Rover SV, Lamborghini Urus S, Porsche 911 Turbo S, BMW i8 and Ferrari 360 Modena.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Combined Tendulkar Family Wealth Exceeds ₹1,400 Crore

9/11
9. Combined Tendulkar Family Wealth Exceeds ₹1,400 Crore

When combined with Sachin Tendulkar’s estimated wealth of over ₹1,415 crore, the Tendulkar family’s overall financial portfolio crosses ₹1,437 crore, making them one of the most financially influential cricket families in India.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Net Worth Expected To Grow With IPL Career Progression

10/11
10. Net Worth Expected To Grow With IPL Career Progression

If Arjun Tendulkar secures a regular IPL spot or central domestic contracts, his net worth could grow rapidly over the next five years through match fees, endorsements and league opportunities worldwide.

Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Arjun Tendulkararjun tendulkar net wortharjun tendulkar net worth 2026how rich is arjun tendulkararjun tendulkar salary IPL 2026
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 predicted Impact Player options for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check in pics
camera icon10
title
top movies on netflix
Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (March 03, 2026): Dhurandhar to Jolly LLB 3 - Check what's trending now
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs ENG semi-final washed out scenario - Who qualifies for T20 World Cup 2026 final if rain cancels match?
camera icon11
title
Top Bhojpuri Holi Songs
Top 10 Bhojpuri and Bollywood Holi songs: Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal to Hrithik Roshan's dance numbers
camera icon11
title
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson’s Rs 6,00,00,000 Kerala Home: Inside Team India Star’s luxury bungalow after T20 World Cup 2026 heroics