Arjun Tendulkar net worth in 2026: Inside his Rs 22,00,00,000 crore wealth, IPL salary and luxury lifestyle

Arjun Tendulkar’s net worth in 2026 is estimated between ₹20 crore and ₹22 crore, driven primarily by IPL contracts, domestic cricket earnings and brand endorsements. The left-arm pacer recently moved from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants with a ₹30 lakh IPL salary for the 2026 season. Since making his IPL debut in 2021, he has earned around ₹1.7 crore from the league. Apart from cricket income, Arjun also benefits from endorsement deals worth up to ₹1 crore annually. He resides in the Tendulkar family’s iconic ₹100 crore Bandra mansion and has access to an elite luxury car collection.