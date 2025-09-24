Advertisement
Arjun Tendulkar's Love Story Revealed: Engagement With Saaniya Chandhok Confirms Love Marriage Buzz
Arjun Tendulkar's Love Story Revealed: Engagement With Saaniya Chandhok Confirms Love Marriage Buzz

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has captured headlines with his engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, sparking curiosity about whether it’s a love marriage or arranged marriage. The intimate ceremony took place on August 13, 2025, attended by close friends and family. Reports confirm that Arjun and Saaniya share a long-standing friendship, making this a beautiful love story. Saaniya, a successful entrepreneur and close friend of Sara Tendulkar, has already become a part of the Tendulkar family. With viral engagement photos and parallels drawn to Sachin and Anjali’s marriage, fans eagerly await Arjun Tendulkar’s grand wedding celebrations.

Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
1. Arjun Tendulkar Chooses Love Over Arranged Marriage

Despite speculations, reports confirm Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding will be a love marriage, continuing the Tendulkar family’s legacy of love-first relationships.

2. Engagement Was an Intimate Affair

The couple got engaged on August 13, 2025, at the residence of businessman Ravi Ghai, with only close family and friends in attendance—keeping it warm and private.

3. Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Share a Close Bond

Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar has been spotted with Saaniya at weddings, parties, and her Pilates studio launch, proving the bride-to-be is already family.

4. Social Media Flooded With Viral Pictures

From candid family snaps to glamorous party photos, Arjun and Saaniya’s engagement pics have taken over Instagram and X, sparking curiosity about their love story.

5. Parallels With Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar’s Marriage

Just like Sachin married Anjali despite age differences, Arjun is set to tie the knot with Saaniya, who is slightly older, making their love story even more relatable.

6. Saaniya Chandhok’s Entrepreneurial Journey

Far from just being a “star cricketer’s fiancée,” Saaniya is the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, India’s premium luxury pet grooming brand.

7. A Family Friendship Turned Into Love

The Tendulkar and Ghai families share a long-standing bond, which laid the foundation for Arjun and Saaniya’s beautiful journey from childhood friends to life partners.

8. Year of Double Celebrations for Tendulkars

Arjun’s engagement comes the same year Sachin and Anjali celebrated 30 years of marriage, making 2025 a milestone year for the Tendulkar family.

9. Fans Spot Saaniya at Siddhivinayak Temple Visits

Post-engagement, Arjun was seen visiting Siddhivinayak Temple, while Saaniya joined Sara in family events, showing how seamlessly she has blended into the Tendulkar household.

10. A Love Story That Mirrors Cricket & Tradition

While Arjun carves his cricketing career with Mumbai Indians and Goa, his love story with Saaniya proves he’s also following Sachin’s footsteps in valuing love, family, and tradition.

