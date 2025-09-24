Arjun Tendulkar’s Love Story Revealed: Engagement With Saaniya Chandhok Confirms Love Marriage Buzz

photoDetails

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has captured headlines with his engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, sparking curiosity about whether it’s a love marriage or arranged marriage. The intimate ceremony took place on August 13, 2025, attended by close friends and family. Reports confirm that Arjun and Saaniya share a long-standing friendship, making this a beautiful love story. Saaniya, a successful entrepreneur and close friend of Sara Tendulkar, has already become a part of the Tendulkar family. With viral engagement photos and parallels drawn to Sachin and Anjali’s marriage, fans eagerly await Arjun Tendulkar’s grand wedding celebrations.