Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok Mehendi ceremony: Inside star-studded pre-wedding celebration - In Pics
Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok have kicked off their wedding celebrations with a lavish Mehendi ceremony ahead of their March 5 marriage. Viral photos show Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar dressed in elegant traditional outfits, creating massive buzz across social media. Reports also suggest Yuvraj Singh attended the ceremony. The high-profile Tendulkar family wedding has drawn national attention due to Sachin’s legendary status in Indian cricket and Arjun’s growing domestic and IPL career. With dignitaries reportedly invited and multiple celebrations planned, the wedding is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity events in India this year.
1. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok Begin Wedding Festivities
Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok kicked off their wedding celebrations with a grand Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai, drawing attention across social media as fans searched for the latest updates on the Tendulkar family wedding.
Photo Credit - X
2. Viral Photos Show the Tendulkar Family in Festive Style
Pictures from the Mehendi ceremony quickly went viral online, featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar dressed in elegant traditional outfits, turning the pre-wedding function into one of the most talked-about celebrity celebrations.
Photo Credit - X
3. Saaniya Chandhok’s Shimmering Bridal Look Steals the Spotlight
Saaniya Chandhok wore a heavily embellished silver lehenga adorned with sequins, zari work and mirror-style embroidery. The bridal outfit blended modern design with traditional craftsmanship, reflecting the evolving trends in Indian celebrity wedding fashion.
Photo Credit - X
4. Arjun Tendulkar Chooses a Classic Champagne-Gold Sherwani
Arjun Tendulkar opted for a champagne-toned sherwani featuring intricate floral embroidery and a structured silhouette. Paired with beige churidar trousers, the outfit balanced understated elegance with contemporary Indian groom styling.
Photo Credit - X
5. Sara Tendulkar’s Heritage-Inspired Lehenga Draws Attention
Sara Tendulkar appeared in a maroon embroidered lehenga featuring multicoloured threadwork and mirror embellishments. The outfit echoed traditional Gujarati and Rajasthani craft elements while maintaining a modern silhouette suited for celebrity wedding celebrations.
Photo Credit - X
6. Anjali Tendulkar Opts for Regal Navy Elegance
Anjali Tendulkar chose a deep navy outfit with antique gold zari embroidery, creating a regal and timeless aesthetic. The long kurta-style ensemble paired with a heavily embroidered skirt reflected classic Indian festive dressing.
Photo Credit - X
7. Sachin Tendulkar’s Emerald Kurta Look Goes Viral
Sachin Tendulkar wore a deep emerald green kurta paired with a gold brocade Nehru jacket, combining festive layering with understated sophistication. The cricket icon’s look quickly circulated across social media platforms and celebrity fashion pages.
Photo Credit - X
8. Reports Suggest Yuvraj Singh Attended the Ceremony
Several reports indicate former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech attended the Mehendi celebrations, adding to the star power surrounding the Tendulkar family wedding and generating additional buzz across cricket fan communities.
Photo Credit - X
9. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Set for March 5
The couple is expected to tie the knot on March 5, with preparations already underway for a high-profile ceremony that could see the presence of political leaders, cricket legends and prominent business personalities.
Photo Credit - X
10. Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Career Adds to Public Interest
Arjun Tendulkar remains a notable figure in Indian domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League, recently moving from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants, which has amplified public curiosity around his personal life.
Photo Credit - X
Trending Photos