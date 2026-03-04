Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok Mehendi ceremony: Inside star-studded pre-wedding celebration - In Pics

photoDetails

english

Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok have kicked off their wedding celebrations with a lavish Mehendi ceremony ahead of their March 5 marriage. Viral photos show Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar dressed in elegant traditional outfits, creating massive buzz across social media. Reports also suggest Yuvraj Singh attended the ceremony. The high-profile Tendulkar family wedding has drawn national attention due to Sachin’s legendary status in Indian cricket and Arjun’s growing domestic and IPL career. With dignitaries reportedly invited and multiple celebrations planned, the wedding is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity events in India this year.