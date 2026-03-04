Advertisement
Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok Mehendi ceremony: Inside star-studded pre-wedding celebration - In Pics
Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandhok Mehendi ceremony: Inside star-studded pre-wedding celebration - In Pics

Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok have kicked off their wedding celebrations with a lavish Mehendi ceremony ahead of their March 5 marriage. Viral photos show Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar dressed in elegant traditional outfits, creating massive buzz across social media. Reports also suggest Yuvraj Singh attended the ceremony. The high-profile Tendulkar family wedding has drawn national attention due to Sachin’s legendary status in Indian cricket and Arjun’s growing domestic and IPL career. With dignitaries reportedly invited and multiple celebrations planned, the wedding is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity events in India this year.

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 08:32 AM IST
1. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok Begin Wedding Festivities

1. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok Begin Wedding Festivities

Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok kicked off their wedding celebrations with a grand Mehendi ceremony in Mumbai, drawing attention across social media as fans searched for the latest updates on the Tendulkar family wedding.

2. Viral Photos Show the Tendulkar Family in Festive Style

2. Viral Photos Show the Tendulkar Family in Festive Style

Pictures from the Mehendi ceremony quickly went viral online, featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar dressed in elegant traditional outfits, turning the pre-wedding function into one of the most talked-about celebrity celebrations.

3. Saaniya Chandhok’s Shimmering Bridal Look Steals the Spotlight

3. Saaniya Chandhok’s Shimmering Bridal Look Steals the Spotlight

Saaniya Chandhok wore a heavily embellished silver lehenga adorned with sequins, zari work and mirror-style embroidery. The bridal outfit blended modern design with traditional craftsmanship, reflecting the evolving trends in Indian celebrity wedding fashion.

4. Arjun Tendulkar Chooses a Classic Champagne-Gold Sherwani

4. Arjun Tendulkar Chooses a Classic Champagne-Gold Sherwani

Arjun Tendulkar opted for a champagne-toned sherwani featuring intricate floral embroidery and a structured silhouette. Paired with beige churidar trousers, the outfit balanced understated elegance with contemporary Indian groom styling.

5. Sara Tendulkar’s Heritage-Inspired Lehenga Draws Attention

5. Sara Tendulkar’s Heritage-Inspired Lehenga Draws Attention

Sara Tendulkar appeared in a maroon embroidered lehenga featuring multicoloured threadwork and mirror embellishments. The outfit echoed traditional Gujarati and Rajasthani craft elements while maintaining a modern silhouette suited for celebrity wedding celebrations.

6. Anjali Tendulkar Opts for Regal Navy Elegance

6. Anjali Tendulkar Opts for Regal Navy Elegance

Anjali Tendulkar chose a deep navy outfit with antique gold zari embroidery, creating a regal and timeless aesthetic. The long kurta-style ensemble paired with a heavily embroidered skirt reflected classic Indian festive dressing.

7. Sachin Tendulkar’s Emerald Kurta Look Goes Viral

7. Sachin Tendulkar’s Emerald Kurta Look Goes Viral

Sachin Tendulkar wore a deep emerald green kurta paired with a gold brocade Nehru jacket, combining festive layering with understated sophistication. The cricket icon’s look quickly circulated across social media platforms and celebrity fashion pages.

8. Reports Suggest Yuvraj Singh Attended the Ceremony

8. Reports Suggest Yuvraj Singh Attended the Ceremony

Several reports indicate former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech attended the Mehendi celebrations, adding to the star power surrounding the Tendulkar family wedding and generating additional buzz across cricket fan communities.

9. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Set for March 5

9. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Set for March 5

The couple is expected to tie the knot on March 5, with preparations already underway for a high-profile ceremony that could see the presence of political leaders, cricket legends and prominent business personalities.

10. Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Career Adds to Public Interest

10. Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Career Adds to Public Interest

Arjun Tendulkar remains a notable figure in Indian domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League, recently moving from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants, which has amplified public curiosity around his personal life.

