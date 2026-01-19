Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek To Coco Gauff & Amanda Anisimova - Top 10 Women's Tennis Stars: Australian Open 2026 Contenders - In Pics
The 2026 Australian Open is set to be an electrifying tournament, with the world's top woman tennis stars converging on Melbourne Park. The recent seeding announcement and compelling form in lead-up events have set the stage for an unpredictable championship, a must-watch for global sports fans. With defending champion Madison Keys and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in peak form, the competition for the Australian Open title is fiercer than ever. This list details the ten key players primed for a deep run and why their performance matters right now as the first Grand Slam of the year unfolds.
1. Aryna Sabalenka is the favorite
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the outright favorite to win the 2026 Australian Open, leveraging her back-to-back 2023 and 2024 titles and a flawless 2026 season start. Photo Credit - X
2. Iga Swiatek chases career slam
World No. 2 Iga Swiatek seeks her first Melbourne title to complete a career Grand Slam. Her versatile game makes her a constant threat on any surface. Photo Credit - X
3. Coco Gauff’s athleticism shines
Coco Gauff, world No. 3 and French Open champion, brings elite athleticism and improved power to the hard courts, making her a formidable Australian Open contender. Photo Credit - X
4. Amanda Anisimova's powerful form
Fourth seed Amanda Anisimova's strong 2025 Grand Slam finals appearances signal her peak form. Her aggressive baseline game is a significant challenge for all opponents. Photo Credit - X
5. Elena Rybakina a consistent threat
2023 finalist Elena Rybakina's potent serve and flat groundstrokes are perfectly suited for Melbourne Park, establishing her as a dark horse for the title. Photo Credit - X
6. Jessica Pegula's reliable game
Jessica Pegula is a top-10 stalwart known for consistency and determination. Her tactical maturity often sees her navigate deep into major tournaments. Photo Credit - X
7. Jasmine Paolini climbs the ranks
Jasmine Paolini's rise to world No. 7 demonstrates her improved all-court game. She is a resilient player capable of surprising top seeds and extending her run. Photo Credit - X
8. Mirra Andreeva's breakout potential
Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva, aged 18, is poised for a major breakout. Her recent final in Adelaide suggests she is ready for a significant Grand Slam performance. Photo Credit - X
9. Madison Keys defends her crown
Defending champion Madison Keys thrives in Australian conditions. Her powerful, flat hitting style makes her a dangerous player to watch, as reported earlier. Photo Credit - X
10. Belinda Bencic's strong return
Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic's powerful comeback to the top 10 makes her a live threat. Her strong lead-up form ensures she is a serious competitor. Photo Credit - X
