Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3008284https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/aryna-sabalenka-iga-swiatek-to-coco-gauff-amanda-anisimova-top-10-womens-tennis-stars-australian-open-2026-contenders-in-pics-3008284
NewsPhotosAryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek To Coco Gauff & Amanda Anisimova - Top 10 Women's Tennis Stars: Australian Open 2026 Contenders - In Pics
photoDetails

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek To Coco Gauff & Amanda Anisimova - Top 10 Women's Tennis Stars: Australian Open 2026 Contenders - In Pics

The 2026 Australian Open is set to be an electrifying tournament, with the world's top woman tennis stars converging on Melbourne Park. The recent seeding announcement and compelling form in lead-up events have set the stage for an unpredictable championship, a must-watch for global sports fans. With defending champion Madison Keys and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in peak form, the competition for the Australian Open title is fiercer than ever. This list details the ten key players primed for a deep run and why their performance matters right now as the first Grand Slam of the year unfolds.

Updated:Jan 19, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Aryna Sabalenka is the favorite

1/11
1. Aryna Sabalenka is the favorite

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the outright favorite to win the 2026 Australian Open, leveraging her back-to-back 2023 and 2024 titles and a flawless 2026 season start. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Iga Swiatek chases career slam

2/11
2. Iga Swiatek chases career slam

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek seeks her first Melbourne title to complete a career Grand Slam. Her versatile game makes her a constant threat on any surface. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Coco Gauff’s athleticism shines

3/11
3. Coco Gauff’s athleticism shines

Coco Gauff, world No. 3 and French Open champion, brings elite athleticism and improved power to the hard courts, making her a formidable Australian Open contender. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Amanda Anisimova's powerful form

4/11
4. Amanda Anisimova's powerful form

Fourth seed Amanda Anisimova's strong 2025 Grand Slam finals appearances signal her peak form. Her aggressive baseline game is a significant challenge for all opponents. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. Elena Rybakina a consistent threat

5/11
5. Elena Rybakina a consistent threat

2023 finalist Elena Rybakina's potent serve and flat groundstrokes are perfectly suited for Melbourne Park, establishing her as a dark horse for the title. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Jessica Pegula's reliable game

6/11
6. Jessica Pegula's reliable game

Jessica Pegula is a top-10 stalwart known for consistency and determination. Her tactical maturity often sees her navigate deep into major tournaments. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Jasmine Paolini climbs the ranks

7/11
7. Jasmine Paolini climbs the ranks

Jasmine Paolini's rise to world No. 7 demonstrates her improved all-court game. She is a resilient player capable of surprising top seeds and extending her run. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Mirra Andreeva's breakout potential

8/11
8. Mirra Andreeva's breakout potential

Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva, aged 18, is poised for a major breakout. Her recent final in Adelaide suggests she is ready for a significant Grand Slam performance. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Madison Keys defends her crown

9/11
9. Madison Keys defends her crown

Defending champion Madison Keys thrives in Australian conditions. Her powerful, flat hitting style makes her a dangerous player to watch, as reported earlier. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

10. Belinda Bencic's strong return

10/11
10. Belinda Bencic's strong return

Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic's powerful comeback to the top 10 makes her a live threat. Her strong lead-up form ensures she is a serious competitor. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
2026 Australian Opentop woman tennis starswomen's tennis players to watch 2026Australian Open contendersAryna SabalenkaIga SwiatekCoco GauffElena RybakinaAmanda AnisimovaJessica PegulaMirra AndreevaMadison KeysAustralian Open favoriteswho will win Australian Open 2026women's singles predictionstennis news todayGrand Slam watch listtennis player rankingsWTA Australian Openkey players Melbourne 2026best female tennis playerstennis insightssports analysisupcoming tennis talentprofessional tennis analysisWomen's sports newstennis tournament guidemajor tennis playersAustralian Open draw analysistop seeds women's tennis.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Washington Sundar
7 IPL Stars Who Could Replace Injured Washington Sundar In India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026; Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi And...Check Full List
camera icon7
title
2016 movies
‘2026 Is The New 2016’: From M.S. Dhoni To Airlift — Where To Watch These Iconic Films Online
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For January 19- 25: You May Not Realise How Tense Your Body Is, Zodiacs
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For January 19- 25: Singles May Open Up Slowly, Testing The Water; Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
business success story
From Rs 90 Salary To Rs 50,00,00,00,000 Company: Meet Man Who Started As A Canteen Worker; His Business Is…