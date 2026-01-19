photoDetails

The 2026 Australian Open is set to be an electrifying tournament, with the world's top woman tennis stars converging on Melbourne Park. The recent seeding announcement and compelling form in lead-up events have set the stage for an unpredictable championship, a must-watch for global sports fans. With defending champion Madison Keys and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in peak form, the competition for the Australian Open title is fiercer than ever. This list details the ten key players primed for a deep run and why their performance matters right now as the first Grand Slam of the year unfolds.