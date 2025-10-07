As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Near Retirement: Remember 11 Indian Cricket Legends Who Missed A Grand Farewell

8 / 12

Yuvraj Singh retired in 2019 after failing to make a comeback post-2017. Though offered a farewell, the six-time ICC trophy winner declined, leaving fans saddened by the lack of a proper send-off.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Suresh Raina – Fielder and Finisher Exits via Social Media

India’s former star finisher, Suresh Raina, retired in 2020. Once India’s best fielder, Raina announced retirement on social media, missing the chance for a ceremonial farewell game.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Harbhajan Singh – Spin Legend’s Delayed Goodbye

Harbhajan Singh played his last international match in 2016 but officially retired in 2021. Despite decades of service, India’s premier off-spinner didn’t receive a farewell match to celebrate his achievements.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

11. MS Dhoni – Captain Cool’s Unexpected Retirement

MS Dhoni retired in August 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Fans never got a farewell match for the iconic captain, who led India to World Cup victories, leaving a bittersweet ending to an illustrious career. (Photo Credit - Twitter)