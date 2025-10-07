Advertisement
As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Near Retirement: Remember 11 Indian Cricket Legends Who Missed A Grand Farewell
As Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Near Retirement: Remember 11 Indian Cricket Legends Who Missed A Grand Farewell

As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli approach the twilight of their illustrious careers, cricket fans are reminded of the legends who retired without a proper farewell match. From MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh to Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, and Anil Kumble, these iconic Indian cricketers quietly exited the international stage, leaving fans yearning for a grand send-off. Their contributions to Indian cricket remain unforgettable, proving that even without a farewell, their legacies continue to inspire millions. Here’s the complete list of farewell-less Indian cricket legends.

Updated:Oct 07, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
1. Anil Kumble – Abrupt End to a Legendary Bowling Career

1. Anil Kumble – Abrupt End to a Legendary Bowling Career

Anil Kumble retired in 2008 after injury sidelined him indefinitely. Despite being a national hero, the Indian spin legend never got a proper farewell match, leaving fans longing for one last hurrah.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Shikhar Dhawan – ODI Star Bids Quiet Goodbye

2. Shikhar Dhawan – ODI Star Bids Quiet Goodbye

Shikhar Dhawan retired in August 2024 without a farewell match. Renowned for top-scoring in multiple ICC tournaments, Dhawan’s final appearances were in 2022 for ODIs and 2018 for Tests.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Zaheer Khan – Silent Exit After World Cup Glory

3. Zaheer Khan – Silent Exit After World Cup Glory

Zaheer Khan, India’s joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2011 World Cup, retired in 2015. Injuries and team changes denied him a farewell game, though he continued playing IPL till 2017.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Rahul Dravid – The Wall’s Low-Key Farewell

4. Rahul Dravid – The Wall’s Low-Key Farewell

Rahul Dravid quietly announced retirement in 2012 at age 39. The former captain chose a simple press conference over a grand farewell, leaving fans reminiscing his unmatched Test exploits.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. VVS Laxman – Elegant Exit Without Fanfare

5. VVS Laxman – Elegant Exit Without Fanfare

VVS Laxman retired months after Dravid in 2012. The stylish batsman quietly exited the international stage, leaving a legacy of unforgettable innings but no farewell match to honor him.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Virender Sehwag – Explosive Opener Leaves Silently

6. Virender Sehwag – Explosive Opener Leaves Silently

Sehwag, India’s dynamic opener, was dropped in 2013 and retired officially in 2015. His swashbuckling career ended without a farewell, depriving fans of witnessing his final innings in Indian colors.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Gautam Gambhir – World Cup Hero’s Uncelebrated Exit

7. Gautam Gambhir – World Cup Hero’s Uncelebrated Exit

Gambhir, instrumental in India’s 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup wins, retired in 2018 after his last domestic match. A farewell match for this match-winner never materialized.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Yuvraj Singh – Champion Cricketer Turns Quietly

8. Yuvraj Singh – Champion Cricketer Turns Quietly

Yuvraj Singh retired in 2019 after failing to make a comeback post-2017. Though offered a farewell, the six-time ICC trophy winner declined, leaving fans saddened by the lack of a proper send-off.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Suresh Raina – Fielder and Finisher Exits via Social Media

9. Suresh Raina – Fielder and Finisher Exits via Social Media

India’s former star finisher, Suresh Raina, retired in 2020. Once India’s best fielder, Raina announced retirement on social media, missing the chance for a ceremonial farewell game.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Harbhajan Singh – Spin Legend’s Delayed Goodbye

10. Harbhajan Singh – Spin Legend’s Delayed Goodbye

Harbhajan Singh played his last international match in 2016 but officially retired in 2021. Despite decades of service, India’s premier off-spinner didn’t receive a farewell match to celebrate his achievements.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

11. MS Dhoni – Captain Cool’s Unexpected Retirement

11. MS Dhoni – Captain Cool’s Unexpected Retirement

MS Dhoni retired in August 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown. Fans never got a farewell match for the iconic captain, who led India to World Cup victories, leaving a bittersweet ending to an illustrious career. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

