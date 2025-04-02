Advertisement
Ashwani Kumar to Alzarri Joseph: List Of Players To Take 4 Wickets On IPL Debut

As of now, IPL has produced many young talents who eventually went on to play for their respective countries. A few of them made an impact in their very first matches in the IPL. Take a look at the list of bowlers who have taken 4 wickets on IPL debut.

Updated:Apr 02, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
Memorable IPL Debut

Alzarri Joseph

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph created history during the IPL 2019, scalping six wickets in his debut game while playing for Mumbai Indians in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was by far the best bowling figure ever registered in the history of the IPL.

Andrew Tye

Australian seamer Andrew Tye wreaked havoc during the IPL 2017. The right-arm pacer picked up five wickets in his debut IPL game against Rising Pune Supergiant while playing for the Gujarat Lions.

Shoaib Akhtar

One of the fastest bowlers to have ever played the game, Shoaib Akhtar registered the figures of 4/11 on his IPL debut against Delhi Daredevils. The former Pakistan pacer was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ashwani Kumar

Young pacer Ashwani Kumar made headlines during his debut game in the IPL for Mumbai Indians. In the ongoing IPL 2025, Ashwani Kumar scalped four wickets after conceding 24 runs in his IPL debut game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kevon Cooper

During the 2012 IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, Kevon Cooper ended the game with the figures of 4 wickets for 26 runs. 

David Wiese

Star all-rounder David Wiese bowled a brilliant spell where he conceded 33 runs and took four wickets in his debut IPL game during the 2015 edition. He was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the game against Mumbai Indians.

