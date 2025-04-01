Ashwani Kumar To Ashutosh Sharma: 7 Young Indian Players Who Lit Up IPL 2025 For DC, PBKS, SRH, MI - Check In Pics
Several uncapped Indian players have produced match-winning performances for their respective teams in the ongoing IPL 2025 in different ways. These players will look to continue their brilliant show in the upcoming matches to impress the selectors for India call-up.
Here's a list of Indian batters, who have lit up IPL 2025 for DC, PBKS MI and others:
1. Vignesh Puthur (Mumbai Indians)
Young left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in their Premier League 2025 campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings. Puthur impressed everyone on his IPL debut as he picked three crucial wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda to trouble CSK. The 23-year-old Puthur, who comes from Kerala, was signed by the five-time champion MI for a base price of Rs. 30 lakh during the IPL auction.
2. Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)
Priyansh Arya, who got the limelight after smashing six sixes in an over in the Delhi T20 league, was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On his IPL debut with Punjab Kings, the 24-year-old Arya played an attacking knock (47 off 23) against Gujarat Titans. He smashed seven fours and two sixes during his innings and played a key role in Punjab Kings' win against Gujarat Titans.
3. Ashutosh Sharma (Delhi Capitals)
After his remarkable debut IPL season with Punjab Kings, Ashutosh Sharma was acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 3.8 crore during the mega auction.On his debut for Delhi Capitals, Ashutosh played a breathtaking knock (66 not out off 31) and led his team to a thrilling one-wicket win over LSG.
4. Vipraj Nigam (Delhi Capitals)
Vipraj Nigam, spin all-rounder, made his debut for Delhi Capitals in match No. 4 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam and played a key role in team's victory. The 20-year-old Nigam played a quickfire cameo of 39 (15) and was involved in an all-important partnership with Ashutosh Sharma to help Delhi win the game against LSG. Vipraj, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs. 50 lakh during the mega auction in Jeddah last year.
5. Aniket Verma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Aniket Verma, who came to limelight in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League while playing for Bhopal Leopards, was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Aniket produced a brilliant knock for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals (DC). SRH were reeling at 25/3 in the third over when Aniket came to bat and he scored 74 off just 41 deliveries to help his side post a competitive total against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Before his maiden IPL fifty, Aniket also played a quickfire knock (36 off 13 balls) against Lucknow Super Giants.
6. Zeeshan Ansari (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Zeeshan Ansari made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.
Zeeshan produced a brilliant performance on his IPL debut, picking the big wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul and conceded 42 runs in 4 overs. He is going to play a big role in SRH's IPL 2025 campaign.
7. Ashwini Kumar (Mumbai Indians)
Ashwani Kumar made a sensational IPL debut for Mumbai Indians, impressing everyone with a match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on March 31, Monday. The 23-year-old left-arm pacer from Punjab, scripted history by becoming the first Indian bowler to take a four-wicket haul on IPL debut.
Ashwani, who was bought for INR 30 lakh at the mega auction last year, picked the wickets of KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey and Andre Russell.
