Asia Cup 2025: All You Need To Know About Live Streaming, Squads, Fixtures & Dates

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to kick off on September 9 in the UAE, featuring Asia’s top eight cricketing nations, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong. The T20 tournament serves as a crucial preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026, promising high-octane action, emerging talents, and intense rivalries. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav with Shubman Gill as vice-captain, aims to defend their eight-title record, while the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on September 14 promises thrilling drama. Fans can catch live coverage across official Asia Cup 2025 live streaming platforms and broadcasters.