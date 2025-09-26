Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming & Telecast Details

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 Final will see India vs Pakistan lock horns in a historic showdown on September 28 at Dubai International Stadium. With India unbeaten and Pakistan securing their spot after a gritty win over Bangladesh, fans are set for a high-voltage clash. The match begins at 8:00 PM IST with the toss at 7:30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode. This marks the first-ever India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final, promising cricket fans worldwide a thrilling contest.