Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming & Telecast Details
photoDetails

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming & Telecast Details

The Asia Cup 2025 Final will see India vs Pakistan lock horns in a historic showdown on September 28 at Dubai International Stadium. With India unbeaten and Pakistan securing their spot after a gritty win over Bangladesh, fans are set for a high-voltage clash. The match begins at 8:00 PM IST with the toss at 7:30 PM IST. Viewers can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode. This marks the first-ever India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final, promising cricket fans worldwide a thrilling contest.

Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 07:53 AM IST
1. Asia Cup 2025 Final Date Confirmed

1/11
1. Asia Cup 2025 Final Date Confirmed

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final will be played on Sunday, September 28, 2025, giving cricket fans the most anticipated clash of the tournament. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

2. Venue for the Grand Finale

2/11
2. Venue for the Grand Finale

The high-voltage IND vs PAK Asia Cup final will be held at the iconic Dubai International Stadium, a venue known for hosting intense India-Pakistan battles. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

3. Toss & Match Timings in IST

3/11
3. Toss & Match Timings in IST

The toss for India vs Pakistan is scheduled at 7:30 PM IST, while the first ball of the Asia Cup 2025 Final will be bowled at 8:00 PM IST. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

4. Live Telecast in India

4/11
4. Live Telecast in India

Fans can catch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final exclusively on the Sony Sports Network, making it accessible across TV platforms nationwide. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

5. Live Streaming Apps & Websites

5/11
5. Live Streaming Apps & Websites

For digital viewers, the Asia Cup 2025 Final live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps/websites, ensuring fans don’t miss a single delivery. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

6. Team India Squad for Asia Cup Final

6/11
6. Team India Squad for Asia Cup Final

India will field a power-packed squad featuring Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, and Rinku Singh, among other stars. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

7. Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup Final

7/11
7. Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup Final

Pakistan’s lineup includes Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Haris, and Hasan Ali, aiming to bounce back after two earlier defeats to India. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

8. India vs Pakistan T20I Head-to-Head

8/11
8. India vs Pakistan T20I Head-to-Head

In T20Is, India dominates Pakistan with 12 wins out of 15 matches, while Pakistan has won only 3 encounters, making India strong favorites on paper. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

9. Historic First-Ever Asia Cup IND vs PAK Final

9/11
9. Historic First-Ever Asia Cup IND vs PAK Final

After over 40 years of Asia Cup history, this will be the first-ever India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final, adding extra excitement for cricket lovers worldwide. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

10. Fans Expect Another High-Octane Thriller

10/11
10. Fans Expect Another High-Octane Thriller

India enters the final undefeated, while Pakistan will look for redemption after earlier losses, setting up a thrilling contest that could define Asia Cup 2025 history. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

11/11
