Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2957429https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/asia-cup-2025-full-schedule-teams-groups-venues-prize-money-and-live-streaming-details-2957429
NewsPhotosAsia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Venues, Prize Money and Live Streaming Details
photoDetails

Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Venues, Prize Money and Live Streaming Details

The Asia Cup 2025 kicks off in the UAE on September 9, with the final set for September 28 in Dubai. Eight teams, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong, will battle for continental supremacy in the T20 format. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, open against UAE on September 10, with the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash scheduled for September 14. The winners will earn $300,000, while runners-up secure $150,000. Matches will be played across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with live streaming on Sony LIV. Fans worldwide eagerly await Asia’s biggest cricketing spectacle.

Updated:Sep 09, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Asia Cup 2025 Kickstarts in UAE on September 9

1/11
1. Asia Cup 2025 Kickstarts in UAE on September 9

The tournament begins on September 9, 2025, with the grand finale scheduled for September 28 in Dubai, ensuring three weeks of electrifying cricketing action. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

2. India Opens Campaign Against UAE on September 10

2/11
2. India Opens Campaign Against UAE on September 10

India starts their Asia Cup 2025 journey against hosts UAE in Dubai, with Suryakumar Yadav leading a new-look team in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

3. Eight Teams Compete for Continental Glory

3/11
3. Eight Teams Compete for Continental Glory

The tournament features India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong, making it one of the most competitive editions in recent history. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

4. India and Pakistan Could Meet Three Times

4/11
4. India and Pakistan Could Meet Three Times

Fans could witness up to three India vs Pakistan encounters—in the group stage, Super Four, and potentially the final—making it the hottest cricket rivalry of 2025. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

5. Nepal Misses Out After Qualification Upset

5/11
5. Nepal Misses Out After Qualification Upset

Despite recent progress, Nepal failed to qualify after losing in the 2024 ACC Premier Cup semifinals and third-place match, paving the way for Hong Kong’s qualification. Photo Credit: Twitter

x

Follow Us

5. Nepal Misses Out After Qualification Upset

6/11
5. Nepal Misses Out After Qualification Upset

Despite recent progress, Nepal failed to qualify after losing in the 2024 ACC Premier Cup semifinals and third-place match, paving the way for Hong Kong’s qualification. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

6. Group A and Group B Battles Look Fierce

7/11
6. Group A and Group B Battles Look Fierce

Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, setting the stage for thrilling contests. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

7. Prize Money Boost for Winners and Runners-Up

8/11
7. Prize Money Boost for Winners and Runners-Up

The Asia Cup 2025 winners will bag $300,000 (₹2.6 crore), while the runners-up are set to earn $150,000, marking a prize hike from previous editions. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

8. T20 Format Brings Fresh Excitement

9/11
8. T20 Format Brings Fresh Excitement

This year’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, serving as the perfect dress rehearsal for upcoming ICC tournaments and giving younger stars a chance to shine. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

9. Venues Confirmed Across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

10/11
9. Venues Confirmed Across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, iconic venues known for hosting high-voltage cricket battles. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

10. Live Streaming Available on Sony LIV

11/11
10. Live Streaming Available on Sony LIV

Fans can watch every game of Asia Cup 2025 live on Sony Ten Sports, with online streaming available on Sony LIV, ensuring global access to all the action. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us
Asia Cup 2025 scheduleAsia Cup 2025 teams listAsia Cup 2025 fixturesAsia Cup 2025 groupsAsia Cup 2025 venuesAsia Cup 2025 formatAsia Cup 2025 points tableAsia Cup 2025 live streamingasia cup 2025 live telecast in indiaAsia Cup 2025 final dateIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025India Asia Cup 2025 squadPakistan Asia Cup 2025 squadSri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 squadBangladesh Asia Cup 2025 squadAfghanistan Asia Cup 2025 squaduae asia cup 2025 squadoman asia cup 2025 squadhong kong asia cup 2025 squadAsia Cup 2025 prize moneywhy asia cup 2025 in uaeAsia Cup 2025 match timingsAsia Cup 2025 Opening MatchAsia Cup 2025 India fixturesasia cup 2025 pakistan fixturesasia cup 2025 live sony livAsia Cup 2025 T20 formatAsia Cup 2025 latest newsasia cup 2025 where to watchasia cup 2025 all you need to know
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
ATP Rankings
Updated ATP Rankings After US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz On Top, Jannik Sinner At 2nd, Novak Djokovic Jumps To...
camera icon8
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...
camera icon8
title
Mysterious Places In India
Most Mysterious Places In India — Final One Is Truly Shocking!
camera icon12
title
OTT releases this week
OTT Releases This Week (September 8 - September 14) - Coolie, Saiyaara To Su From So, 12 NEW Movies & Shows On Netflix, Prime Video And More
camera icon7
title
GST 2.O
GST Rate Cut On Insurance: Should You Wait Till Sept 22? Health Premiums Could Rise Up To 5% Despite Tax Relief
NEWS ON ONE CLICK