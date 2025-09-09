Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Venues, Prize Money and Live Streaming Details
The Asia Cup 2025 kicks off in the UAE on September 9, with the final set for September 28 in Dubai. Eight teams, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong, will battle for continental supremacy in the T20 format. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, open against UAE on September 10, with the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash scheduled for September 14. The winners will earn $300,000, while runners-up secure $150,000. Matches will be played across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with live streaming on Sony LIV. Fans worldwide eagerly await Asia’s biggest cricketing spectacle.
1. Asia Cup 2025 Kickstarts in UAE on September 9
The tournament begins on September 9, 2025, with the grand finale scheduled for September 28 in Dubai, ensuring three weeks of electrifying cricketing action. Photo Credit: Twitter
2. India Opens Campaign Against UAE on September 10
India starts their Asia Cup 2025 journey against hosts UAE in Dubai, with Suryakumar Yadav leading a new-look team in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo Credit: Twitter
3. Eight Teams Compete for Continental Glory
The tournament features India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong, making it one of the most competitive editions in recent history. Photo Credit: Twitter
4. India and Pakistan Could Meet Three Times
Fans could witness up to three India vs Pakistan encounters—in the group stage, Super Four, and potentially the final—making it the hottest cricket rivalry of 2025. Photo Credit: Twitter
5. Nepal Misses Out After Qualification Upset
Despite recent progress, Nepal failed to qualify after losing in the 2024 ACC Premier Cup semifinals and third-place match, paving the way for Hong Kong’s qualification. Photo Credit: Twitter
x
5. Nepal Misses Out After Qualification Upset
Despite recent progress, Nepal failed to qualify after losing in the 2024 ACC Premier Cup semifinals and third-place match, paving the way for Hong Kong’s qualification. Photo Credit: Twitter
6. Group A and Group B Battles Look Fierce
Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, setting the stage for thrilling contests. Photo Credit: Twitter
7. Prize Money Boost for Winners and Runners-Up
The Asia Cup 2025 winners will bag $300,000 (₹2.6 crore), while the runners-up are set to earn $150,000, marking a prize hike from previous editions. Photo Credit: Twitter
8. T20 Format Brings Fresh Excitement
This year’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, serving as the perfect dress rehearsal for upcoming ICC tournaments and giving younger stars a chance to shine. Photo Credit: Twitter
9. Venues Confirmed Across Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, iconic venues known for hosting high-voltage cricket battles. Photo Credit: Twitter
10. Live Streaming Available on Sony LIV
Fans can watch every game of Asia Cup 2025 live on Sony Ten Sports, with online streaming available on Sony LIV, ensuring global access to all the action. Photo Credit: Twitter
Trending Photos