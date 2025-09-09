Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Venues, Prize Money and Live Streaming Details

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 kicks off in the UAE on September 9, with the final set for September 28 in Dubai. Eight teams, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong, will battle for continental supremacy in the T20 format. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, open against UAE on September 10, with the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash scheduled for September 14. The winners will earn $300,000, while runners-up secure $150,000. Matches will be played across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with live streaming on Sony LIV. Fans worldwide eagerly await Asia’s biggest cricketing spectacle.