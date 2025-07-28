Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, India vs Pakistan Date & Format – All You Need To Know
The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, featuring 8 teams in a T20 format ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Defending champions India are in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14, with a possible three meetings if both teams reach the Super Four and final. Organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament includes 19 matches, promising thrilling cricket action for fans worldwide.
1. Asia Cup 2025 Set for UAE Showdown from September 9-28
The Asia Cup returns in T20 format, hosted by the UAE from Sept 9–28, 2025, just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Expect high-octane cricket under desert lights.
2. India vs Pakistan Clash on September 14 – Triple Thriller Likely
The most-awaited India vs Pakistan match is on Sept 14. With both teams in the same group and strong contenders, fans could witness this epic rivalry up to three times!
3. New Format: Super Four Returns After Group Stage
This year, 8 teams are split into two groups. The top two from each group enter the Super Four, a single-table stage that decides the finalists. Every match now carries knockout intensity.
4. Eight Teams, Two Groups – Oman and Hong Kong Join Elite
Asia Cup 2025 features 8 nations, including emerging forces like UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong. They join the ACC’s full members: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
5. India Begin Title Defense vs UAE on September 10
India, the defending champions and most successful team in Asia Cup history (8 titles), kick off their campaign against hosts UAE. All eyes will be on their road to the final.
6. September 15: Only Double-Header of the Tournament
Mark your calendar! September 15 features the only double-header—UAE vs Oman and Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong—offering a full evening of back-to-back T20 excitement.
7. Venues Likely: Dubai and Abu Dhabi in Spotlight Again
While official venues aren’t confirmed yet, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to host the matches, continuing their tradition of staging major cricket events in the Middle East.
8. T20 Format Chosen Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup
Asia Cup 2025 adopts the T20I format, strategically timed as a warm-up platform for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
9. Rest Days on Sept 22 and 27 – Key for Player Recovery
Two scheduled rest days (Sept 22 & 27) will allow teams to regroup before the final push. These breaks could be crucial in managing fatigue and injuries.
10. Final Set for September 28 – Sunday Showdown Under Lights
The Asia Cup 2025 Final is locked in for September 28 (Sunday, 7:30 PM IST). Will it be India vs Pakistan? Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh? Fireworks are guaranteed.
