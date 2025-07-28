Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, India vs Pakistan Date & Format – All You Need To Know

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, featuring 8 teams in a T20 format ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Defending champions India are in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14, with a possible three meetings if both teams reach the Super Four and final. Organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament includes 19 matches, promising thrilling cricket action for fans worldwide.