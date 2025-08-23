Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh And....Check Full Squads, Captain, Schedule Of All Teams
The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 will be played from September 9-28 in the United Arab Emirates. This will be the 17th edition of the Asia Cup and the tournament will feature eight teams that will be battling it out for the coveted trophy. Many teams have already announced their squad for Asia Cup 2025 which will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Let's take a look at squads, captains, schedule for Asia Cup 2025:
India Squad For Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in Asia Cup 2025 as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title.
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel (pic credit: IANS)
Bangladesh Squad For Asia Cup 2025
Litton Das will captain Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin
Standby players: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud (pic credit: Bangladesh Cricket)
Pakistan Squad For Asia Cup 2025
Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim. (pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)
Hong Kong Squad For Asia Cup 2025
Yasim Murtaza will captain Hong Kong in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This will be Hong Kong's fifth appearance in the Asia Cup.
Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza (Captain), Babar Hayat (Vice-Captain), Zeeshan Ali (WK), Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Anas Khan, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali-Hassan, Shahid Wasif (WK), Ghazanfar Mohammad, and Mohammad Waheed
Sri Lanka, UAE, Oman, Afghanistan Squad For Asia Cup 2025
Four teams -- Sri Lanka, UAE, Oman, Afghanistan -- are yet to announce their squad for Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. (pic credit: Asian Cricket Council)
Venues For Asia Cup 2025
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has picked Dubai and Abu Dhabi as the venues for Asia Cup 2025, set to take place from September 9 to 28. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host 11 games, including the final, while Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host eight matches. (pic credit: ICC)
Formats, Structure, Group For Asia Cup 2025
The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the Twenty20 International (T20I) format, serving as a crucial preparatory event for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Group A of Asia Cup 2025 consists of India, Oman, Pakistan, and hosts United Arab Emirates, while Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.
Each team plays every other team in their group once in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Four. The four qualified teams play each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from this stage proceed to the final. (pic credit: IANS)
Full Schedule Of Asia Cup 2025
September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi
September 10 - India vs UAE, Dubai
September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi
September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai
September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi
September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai
September 15 - UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi
September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China, Dubai
September 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi
September 17 - Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai
September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi
September 19 - India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi
September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai
September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai
September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi
September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai
September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai
September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai
September 28 – Final, Dubai (pic credit: Afghanistan Cricket Board)
