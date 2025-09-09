Asia Cup 2025: India’s Complete Schedule, Squad Without Kohli & Rohit, and Key Matches to Watch

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9, with India’s campaign starting against UAE on September 10 in Dubai. The most-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14, followed by India’s final group-stage game against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India enter as defending champions and the most successful team in Asia Cup history with eight titles. With stars like Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav, India aim for their ninth crown. Fans can catch Asia Cup 2025 live streaming on Sony LIV and TV telecast on Sony Sports.