Asia Cup 2025: India's Complete Schedule, Squad Without Kohli & Rohit, and Key Matches to Watch
Asia Cup 2025: India’s Complete Schedule, Squad Without Kohli & Rohit, and Key Matches to Watch

The Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9, with India’s campaign starting against UAE on September 10 in Dubai. The most-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14, followed by India’s final group-stage game against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India enter as defending champions and the most successful team in Asia Cup history with eight titles. With stars like Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav, India aim for their ninth crown. Fans can catch Asia Cup 2025 live streaming on Sony LIV and TV telecast on Sony Sports.

Updated:Sep 09, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
1. India Begin Their Campaign Against Hosts UAE on September 10

1/10
1. India Begin Their Campaign Against Hosts UAE on September 10

India kick off their Asia Cup 2025 journey against United Arab Emirates in Dubai. This opener is crucial for Suryakumar Yadav’s men to set the tone for the tournament.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. India vs Pakistan Clash Headlines Group Stage on September 14

2/10
2. India vs Pakistan Clash Headlines Group Stage on September 14

The biggest India vs Pakistan 2025 Asia Cup match will be played in Dubai. Expect fireworks as the two arch-rivals meet in one of world cricket’s most-watched encounters.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. India’s Final Group Match Is Against Oman on September 19

3/10
3. India's Final Group Match Is Against Oman on September 19

India face Oman in Abu Dhabi, wrapping up their Group A fixtures. A win here will be key for ensuring smooth qualification into the Super Four stage.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Super Four Stage Awaits India After Group Battles

4/10
4. Super Four Stage Awaits India After Group Battles

If India qualify as expected, they will play September 21, 24, and 26 in the Super Four stage. These games will determine their road to the Asia Cup 2025 Final.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. The Asia Cup 2025 Final Is Set for September 28 in Dubai

5/10
5. The Asia Cup 2025 Final Is Set for September 28 in Dubai

Mark your calendars—if India top the Super Four, they could be in the Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28 at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. India Without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma This Time

6/10
6. India Without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma This Time

For the first time in years, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are absent. The new-look squad led by Suryakumar Yadav highlights India’s generational shift in T20 cricket.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya Carry Batting Responsibility

7/10
7. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya Carry Batting Responsibility

With Kohli and Rohit missing, the focus is on Shubman Gill at the top and Hardik Pandya in the middle order. Their form will define India’s campaign in Asia Cup 2025.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav Lead India’s Bowling Attack

8/10
8. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav Lead India's Bowling Attack

India’s bowling firepower remains intact with Jasprit Bumrah’s pace and Kuldeep Yadav’s spin. Their ability to strike in crunch games could be the X-factor for India.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. India Remain the Most Successful Team in Asia Cup History

9/10
9. India Remain the Most Successful Team in Asia Cup History

With 8 Asia Cup titles already, India enter 2025 as defending champions. Another win would strengthen their dominance and boost momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

 

10. Fans Can Watch India’s Matches Live on Sony Sports & Sony LIV

10/10
10. Fans Can Watch India's Matches Live on Sony Sports & Sony LIV

For Indian fans, Asia Cup 2025 live streaming will be available on Sony LIV, while Sony Sports Network will telecast matches live on TV, ensuring non-stop coverage. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

