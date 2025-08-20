Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025 India Squad: Full IPL Representation Revealed – MI 4 Players, KKR 3, DC 2, RCB & CSK 1 Each
Asia Cup 2025 India Squad: Full IPL Representation Revealed – MI 4 Players, KKR 3, DC 2, RCB & CSK 1 Each

India’s 15-member Asia Cup 2025 squad has been officially announced, with Suryakumar Yadav named captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain. The squad blends experience and fresh talent, including stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. Mumbai Indians leads IPL representation with four players, followed by KKR, Delhi Capitals, RCB, and CSK, reflecting the T20 league’s influence on national selections. India enters the UAE tournament as defending champions, targeting back-to-back glory. With a strong pace and spin attack, this squad is poised for Asia Cup success and critical preparation ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Updated:Aug 20, 2025, 08:51 AM IST
1. Suryakumar Yadav Named India Captain

1. Suryakumar Yadav Named India Captain

After a stellar T20 World Cup performance, SKY has been entrusted with captaincy, signaling India’s focus on aggressive, modern T20 strategies. Fans can expect dynamic batting at the top order.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Shubman Gill Appointed Vice-Captain

2. Shubman Gill Appointed Vice-Captain

Shubman Gill, the Delhi Capitals star, brings stability and experience, complementing SKY’s leadership. His form will be crucial for India’s top-order consistency in the Asia Cup. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Jasprit Bumrah Confirms Availability

3. Jasprit Bumrah Confirms Availability

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is back in action, supported by Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, offering a lethal fast-bowling combination to challenge Asia’s top batting line-ups. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Spin Department Gets Depth & Variety

4. Spin Department Gets Depth & Variety

Kuldeep Yadav, India’s premier spinner, will be aided by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and all-rounder Axar Patel, providing multiple variations to control middle overs effectively. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Four Mumbai Indians Players in Squad

5. Four Mumbai Indians Players in Squad

MI dominates IPL representation with four players: SKY (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, highlighting the franchise’s continued influence on India’s white-ball setup. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. RCB, CSK, and Other IPL Contributions

6. RCB, CSK, and Other IPL Contributions

Royal Challengers Bangalore has one player (Jitesh Sharma), Chennai Super Kings one (Shivam Dube), and Delhi Capitals two (Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav), showing a mix of IPL talent across franchises. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. KKR Leads with Three Representatives

7. KKR Leads with Three Representatives

Kolkata Knight Riders contributes three players: Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh, emphasizing KKR’s rising prominence in India’s T20 setup.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Young Talent Joins Experienced Core

8. Young Talent Joins Experienced Core

Selectors have balanced experience with fresh talent like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh, indicating India’s long-term planning for T20 World Cup 2026.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Defending Champions Eye Back-to-Back Glory

9. Defending Champions Eye Back-to-Back Glory

India enters the Asia Cup 2025 as defending champions, aiming to extend their continental dominance. Strategic player selection under Gautam Gambhir’s guidance highlights India’s championship mindset. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Asia Cup as Crucial World Cup Prep

10. Asia Cup as Crucial World Cup Prep

With the 2026 T20 World Cup on the horizon, this tournament serves as a critical platform to test combinations, assess player form, and fine-tune strategies for India’s global ambitions. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

