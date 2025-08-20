Asia Cup 2025 India Squad: Full IPL Representation Revealed – MI 4 Players, KKR 3, DC 2, RCB & CSK 1 Each

photoDetails

India’s 15-member Asia Cup 2025 squad has been officially announced, with Suryakumar Yadav named captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain. The squad blends experience and fresh talent, including stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. Mumbai Indians leads IPL representation with four players, followed by KKR, Delhi Capitals, RCB, and CSK, reflecting the T20 league’s influence on national selections. India enters the UAE tournament as defending champions, targeting back-to-back glory. With a strong pace and spin attack, this squad is poised for Asia Cup success and critical preparation ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.