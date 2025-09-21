Asia Cup 2025: India Vs Pakistan, Super 4 Clash At Dubai; Suryakumar Yadav Vs Salman Agha - Check Match Details, Timings And More
The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21. This clash is set to deliver fireworks as the rivalry continues.
Match Details
The game will be held on Sunday, September 21. It starts at 8:00 PM IST under lights in Dubai. This is a Super Four T20I clash in the Asia Cup 2025.
Where to Watch
Fans in India can watch live on Sony Sports Network. SonyLIV will stream the match across digital platforms. YuppTV and other services will cover the clash globally.
India’s Recent Form
India has been unbeaten in this Asia Cup so far. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have provided strong starts. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah lead a sharp bowling attack.
Pakistan’s Road to Super 4
Pakistan lost to India earlier but beat the UAE to qualify. Salman Ali Agha is leading the side in this campaign. Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman remain their key players.
Pitch Report
The Dubai pitch offers a balance between bat and ball. Spinners often play a key role in the middle overs. Dew in the evening can favour teams batting second.
Key Battle 1
Shubman Gill will face Shaheen Afridi with the new ball. Gill’s aggression and Afridi’s swing make this a big duel. The contest could shape the early momentum of the game.
Key Battle 2
Kuldeep Yadav will be vital against Pakistan’s middle order. His variations can break partnerships and control scoring. Pakistan’s ability to read him will decide their total.
What’s at Stake
Both teams are fighting for momentum in the Super Four. The winner takes a psychological edge ahead of the World Cup. For fans, this game is about pride and bragging rights.
Prediction
India looks slightly stronger on paper with depth and form. Pakistan’s unpredictability makes them dangerous in big games. Expect a close and thrilling finish under the Dubai lights.
All Images:- X, BCCI, ICC, Asia Cup Assosciation
