Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2961643https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/asia-cup-2025-points-table-updated-sri-lanka-bangladesh-join-india-pakistan-in-super-four-after-sl-vs-afg-clash-2961643
NewsPhotosAsia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Join India & Pakistan in Super Four After SL vs AFG Clash
photoDetails

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Join India & Pakistan in Super Four After SL vs AFG Clash

The Asia Cup 2025 Points Table has been updated after Sri Lanka’s six-wicket win over Afghanistan, sealing their unbeaten run in Group B. With this result, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified for the Super Four, joining India and Pakistan from Group A. Afghanistan, despite Mohammad Nabi’s explosive 60, were eliminated alongside Hong Kong. India dominated with a massive +4.793 NRR, while Pakistan comfortably advanced with two wins. The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage now promises blockbuster clashes, including the much-awaited India vs Pakistan rivalry in UAE, as teams battle for a spot in the September 28 final.

Updated:Sep 19, 2025, 07:42 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Sri Lanka Remain Unbeaten and Top Group B

1/11
1. Sri Lanka Remain Unbeaten and Top Group B

Sri Lanka finished the group stage with three straight wins, dominating with bat and ball. Their consistency makes them one of the strongest contenders for the Asia Cup 2025 title. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

2. Bangladesh Clinch Super Four Spot with Two Wins

2/11
2. Bangladesh Clinch Super Four Spot with Two Wins

Despite an early setback against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh bounced back with crucial wins over Hong Kong and Afghanistan, securing their Super Four qualification in Asia Cup 2025. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

3. Afghanistan Crash Out Despite Nabi’s Fireworks

3/11
3. Afghanistan Crash Out Despite Nabi’s Fireworks

Mohammad Nabi’s explosive 60 off 22 balls lit up the Abu Dhabi clash, but Afghanistan’s inconsistency cost them. They exit the tournament with just one win from three matches. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

4. Hong Kong Struggle With Three Straight Losses

4/11
4. Hong Kong Struggle With Three Straight Losses

Hong Kong failed to open their account, losing all three games with the lowest net run rate (NRR -2.151), exposing the gulf in class at this elite stage of Asia Cup 2025 cricket. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

5. India Dominate Group A With Mammoth NRR

5/11
5. India Dominate Group A With Mammoth NRR

India topped Group A after two emphatic wins, finishing with a staggering +4.793 NRR, highlighting their batting depth and bowling firepower ahead of the high-voltage Super Four clashes. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

6. Pakistan Secure Super Four Berth With Two Victories

6/11
6. Pakistan Secure Super Four Berth With Two Victories

Pakistan sealed their spot with key wins over UAE and Oman, setting up a potential India vs Pakistan clash in Super Four, one of the most anticipated fixtures in world cricket. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

7. UAE Pull Off Surprise Win But Fall Short

7/11
7. UAE Pull Off Surprise Win But Fall Short

United Arab Emirates stunned Oman with a fighting performance but couldn’t carry the momentum, bowing out with just one win, proving that the Asia Cup 2025 minnows still have promise. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

8. Net Run Rate Plays Crucial Role in Qualification

8/11
8. Net Run Rate Plays Crucial Role in Qualification

Afghanistan (+1.241 NRR) had a better net run rate than Bangladesh (-0.270), but wins mattered more. This highlights why NRR and consistency decide survival in T20 tournaments. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

9. Super Four Line-Up Promises Blockbusters

9/11
9. Super Four Line-Up Promises Blockbusters

With India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh in the mix, fans are set for thrilling Asia Cup Super Four matches, including the highly awaited India vs Pakistan rivalry in UAE. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

10. Road to Asia Cup 2025 Final Gets Intense

10/11
10. Road to Asia Cup 2025 Final Gets Intense

The Super Four stage will be a battle of form and nerves. Only two teams will reach the grand finale in Abu Dhabi on September 28, raising the stakes higher than ever. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Asia Cup 2025 points tableAsia Cup 2025 updated points tableAsia Cup 2025 Super Four teamsSri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 resultBangladesh qualify Super Four Asia Cup 2025India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super FourAsia Cup 2025 group stage resultsAsia Cup 2025 Super Four line-upAfghanistan eliminated Asia Cup 2025Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 performanceAsia Cup 2025 NRR standingsAsia Cup 2025 match highlightsAsia Cup 2025 final date UAEAsia Cup 2025 Super Four scheduleAsia Cup 2025 points table todayAsia Cup 2025 team standingsAsia Cup 2025 Sri Lanka unbeatenBangladesh Asia Cup 2025 winsIndia Asia Cup 2025 NRR recordPakistan Asia Cup 2025 qualificationAsia Cup 2025 Abu Dhabi matchesasia cup 2025 uae venuesAsia Cup 2025 qualification scenarioAsia Cup 2025 Super Four fixtureswho qualified Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 top teamsAsia Cup 2025 semi-final raceAsia Cup 2025 live points tableAsia Cup 2025 Cricket UpdatesAsia Cup 2025 news today
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns Net Worth 2025: How Much WWE’s ‘Tribal Chief’ Earns? Check WWE Salary, Brand Endorsements, Cars And More
camera icon9
title
10 Theatrical Releases This Week
Top 9 Big Screen Releases You Can't Miss This Weekend - From Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi To Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3
camera icon10
title
10 Smallest Countries in the World
Top 10 Smallest Countries In The World: Many Are Smaller Than Indian Towns, Villages
camera icon9
title
Ramayana
Excited For Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? 9 Real-Life Locations From The Epic You Can Visit Before The Film’s Release
camera icon11
title
IPL Auction Best Buys Ever
10 Most Legendary IPL Auction Steals Ever By MI,DC, PBKS, RCB, KKR: Hardik 10 Lakh, Bumrah 1.2 Cr, Check Full list