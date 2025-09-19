Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Join India & Pakistan in Super Four After SL vs AFG Clash
The Asia Cup 2025 Points Table has been updated after Sri Lanka’s six-wicket win over Afghanistan, sealing their unbeaten run in Group B. With this result, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified for the Super Four, joining India and Pakistan from Group A. Afghanistan, despite Mohammad Nabi’s explosive 60, were eliminated alongside Hong Kong. India dominated with a massive +4.793 NRR, while Pakistan comfortably advanced with two wins. The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage now promises blockbuster clashes, including the much-awaited India vs Pakistan rivalry in UAE, as teams battle for a spot in the September 28 final.
1. Sri Lanka Remain Unbeaten and Top Group B
Sri Lanka finished the group stage with three straight wins, dominating with bat and ball. Their consistency makes them one of the strongest contenders for the Asia Cup 2025 title. Photo Credit: Twitter
2. Bangladesh Clinch Super Four Spot with Two Wins
Despite an early setback against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh bounced back with crucial wins over Hong Kong and Afghanistan, securing their Super Four qualification in Asia Cup 2025. Photo Credit: Twitter
3. Afghanistan Crash Out Despite Nabi’s Fireworks
Mohammad Nabi’s explosive 60 off 22 balls lit up the Abu Dhabi clash, but Afghanistan’s inconsistency cost them. They exit the tournament with just one win from three matches. Photo Credit: Twitter
4. Hong Kong Struggle With Three Straight Losses
Hong Kong failed to open their account, losing all three games with the lowest net run rate (NRR -2.151), exposing the gulf in class at this elite stage of Asia Cup 2025 cricket. Photo Credit: Twitter
5. India Dominate Group A With Mammoth NRR
India topped Group A after two emphatic wins, finishing with a staggering +4.793 NRR, highlighting their batting depth and bowling firepower ahead of the high-voltage Super Four clashes. Photo Credit: Twitter
6. Pakistan Secure Super Four Berth With Two Victories
Pakistan sealed their spot with key wins over UAE and Oman, setting up a potential India vs Pakistan clash in Super Four, one of the most anticipated fixtures in world cricket. Photo Credit: Twitter
7. UAE Pull Off Surprise Win But Fall Short
United Arab Emirates stunned Oman with a fighting performance but couldn’t carry the momentum, bowing out with just one win, proving that the Asia Cup 2025 minnows still have promise. Photo Credit: Twitter
8. Net Run Rate Plays Crucial Role in Qualification
Afghanistan (+1.241 NRR) had a better net run rate than Bangladesh (-0.270), but wins mattered more. This highlights why NRR and consistency decide survival in T20 tournaments. Photo Credit: Twitter
9. Super Four Line-Up Promises Blockbusters
With India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh in the mix, fans are set for thrilling Asia Cup Super Four matches, including the highly awaited India vs Pakistan rivalry in UAE. Photo Credit: Twitter
10. Road to Asia Cup 2025 Final Gets Intense
The Super Four stage will be a battle of form and nerves. Only two teams will reach the grand finale in Abu Dhabi on September 28, raising the stakes higher than ever. Photo Credit: Twitter
