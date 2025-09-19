Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Join India & Pakistan in Super Four After SL vs AFG Clash

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 Points Table has been updated after Sri Lanka’s six-wicket win over Afghanistan, sealing their unbeaten run in Group B. With this result, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified for the Super Four, joining India and Pakistan from Group A. Afghanistan, despite Mohammad Nabi’s explosive 60, were eliminated alongside Hong Kong. India dominated with a massive +4.793 NRR, while Pakistan comfortably advanced with two wins. The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage now promises blockbuster clashes, including the much-awaited India vs Pakistan rivalry in UAE, as teams battle for a spot in the September 28 final.