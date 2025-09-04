Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Revealed: Winners to Take Home ₹2.6 Crore, Runners-Up ₹1.3 Crore
Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Revealed: Winners to Take Home ₹2.6 Crore, Runners-Up ₹1.3 Crore

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9 in the UAE, featuring eight teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. This year, the tournament returns in the T20 format, building hype ahead of the T20 World Cup. A major talking point is the Asia Cup prize money 2025, expected to rise significantly. Reports suggest the winners will take home USD 300,000 (₹2.6 crore), while the runners-up may receive USD 150,000 (₹1.3 crore). Additional rewards include Man of the Match (USD 5,000) and Player of the Tournament, ensuring top performers are richly rewarded.

Updated:Sep 04, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
1. Asia Cup 2025 to Be Played in UAE

1. Asia Cup 2025 to Be Played in UAE

The Asia Cup 2025 schedule kicks off on September 9 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, bringing eight Asian teams together for the ultimate T20 showdown.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Eight Teams Competing for the Trophy

2. Eight Teams Competing for the Trophy

Top cricketing nations like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and associate teams UAE, Oman, Hong Kong will fight for the Asia Cup title and prize money.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. Format Shift to T20 Cricket

3. Format Shift to T20 Cricket

Unlike the 2023 edition in ODI format, Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format, making it a fast-paced tournament ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Prize Money for Asia Cup Winners Increased

4. Prize Money for Asia Cup Winners Increased

The Asia Cup winners 2025 prize money is expected to rise to USD 300,000 (approx. ₹2.6 crore), a 50% increase from the USD 200,000 won by Sri Lanka in 2022.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Runners-Up Prize Money Expected at USD 150,000

5. Runners-Up Prize Money Expected at USD 150,000

The Asia Cup 2025 runners-up may take home USD 150,000 (₹1.3 crore approx.), compared to the USD 100,000 (₹80 lakh) Pakistan won as runners-up in 2022.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Third and Fourth Place Teams Also Rewarded

6. Third and Fourth Place Teams Also Rewarded

In the 2022 edition, the third-place team received USD 70,000 while fourth place got USD 50,000. Expect a proportional hike in Asia Cup 2025 team prize money.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Man of the Match Prize Money in Asia Cup

7. Man of the Match Prize Money in Asia Cup

The Asia Cup Man of the Match award in 2025 is expected to be USD 5,000 (₹4.34 lakh), rewarding players for match-winning performances in crucial games.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Man of the Series Prize Money Set to Increase

8. Man of the Series Prize Money Set to Increase

In 2022, Wanindu Hasaranga earned USD 15,000 for his stellar all-round performance. The Asia Cup 2025 Player of the Tournament prize money will likely see a significant hike.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. Big India vs Pakistan Clash on September 14

9. Big India vs Pakistan Clash on September 14

The most awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match is set for September 14, making prize money discussions even more exciting among fans.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. No Official Confirmation Yet from ACC

10. No Official Confirmation Yet from ACC

While reports suggest a 50% increase in Asia Cup prize money, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has not officially confirmed the exact figures for 2025. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK