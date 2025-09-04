Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Revealed: Winners to Take Home ₹2.6 Crore, Runners-Up ₹1.3 Crore

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9 in the UAE, featuring eight teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. This year, the tournament returns in the T20 format, building hype ahead of the T20 World Cup. A major talking point is the Asia Cup prize money 2025, expected to rise significantly. Reports suggest the winners will take home USD 300,000 (₹2.6 crore), while the runners-up may receive USD 150,000 (₹1.3 crore). Additional rewards include Man of the Match (USD 5,000) and Player of the Tournament, ensuring top performers are richly rewarded.