Asia Cup 2025 Shock: Why India vs Pakistan Match Tickets Still Remain Unsold Despite Huge Demand
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match tickets have surprisingly not sold out yet, despite the fixture being one of cricket’s most anticipated rivalries. Reports reveal that sky-high ticket prices, starting from ₹10,000 and soaring up to ₹2.5 lakhs for VIP Suites, have kept many fans away. Traditionally, IND vs PAK tickets sell out within hours, but this year, bundled hospitality packages and premium add-ons have made them unaffordable for regular supporters. With demand cooling off, organizers face criticism for greedy pricing tactics. The unsold tickets highlight growing frustration among fans eager to witness the Asia Cup blockbuster.
1. Skyrocketing Ticket Prices Shock Fans
With VIP Suites costing ₹2.5 lakhs, Royal Box at ₹2.3 lakhs, and even basic Platinum tickets at ₹75,659, many fans simply cannot afford the inflated costs. Photo Credit Twitter
2. Bundled Ticket Packages Limit Buyers
Organizers offering only packaged sales with hospitality add-ons like lounges, food, and private entry have alienated average cricket fans who just want a seat to watch IND vs PAK. Photo Credit Twitter
3. General Tickets Still Cost ₹10,000
Even the so-called affordable General East stands cost nearly ₹10,000 for two, pricing out the middle-class fan base that usually fills stadiums during high-voltage India-Pakistan clashes. Photo Credit Twitter
4. Contrast With Past Sell-Out Records
Historically, India vs Pakistan tickets sell out within hours, often sparking black-market resales. This year’s unsold stock highlights how steep pricing has dented demand. Photo Credit Twitter
5. Geo-Political Tensions Affect Demand
Following Operation Sindoor and heightened border tensions, some fans are skeptical about traveling for the match, fearing possible disruptions despite government clearance for the Asia Cup fixture. Photo Credit Twitter
6. Fans Blame Organizers for ‘Greed Pricing’
Social media is buzzing with criticism, with users slamming “greedy organizers” for exploiting fan loyalty and turning cricket’s biggest rivalry into a luxury event. Photo Credit Twitter
7. Hospitality Add-Ons Not Appealing Enough
While packages promise unlimited food, drinks, and VIP lounges, cricket fans largely prefer raw stadium atmosphere over add-ons — leading to lukewarm interest despite premium perks. Photo Credit Twitter
8. Ticket Resale Platforms Add Confusion
Official partners like Viagogo and Platinumlist list prices inconsistently, leaving fans frustrated. Many believe opaque pricing has prevented transparent ticket access for the IND vs PAK showdown. Photo Credit Twitter
9. Uncertainty Around Match Atmosphere
Given political hostility and boycott calls, some fans doubt whether the atmosphere will be festive or tense, further discouraging them from spending huge sums on tickets. Photo Credit Twitter
10. Growing Online Viewing Culture
With streaming platforms and live broadcasts offering premium coverage, many fans prefer to watch from home, avoiding high costs, travel hassles, and unpredictable crowd management. Photo Credit Twitter
Trending Photos