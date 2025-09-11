Asia Cup 2025 Shock: Why India vs Pakistan Match Tickets Still Remain Unsold Despite Huge Demand

photoDetails

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match tickets have surprisingly not sold out yet, despite the fixture being one of cricket’s most anticipated rivalries. Reports reveal that sky-high ticket prices, starting from ₹10,000 and soaring up to ₹2.5 lakhs for VIP Suites, have kept many fans away. Traditionally, IND vs PAK tickets sell out within hours, but this year, bundled hospitality packages and premium add-ons have made them unaffordable for regular supporters. With demand cooling off, organizers face criticism for greedy pricing tactics. The unsold tickets highlight growing frustration among fans eager to witness the Asia Cup blockbuster.