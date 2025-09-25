Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Updated Points Table: Team India Qualify For Finals With Win Over Bangladesh

Team India have officially qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final after defeating Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash in Dubai, maintaining an unbeaten run in the tournament. With this win, India top the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table with 4 points and a strong +1.357 net run rate. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are eliminated after two straight losses. The qualification battle is now between Pakistan and Bangladesh, both tied on 2 points, making their next encounter a virtual semifinal. The winner will join India in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday in Dubai.

Updated:Sep 25, 2025, 06:44 AM IST
1. India Remain Unbeaten at the Top

1/11
1. India Remain Unbeaten at the Top

India lead the Super 4 points table with 2 wins from 2 matches, collecting 4 points and boasting a strong +1.357 NRR. They are the first team to qualify for the final. | Photo Credit: Twitter

2. Pakistan Hold Second Spot with Better NRR

2/11
2. Pakistan Hold Second Spot with Better NRR

Pakistan sit in second place with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.226, keeping them slightly ahead of Bangladesh despite both having identical records. | Photo Credit: Twitter

3. Bangladesh Still in Contention

3/11
3. Bangladesh Still in Contention

Despite losing to India, Bangladesh remain in the race for the Asia Cup 2025 final, holding 2 points with a -0.969 NRR. Their clash with Pakistan will decide their fate. | Photo Credit: Twitter

4. Sri Lanka Officially Eliminated

4/11
4. Sri Lanka Officially Eliminated

With two straight defeats, Sri Lanka are out of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s. They sit at the bottom of the table with 0 points and a -0.590 NRR. | Photo Credit: Twitter

5. India’s Qualification Alters Final Race

5/11
5. India’s Qualification Alters Final Race

India’s early qualification means the battle for the second finalist spot is now between Pakistan and Bangladesh, making their next game a virtual semifinal. | Photo Credit: Twitter

6. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Is the Decider

6/11
6. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Is the Decider

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 game will determine who joins India in the final. Both teams are level on points, but NRR gives Pakistan the edge. | Photo Credit: Twitter

7. Net Run Rate Becomes Crucial Factor

7/11
7. Net Run Rate Becomes Crucial Factor

With India safe, the spotlight shifts to NRR between Pakistan (+0.226) and Bangladesh (-0.969). A close win or heavy defeat could swing the qualification race. | Photo Credit: Twitter

8. India vs Sri Lanka Becomes a Dead Rubber

8/11
8. India vs Sri Lanka Becomes a Dead Rubber

The upcoming India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 fixture carries no impact on the table. It’s only an opportunity for India to test their bench strength. | Photo Credit: Twitter

9. India Eye Ninth Asia Cup Title

9/11
9. India Eye Ninth Asia Cup Title

With a secured final berth, India are just one win away from their record-extending ninth Asia Cup trophy, further cementing their supremacy in Asian cricket. | Photo Credit: Twitter

10. Final Set for Sunday in Dubai

10/11
10. Final Set for Sunday in Dubai

The Asia Cup 2025 final is locked for Sunday in Dubai. India await the winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh for the ultimate title clash. | Photo Credit: Twitter

11/11
