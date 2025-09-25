Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Updated Points Table: Team India Qualify For Finals With Win Over Bangladesh

photoDetails

Team India have officially qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final after defeating Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash in Dubai, maintaining an unbeaten run in the tournament. With this win, India top the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table with 4 points and a strong +1.357 net run rate. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are eliminated after two straight losses. The qualification battle is now between Pakistan and Bangladesh, both tied on 2 points, making their next encounter a virtual semifinal. The winner will join India in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday in Dubai.