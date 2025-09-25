Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Updated Points Table: Team India Qualify For Finals With Win Over Bangladesh
Team India have officially qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final after defeating Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash in Dubai, maintaining an unbeaten run in the tournament. With this win, India top the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table with 4 points and a strong +1.357 net run rate. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are eliminated after two straight losses. The qualification battle is now between Pakistan and Bangladesh, both tied on 2 points, making their next encounter a virtual semifinal. The winner will join India in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday in Dubai.
1. India Remain Unbeaten at the Top
India lead the Super 4 points table with 2 wins from 2 matches, collecting 4 points and boasting a strong +1.357 NRR. They are the first team to qualify for the final. | Photo Credit: Twitter
2. Pakistan Hold Second Spot with Better NRR
Pakistan sit in second place with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.226, keeping them slightly ahead of Bangladesh despite both having identical records. | Photo Credit: Twitter
3. Bangladesh Still in Contention
Despite losing to India, Bangladesh remain in the race for the Asia Cup 2025 final, holding 2 points with a -0.969 NRR. Their clash with Pakistan will decide their fate. | Photo Credit: Twitter
4. Sri Lanka Officially Eliminated
With two straight defeats, Sri Lanka are out of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s. They sit at the bottom of the table with 0 points and a -0.590 NRR. | Photo Credit: Twitter
5. India’s Qualification Alters Final Race
India’s early qualification means the battle for the second finalist spot is now between Pakistan and Bangladesh, making their next game a virtual semifinal. | Photo Credit: Twitter
6. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Is the Decider
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 game will determine who joins India in the final. Both teams are level on points, but NRR gives Pakistan the edge. | Photo Credit: Twitter
7. Net Run Rate Becomes Crucial Factor
With India safe, the spotlight shifts to NRR between Pakistan (+0.226) and Bangladesh (-0.969). A close win or heavy defeat could swing the qualification race. | Photo Credit: Twitter
8. India vs Sri Lanka Becomes a Dead Rubber
The upcoming India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 fixture carries no impact on the table. It’s only an opportunity for India to test their bench strength. | Photo Credit: Twitter
9. India Eye Ninth Asia Cup Title
With a secured final berth, India are just one win away from their record-extending ninth Asia Cup trophy, further cementing their supremacy in Asian cricket. | Photo Credit: Twitter
10. Final Set for Sunday in Dubai
The Asia Cup 2025 final is locked for Sunday in Dubai. India await the winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh for the ultimate title clash. | Photo Credit: Twitter
