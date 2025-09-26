Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours Updated Points Table: Pakistan Qualifies To Face India In Final

photoDetails

english

2964726

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours have set up a thrilling India vs Pakistan final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India remained unbeaten with 2 wins from 2 matches and a dominant net run rate of +1.357, while Pakistan edged past Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure their spot. Emerging talents like Abhishek Sharma impressed with standout batting performances. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka exited the tournament after inconsistent campaigns. Fans can expect high-voltage cricket, intense rivalries, and key matchups in the Asia Cup 2025 final, making it one of the most anticipated clashes of the year. (Photo Credit: Twitter)