Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours Updated Points Table: Pakistan Qualifies To Face India In Final
The Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours have set up a thrilling India vs Pakistan final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India remained unbeaten with 2 wins from 2 matches and a dominant net run rate of +1.357, while Pakistan edged past Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure their spot. Emerging talents like Abhishek Sharma impressed with standout batting performances. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka exited the tournament after inconsistent campaigns. Fans can expect high-voltage cricket, intense rivalries, and key matchups in the Asia Cup 2025 final, making it one of the most anticipated clashes of the year. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
1. India and Pakistan Confirm Final Spots
Both India and Pakistan qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 final, with India unbeaten and Pakistan edging past Bangladesh, setting up a highly anticipated Sunday clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
2. India’s Dominant Super Fours Run
India finished the Super Fours stage with 2 wins from 2 matches, maintaining a stellar net run rate of +1.357, showcasing consistency and strong batting performances throughout. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
3. Pakistan Edge Bangladesh to Secure Final
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 11 runs in Dubai, clinching their spot in the final with 2 wins and 1 loss, highlighting their resilience and ability to handle pressure in key Super Fours matches. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
4. Abhishek Sharma Shines for India
India’s Abhishek Sharma scored 75 runs against Bangladesh, proving to be a key batting asset, boosting India’s momentum and demonstrating the depth of the Indian batting lineup. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
5. Bangladesh Exits Despite Fighting Efforts
Bangladesh finished Super Fours with 1 win and 2 losses, showing flashes of competitiveness but ultimately failing to qualify, with a net run rate of -0.831 impacting their final standing. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
6. Sri Lanka’s Super Fours Struggles Continue
Sri Lanka could not find form in the Super Fours, losing both matches and ending with 0 points and a -0.590 net run rate, confirming early exit from the Asia Cup 2025. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
7. Net Run Rate Critical in Standings
With both India and Pakistan on 4 points, the net run rate became decisive for rankings, emphasizing the importance of not just winning but winning comprehensively in Super Fours cricket. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
8. Third Asia Cup 2025 Meeting Between India and Pakistan
The final marks India vs Pakistan’s third meeting in this edition, adding historical context and anticipation, as fans eagerly track the head-to-head dynamics of these Asia Cup giants. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
9. Dubai International Cricket Stadium to Host the Final
The high-profile final on Sunday will take place in Dubai, known for its batting-friendly conditions and hosting epic encounters, perfect for a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 climax. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
10. Super Fours Showcase Emerging Stars
The Super Fours stage highlighted emerging talents like Abhishek Sharma and young Pakistani players, signaling a new generation of stars ready to shine on the Asia Cup 2025 stage. (Photo Credit: Twitter)
