Asia Cup 2025 Update Points Table After IND vs PAK Game - In Pics
The Asia Cup 2025 points table has taken an exciting turn after the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash. India dominated Group A with two consecutive wins, sealing their Super 4 qualification with a strong net run rate of +10.483. Pakistan, despite an early victory, slipped to second place after a crushing seven-wicket loss to India, where Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Suryakumar Yadav starred. Meanwhile, Group B remains wide open with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan battling for top spots. With the Asia Cup 2025 final scheduled for September 28, fans await more thrilling encounters and qualification drama.
1. India Tops Group A with Dominant Wins
Team India sits comfortably at the top of the Asia Cup 2025 points table, winning both their matches and collecting 4 points. Their ruthless form makes them the first to qualify for the Super 4s. Photo Credit: Twitter
2. Pakistan Struggles After Heavy Defeat
Despite starting strong, Pakistan’s seven-wicket loss to India pushed them to second place in Group A. With 1 win and 1 loss, their qualification hopes now rest on upcoming fixtures. Photo Credit: Twitter
3. Net Run Rate Gives India a Huge Edge
India’s massive net run rate (NRR) of +10.483 has created a wide gap between them and other teams. This margin gives India a clear advantage even if points are tied. Photo Credit: Twitter
4. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel Spin a Web
India’s spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) played pivotal roles in dismantling Pakistan’s batting, proving how crucial spin is in Asia Cup 2025 conditions. Photo Credit: Twitter
5. Suryakumar Yadav Leads from the Front
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 47 runs anchored India’s chase against Pakistan, highlighting his reliability under pressure and boosting India’s batting confidence ahead of the Super 4 stage. Photo Credit: Twitter
6. Abhishek Sharma’s Explosive Start Sets the Tone
Youngster Abhishek Sharma’s 31 off just 13 balls gave India a blistering start, showing why the new generation is key in India vs Pakistan matches at global tournaments. Photo Credit: Twitter
7. Shaheen Afridi Fights Back but in Vain
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi smashed 33 not out, showcasing his all-round value. However, his late cameo couldn’t rescue Pakistan from a low total, underlining their fragile middle order. Photo Credit: Twitter
8. Bangladesh Keeps Group B Alive
While India dominates Group A, Bangladesh remains competitive in Group B with 1 win from 2 games. Their performance will be crucial in deciding the Asia Cup 2025 semi-final race. Photo Credit: Twitter
9. NRR Becomes the Deciding Factor
In closely contested groups, Net Run Rate is more important than ever. Convincing wins like India’s over Pakistan can decide qualification when teams finish level on points. Photo Credit: Twitter
10. Road to Asia Cup 2025 Final
The Asia Cup 2025 final is set for September 28. The top two teams from the Super 4s will clash for the title, and India’s current dominance makes them strong favorites to feature. Photo Credit: Twitter
Trending Photos