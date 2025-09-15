Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2960022https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/asia-cup-2025-update-points-table-after-ind-vs-pak-game-in-pics-2960022
NewsPhotosAsia Cup 2025 Update Points Table After IND vs PAK Game - In Pics
photoDetails

Asia Cup 2025 Update Points Table After IND vs PAK Game - In Pics

The Asia Cup 2025 points table has taken an exciting turn after the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash. India dominated Group A with two consecutive wins, sealing their Super 4 qualification with a strong net run rate of +10.483. Pakistan, despite an early victory, slipped to second place after a crushing seven-wicket loss to India, where Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Suryakumar Yadav starred. Meanwhile, Group B remains wide open with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan battling for top spots. With the Asia Cup 2025 final scheduled for September 28, fans await more thrilling encounters and qualification drama.

Updated:Sep 15, 2025, 07:58 AM IST
Follow Us

1. India Tops Group A with Dominant Wins

1/11
1. India Tops Group A with Dominant Wins

Team India sits comfortably at the top of the Asia Cup 2025 points table, winning both their matches and collecting 4 points. Their ruthless form makes them the first to qualify for the Super 4s. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

2. Pakistan Struggles After Heavy Defeat

2/11
2. Pakistan Struggles After Heavy Defeat

Despite starting strong, Pakistan’s seven-wicket loss to India pushed them to second place in Group A. With 1 win and 1 loss, their qualification hopes now rest on upcoming fixtures. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

3. Net Run Rate Gives India a Huge Edge

3/11
3. Net Run Rate Gives India a Huge Edge

India’s massive net run rate (NRR) of +10.483 has created a wide gap between them and other teams. This margin gives India a clear advantage even if points are tied. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

4. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel Spin a Web

4/11
4. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel Spin a Web

India’s spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) played pivotal roles in dismantling Pakistan’s batting, proving how crucial spin is in Asia Cup 2025 conditions. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

5. Suryakumar Yadav Leads from the Front

5/11
5. Suryakumar Yadav Leads from the Front

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 47 runs anchored India’s chase against Pakistan, highlighting his reliability under pressure and boosting India’s batting confidence ahead of the Super 4 stage. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

6. Abhishek Sharma’s Explosive Start Sets the Tone

6/11
6. Abhishek Sharma’s Explosive Start Sets the Tone

Youngster Abhishek Sharma’s 31 off just 13 balls gave India a blistering start, showing why the new generation is key in India vs Pakistan matches at global tournaments. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

7. Shaheen Afridi Fights Back but in Vain

7/11
7. Shaheen Afridi Fights Back but in Vain

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi smashed 33 not out, showcasing his all-round value. However, his late cameo couldn’t rescue Pakistan from a low total, underlining their fragile middle order. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

8. Bangladesh Keeps Group B Alive

8/11
8. Bangladesh Keeps Group B Alive

While India dominates Group A, Bangladesh remains competitive in Group B with 1 win from 2 games. Their performance will be crucial in deciding the Asia Cup 2025 semi-final race. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

9. NRR Becomes the Deciding Factor

9/11
9. NRR Becomes the Deciding Factor

In closely contested groups, Net Run Rate is more important than ever. Convincing wins like India’s over Pakistan can decide qualification when teams finish level on points. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

10. Road to Asia Cup 2025 Final

10/11
10. Road to Asia Cup 2025 Final

The Asia Cup 2025 final is set for September 28. The top two teams from the Super 4s will clash for the title, and India’s current dominance makes them strong favorites to feature. Photo Credit: Twitter

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Asia Cup 2025 points tableAsia Cup 2025 updated points tableAsia Cup 2025 Super 4 qualifiersIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 highlightsIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 scoreAsia Cup 2025 net run rate explainedAsia Cup 2025 Group A standingsAsia Cup 2025 Group B standingsAsia Cup 2025 full points tableAsia Cup 2025 latest updatesAsia Cup 2025 match results todayAsia Cup 2025 fixtures and scheduleAsia Cup 2025 live score India vs PakistanAsia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan reportAsia Cup 2025 semi final raceAsia Cup 2025 top teamsAsia Cup 2025 bowling performanceAsia Cup 2025 batting highlightsIndia Asia Cup 2025 standingsPakistan Asia Cup 2025 standingsBangladesh Asia Cup 2025 chancesAfghanistan Asia Cup 2025 performanceSri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 performanceOman Asia Cup 2025 resultsUAE Asia Cup 2025 resultsAsia Cup 2025 NRR tableAsia Cup 2025 qualification scenarioAsia Cup 2025 final date and venueAsia Cup 2025 live updates in picsAsia Cup 2025 today match summ
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Earth Without Moon
Can You Imagine Life On Earth Without Moon- Check 7 Shocking Facts Of Earth's 'Silent Guardian'
camera icon8
title
Movies
7 Movies Not For Low IQ People
camera icon8
title
Unite The Kingdom
Meet The Master Mind Behind Massive Anti-Immigration Protest In UK: From Hooliganism To Far-Right Leadership; His Real Name Is Not Tommy Robinson, Know Who He Is…
camera icon8
title
Ind vs Pak
Why India Boycotted The 1986 Asia Cup; And It Wasn’t Because Of Pakistan - Here’s Why
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For September 15- 21: Love Life Takes A New And Exciting Turn, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK