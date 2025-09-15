Asia Cup 2025 Update Points Table After IND vs PAK Game - In Pics

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 points table has taken an exciting turn after the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash. India dominated Group A with two consecutive wins, sealing their Super 4 qualification with a strong net run rate of +10.483. Pakistan, despite an early victory, slipped to second place after a crushing seven-wicket loss to India, where Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Suryakumar Yadav starred. Meanwhile, Group B remains wide open with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan battling for top spots. With the Asia Cup 2025 final scheduled for September 28, fans await more thrilling encounters and qualification drama.