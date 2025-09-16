Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After Sri Lanka's Win Over Hong Kong: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan In Do-Or-Die Situtation
India have officially qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage after UAE’s emphatic 42-run win over Oman reshaped the points table. With two commanding victories against UAE and Pakistan, India secured four points, ensuring their progression regardless of the upcoming India vs Oman clash. Oman’s elimination and UAE’s survival have set up a virtual playoff between Pakistan and UAE for the remaining Super Four spot. Fans now eagerly anticipate another high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 showdown, with the possibility of the arch-rivals meeting in the tournament’s first-ever final, as India chase their ninth Asia Cup title.
1. UAE’s Win Over Oman Sealed India’s Qualification
UAE's 42-run victory against Oman ensured India's place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four without needing to play their final group match.
2. India Topped Group A Early
With wins over UAE and Pakistan, India reached four points in two matches, making it impossible for Oman to catch up.
3. Oman’s Elimination Confirmed
Oman's second consecutive loss meant they finished with zero points, officially crashing out of the Asia Cup 2025 group stage.
4. UAE Kept Their Own Campaign Alive
The victory gave UAE two points, keeping them in contention for the Super Four playoff clash against Pakistan.
5. Pakistan vs UAE Became a Virtual Knockout
The winner between Pakistan and UAE will join India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, while the loser will be eliminated.
6. India’s Net Run Rate Is Unbeatable
India's staggering +4.793 NRR means even if they lose to Oman, their Asia Cup standings remain secure.
7. India vs Pakistan Clash Likely Again
If Pakistan beat UAE, fans will witness another India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 showdown on September 21 in the Super Four.
8. Possible India vs Pakistan Final on Cards
For the first time in Asia Cup history, an India vs Pakistan final could happen on September 28 if both teams advance.
9. India Eye Record Ninth Asia Cup Title
India, the defending champions, are aiming for their ninth Asia Cup crown and second in the T20 format.
10. Sri Lanka Tops Group B After Win
While India dominated Group A, Sri Lanka's win over Hong Kong made them the first team from Group B to secure four points.
