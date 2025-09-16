Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table After Sri Lanka's Win Over Hong Kong: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan In Do-Or-Die Situtation

India have officially qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage after UAE’s emphatic 42-run win over Oman reshaped the points table. With two commanding victories against UAE and Pakistan, India secured four points, ensuring their progression regardless of the upcoming India vs Oman clash. Oman’s elimination and UAE’s survival have set up a virtual playoff between Pakistan and UAE for the remaining Super Four spot. Fans now eagerly anticipate another high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 showdown, with the possibility of the arch-rivals meeting in the tournament’s first-ever final, as India chase their ninth Asia Cup title.

Updated:Sep 16, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
1. UAE’s Win Over Oman Sealed India’s Qualification

1. UAE’s Win Over Oman Sealed India’s Qualification

UAE’s 42-run victory against Oman ensured India’s place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four without needing to play their final group match. Photo Credit: Twitter

2. India Topped Group A Early

2. India Topped Group A Early

With wins over UAE and Pakistan, India reached four points in two matches, making it impossible for Oman to catch up. Photo Credit: Twitter

3. Oman’s Elimination Confirmed

3. Oman’s Elimination Confirmed

Oman’s second consecutive loss meant they finished with zero points, officially crashing out of the Asia Cup 2025 group stage. Photo Credit: Twitter

4. UAE Kept Their Own Campaign Alive

4. UAE Kept Their Own Campaign Alive

The victory gave UAE two points, keeping them in contention for the Super Four playoff clash against Pakistan. Photo Credit: Twitter

5. Pakistan vs UAE Became a Virtual Knockout

5. Pakistan vs UAE Became a Virtual Knockout

The winner between Pakistan and UAE will join India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, while the loser will be eliminated. Photo Credit: Twitter

6. India’s Net Run Rate Is Unbeatable

6. India’s Net Run Rate Is Unbeatable

India’s staggering +4.793 NRR means even if they lose to Oman, their Asia Cup standings remain secure. Photo Credit: Twitter

7. India vs Pakistan Clash Likely Again

7. India vs Pakistan Clash Likely Again

If Pakistan beat UAE, fans will witness another India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 showdown on September 21 in the Super Four. Photo Credit: Twitter

8. Possible India vs Pakistan Final on Cards

8. Possible India vs Pakistan Final on Cards

For the first time in Asia Cup history, an India vs Pakistan final could happen on September 28 if both teams advance. Photo Credit: Twitter

9. India Eye Record Ninth Asia Cup Title

9. India Eye Record Ninth Asia Cup Title

India, the defending champions, are aiming for their ninth Asia Cup crown and second in the T20 format. Photo Credit: Twitter

10. Sri Lanka Tops Group B After Win

10. Sri Lanka Tops Group B After Win

While India dominated Group A, Sri Lanka’s win over Hong Kong made them the first team from Group B to secure four points. Photo Credit: Twitter

