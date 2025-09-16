photoDetails

english

India have officially qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage after UAE’s emphatic 42-run win over Oman reshaped the points table. With two commanding victories against UAE and Pakistan, India secured four points, ensuring their progression regardless of the upcoming India vs Oman clash. Oman’s elimination and UAE’s survival have set up a virtual playoff between Pakistan and UAE for the remaining Super Four spot. Fans now eagerly anticipate another high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 showdown, with the possibility of the arch-rivals meeting in the tournament’s first-ever final, as India chase their ninth Asia Cup title.