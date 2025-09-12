Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Group Standings, Net Run Rates, and Key Insights

photoDetails

english

2958694

Asia Cup 2025 is off to an electrifying start, with India and Afghanistan dominating their respective groups. India tops Group A with a commanding net run rate (+10.483), while Afghanistan leads Group B (+4.700), signaling strong early momentum. Bangladesh matches Afghanistan with a solid opening win, making Group B highly competitive. Pakistan, Oman, and UAE face challenges after initial losses, while Hong Kong struggles at the bottom. Sri Lanka is yet to play, keeping fans eager for upcoming clashes. Early points and net run rates are proving crucial, setting the stage for thrilling Asia Cup 2025 encounters. (Photo credit: Twitter)