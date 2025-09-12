Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Group Standings, Net Run Rates, and Key Insights

Asia Cup 2025 is off to an electrifying start, with India and Afghanistan dominating their respective groups. India tops Group A with a commanding net run rate (+10.483), while Afghanistan leads Group B (+4.700), signaling strong early momentum. Bangladesh matches Afghanistan with a solid opening win, making Group B highly competitive. Pakistan, Oman, and UAE face challenges after initial losses, while Hong Kong struggles at the bottom. Sri Lanka is yet to play, keeping fans eager for upcoming clashes. Early points and net run rates are proving crucial, setting the stage for thrilling Asia Cup 2025 encounters. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
India leads Group A with a strong start –

India leads Group A with a strong start –

Winning their opening match, India tops the table with 2 points and a massive net run rate (+10.483), signaling dominance in the tournament. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Afghanistan shines in Group B –

Afghanistan shines in Group B –

Afghanistan secures 2 points from their first match with an impressive net run rate of +4.700, establishing themselves as early favorites. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Bangladesh matches Afghanistan’s momentum –

Bangladesh matches Afghanistan's momentum –

With a win in their opening fixture, Bangladesh holds 2 points and a solid NRR (+1.001), making Group B highly competitive. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Hong Kong struggles to find form –

Hong Kong struggles to find form –

Losing both opening matches, Hong Kong remains at the bottom of Group B with zero points and a negative NRR (-2.889). (Photo credit: Twitter)

Sri Lanka yet to play in Group B –

Sri Lanka yet to play in Group B –

With no matches played, Sri Lanka is at 0 points, keeping fans eager to see if they can challenge Afghanistan and Bangladesh. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Pakistan, Oman, and UAE lag in Group A –

Pakistan, Oman, and UAE lag in Group A –

All three teams have either yet to start or lost their opening matches, highlighting the pressure to perform in upcoming fixtures. (Photo credit: Twitter)

UAE faces an uphill battle –

UAE faces an uphill battle –

A loss in their first game leaves UAE with zero points and a steep negative NRR (-10.483), making qualification a tough challenge. (Photo credit: Twitter)

High NRR shows dominance importance –

High NRR shows dominance importance –

India and Afghanistan’s high net run rates indicate the growing significance of scoring quickly and winning comprehensively in Asia Cup 2025. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Group A already showing clear frontrunner –

Group A already showing clear frontrunner –

India’s superior NRR and opening win hint at potential early semi-final qualification if they maintain momentum. (Photo credit: Twitter)

 

Early points set the tone for tournament momentum –

Early points set the tone for tournament momentum –

With every match critical, teams like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and India gain confidence, while lagging teams must strategize for recovery. (Photo credit: Twitter)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK