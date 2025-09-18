Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: India, Pakistan Qualify For Super 4s As Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Dominate Group B

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 Points Table has been updated after Pakistan’s crucial win over UAE, confirming their qualification for the Super 4s alongside India. India remain unbeaten, dominating Group A with a massive +10.483 NRR, while Pakistan sit second with 4 points. UAE and Oman exit early after poor campaigns. In Group B, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh lead with 4 points each, while Afghanistan stay alive with 2 points and a strong NRR. Hong Kong bow out winless. The stage is now set for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash, building hype towards the Asia Cup 2025 final.