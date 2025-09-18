Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: India, Pakistan Qualify For Super 4s As Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Dominate Group B

Advertisement
The Asia Cup 2025 Points Table has been updated after Pakistan’s crucial win over UAE, confirming their qualification for the Super 4s alongside India. India remain unbeaten, dominating Group A with a massive +10.483 NRR, while Pakistan sit second with 4 points. UAE and Oman exit early after poor campaigns. In Group B, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh lead with 4 points each, while Afghanistan stay alive with 2 points and a strong NRR. Hong Kong bow out winless. The stage is now set for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash, building hype towards the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Updated:Sep 18, 2025, 07:37 AM IST
1. India Dominate Group A With Unbeaten Streak

India top the Asia Cup 2025 standings after two commanding wins, including a crushing victory against Pakistan. Their sky-high Net Run Rate (+10.483) makes them the team to beat this season.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

2. Pakistan Seal Super 4s Spot After UAE Win

Pakistan defeated UAE to join India in the Super 4 qualifiers. Despite an earlier setback against India, Babar Azam’s men bounced back strongly to keep their title hopes alive.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

3. UAE’s Fighting Run Ends in Group Stage

The United Arab Emirates cricket team managed a win over Oman but couldn’t sustain momentum. With two losses and a negative NRR (-1.984), they exit the tournament in Group A.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

4. Oman Crash Out Without a Win

Oman’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign ended on a disappointing note, suffering back-to-back defeats. Their weak batting performances and the lowest NRR (-3.375) highlight the gulf between them and top teams.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

5. Sri Lanka Lead Group B With Consistency

Defending champions Sri Lanka maintained their dominance, topping Group B with two straight wins. Their balanced bowling attack has made them one of the strongest contenders for the Asia Cup 2025 final.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

6. Bangladesh Keep Knockout Hopes Alive

Bangladesh registered crucial wins against Afghanistan and Hong Kong, showing fighting spirit. Although tied with Sri Lanka on 4 points, their weaker NRR (-0.270) keeps them second in Group B.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

7. Afghanistan’s Ups and Downs Continue

Afghanistan impressed with a 94-run win over Hong Kong but slipped after a tight loss to Bangladesh. Their positive NRR (+2.150) means they remain a dangerous side ahead of the Super 4 stage.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

8. Hong Kong Fail to Secure a Single Victory

Hong Kong’s Asia Cup 2025 journey ended in heartbreak with three losses. Their poor batting form and negative NRR (-2.151) reflect the challenges they faced against stronger Asian sides.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

9. India vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash Confirmed

Cricket fans can rejoice as the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 showdown is locked in. With both teams qualifying, another high-voltage clash is set to light up Dubai.(Photo Credit - Twitter)

10. Road to Asia Cup 2025 Final Heats Up

With India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh leading their groups, the stage is set for thrilling Super 4 battles. The top two teams will fight for the title on September 28. (Photo Credit - Twitter)

